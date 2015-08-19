Aug 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 18, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allevard Iai Suspensions Pvt ST, non- fund based - - - Ltd Auctus Pharma Ltd ST A3 86.5 Assigned Baheti Silicones And Metals ST Non-Fund Based A4 34 Assigned Pvt Ltd Facility - LC Dee Tee Industries Ltd Non Fund Based A3 10 Reaffirmed Facility Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd ST, non-fund based A3 4250 Assigned LOC and BG Fac Kerala Nut Food Company ST FB Fac^ A3 208 Upgraded from A4+ ^ 100% one way interchange ability from short term non fund based facilities to short term fund based facilities Kerala Nut Food Company ST non FB Fac^ A3 80 Upgraded from A4+ ^ 100% one way interchange ability from short term non fund based facilities to short term fund based facilities Lakshmi Life Sciences Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A2+ 5 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd NFBL A1+ 48000 Outstanding Sun Pharmaceutical Industries ST Fund/Non-Fund Bk A1+ 20000 Assigned Ltd Fac (Enhanced from Rs. 600.0 crore) Sun Pharmaceutical Industries CP A1+ 20000 Revalidated Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allevard Iai Suspensions Pvt LT, FBL -TL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Ltd Allevard Iai Suspensions Pvt LT, FBL -CC B+ 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Auctus Pharma Ltd FBL BBB- 313.5 Withdrawn Baheti Silicones And Metals LT Fund Based B 46 Assigned Pvt Ltd Facility - TL Baheti Silicones And Metals LT Fund Based B 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd Facility - CC Dee Tee Industries Ltd Fund Based Facility BBB- 217.1 Reaffirmed Eco Pet Industries Llp LT Fund Based B 25 Assigned Facility - TL Eco Pet Industries Llp LT Fund Based B 33 Assigned Facility - CC Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd TL & working capital BBB- 39352.5 Assigned Fac Khosla Agro Overseas CC BB- 250 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Life Sciences Ltd LT: TL Fac BBB+ 85.4 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Life Sciences Ltd LT: FBL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd LT Bonds Programme AAA 50000 Assigned NTPC Ltd TL AAA 650000 Assigned /Outstanding (enhanced from 56577.25 CR) NTPC Ltd FBL AAA 2000 Outstanding NTPC Ltd LT Bonds Programme AAA 176825 Outstanding NTPC Ltd Bonus debentures AAA 103068.3Outstanding Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Proposed LT/ST AAA 20000 Assigned Ltd Borrowing Program /A1+ Vaibhav Ginning And Spinning CC BB- 650 Upgraded Mills Pvt Ltd from B+ Vaibhav Ginning And Spinning TL BB- 507.5 Upgraded Mills Pvt Ltd from B+ Vaibhav Ginning And Spinning Non-fund Based, ST BB- 34 Reaffirmed Mills Pvt Ltd Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)