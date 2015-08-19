Aug 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 18, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Allevard Iai Suspensions Pvt ST, non- fund based - - -
Ltd
Auctus Pharma Ltd ST A3 86.5 Assigned
Baheti Silicones And Metals ST Non-Fund Based A4 34 Assigned
Pvt Ltd Facility - LC
Dee Tee Industries Ltd Non Fund Based A3 10 Reaffirmed
Facility
Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd ST, non-fund based A3 4250 Assigned
LOC and BG Fac
Kerala Nut Food Company ST FB Fac^ A3 208 Upgraded
from
A4+
^ 100% one way interchange ability from short term non fund based facilities to short term fund
based facilities
Kerala Nut Food Company ST non FB Fac^ A3 80 Upgraded
from
A4+
^ 100% one way interchange ability from short term non fund based facilities to short term fund
based facilities
Lakshmi Life Sciences Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A2+ 5 Reaffirmed
NTPC Ltd NFBL A1+ 48000 Outstanding
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries ST Fund/Non-Fund Bk A1+ 20000 Assigned
Ltd Fac
(Enhanced from Rs. 600.0 crore)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries CP A1+ 20000 Revalidated
Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Allevard Iai Suspensions Pvt LT, FBL -TL B+ 140 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Allevard Iai Suspensions Pvt LT, FBL -CC B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Auctus Pharma Ltd FBL BBB- 313.5 Withdrawn
Baheti Silicones And Metals LT Fund Based B 46 Assigned
Pvt Ltd Facility - TL
Baheti Silicones And Metals LT Fund Based B 60 Assigned
Pvt Ltd Facility - CC
Dee Tee Industries Ltd Fund Based Facility BBB- 217.1 Reaffirmed
Eco Pet Industries Llp LT Fund Based B 25 Assigned
Facility - TL
Eco Pet Industries Llp LT Fund Based B 33 Assigned
Facility - CC
Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd TL & working capital BBB- 39352.5 Assigned
Fac
Khosla Agro Overseas CC BB- 250 Reaffirmed
Lakshmi Life Sciences Ltd LT: TL Fac BBB+ 85.4 Reaffirmed
Lakshmi Life Sciences Ltd LT: FBL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed
NTPC Ltd LT Bonds Programme AAA 50000 Assigned
NTPC Ltd TL AAA 650000 Assigned
/Outstanding
(enhanced from 56577.25 CR)
NTPC Ltd FBL AAA 2000 Outstanding
NTPC Ltd LT Bonds Programme AAA 176825 Outstanding
NTPC Ltd Bonus debentures AAA 103068.3Outstanding
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Proposed LT/ST AAA 20000 Assigned
Ltd Borrowing Program /A1+
Vaibhav Ginning And Spinning CC BB- 650 Upgraded
Mills Pvt Ltd from B+
Vaibhav Ginning And Spinning TL BB- 507.5 Upgraded
Mills Pvt Ltd from B+
Vaibhav Ginning And Spinning Non-fund Based, ST BB- 34 Reaffirmed
Mills Pvt Ltd
Fac
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
