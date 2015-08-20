Aug 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 19, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AKS Alloys Pvt Ltd Non-fund based A4 100 Reaffirmed facility Datum Energy Systems Pvt Ltd Off Grid and 'SP 3C'* Assigned Decentralized Solar Applications * * The grading is for Solar Photovoltaic Futura Ceramics (P) Ltd ST NFBL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Futura Ceramics (P) Ltd Export Packaging A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Credit* *Sublimit of cash credit Polyplastics Automotive India Non-FBL D 2.5 Revised from Pvt Ltd A4 Updater Services Pvt Ltd ST- Non FB Fac A1 50 Assigned Veejay International (India) FBL - FDBP/ FUDBP* A4 70 Reaffirmed *FDBP: Foreign Discount Bill Purchase, FUDBP: Foreign Usance Discount Bill Purchase Veejay International (India) NFBL - LOC A4 10 Reaffirmed (previously rated Rs. 11.33 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AKS Alloys Pvt Ltd FB Fac C+ 140 Revised from B (revised from 15 Cr) Annur Satya Textile Ltd LT: TL B- 42.3 Reaffirmed Annur Satya Textile Ltd LT: FB Fac B- 45 Reaffirmed Annur Satya Textile Ltd LT: Non-FB Fac B- 25 Reaffirmed Annur Satya Textile Ltd Long / ST: Non-fund B-/ Reaffirmed based (sub-limit)Fac A4 Annur Satya Textile Ltd Long / ST: Proposed B-/ 37.6 Reaffirmed limits A4 Dandona Finance Ltd LT Bk Lines BB 450 Upgraded from BB- Futura Ceramics (P) Ltd CC BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Futura Ceramics (P) Ltd TL BB+ 172 Reaffirmed Kamadgiri Fabrics FBL B- 80 Reaffirmed Polyplastics Automotive India CC D 80 Revised from Pvt Ltd B Polyplastics Automotive India TL D 97.5 Revised from Pvt Ltd B Polyplastics Automotive India LT/ST fund based -SLC D 12 Revised from Pvt Ltd B/ A4 Polyplastics Automotive India Unallocated Limits D 58 Revised from Pvt Ltd B/ A4 Raxa Security Services Non-FBL BB+ 120 Withdrawn Raxa Security Services FBL BB+ 80 Withdrawn Raxa Security Services TL programme BB+ 85 Withdrawn Repco Micro Finance Ltd Bk Fac BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Shree Krishna Rice Mills FBL B- 150 Reaffirmed (previously Rs. 3.67 crore) Updater Services Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac A 50 Assigned Updater Services Pvt Ltd LT - Fund based A Assigned sublimits -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)