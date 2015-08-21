BRIEF-India's Filatex India March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 130.8 million rupees versus profit 135.5 million rupees year ago
Aug 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 20, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Electricals Ltd FBL A1 1250 Reaffirmed Bajaj Electricals Ltd Non-FBL A1 17546.1 Reaffirmed Bajaj Electricals Ltd CP Programme A1 2000 Reaffirmed Patton International Ltd FBL* A1+ - Reaffirmed *100% interchangeable Patton International Ltd BG# A1+ 15 Reaffirmed # interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs. 10.00 crore Patton International Ltd LOC# A1+ 250 Reaffirmed # interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs. 10.00 crore R. L. Steels & Energy Ltd ST, Fund based D 419.9 Revised from A4 R. L. Steels & Energy Ltd ST, Non fund based D 560 Revised from A4 Repco Micro Finance Ltd MFI Grading M3 Assigned Satya Exports ST, non-FB Fac A4 10 Reaffirmed Transworld Terminals Pvt Ltd ST Loan Fac A2+ 80 Upgraded from A2 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Electricals Ltd TL A 662 Reaffirmed Bajaj Electricals Ltd FBL A 3886 Reaffirmed Bajaj Electricals Ltd NCD A 1000 Reaffirmed Dhruvtara Agro And Allied LT, FBL - CC B 50 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Dhruvtara Agro And Allied LT, FBL - TL B 40 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Eulogia Inn Llp LT-Unallocated limits B 150 Assigned Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 289.6 Provisional Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 A- 16.1 Provisional Great Value Fuels Pvt Ltd FB Limits BB+ 1300 Upgraded from BB Great Value Fuels Pvt Ltd Non- FBL BB+ 100 Upgraded from BB Panda Technologies India Pvt Bk Fac BB+ 110 Suspended Ltd Patton International Ltd CC AA- 450 Reaffirmed Pcs Technology Ltd FBL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Pcs Technology Ltd NFBL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed R. L. Steels & Energy Ltd LT, FBL - TL D 1170 Revised from C R. L. Steels & Energy Ltd CC D 850.1 Revised from C Satya Exports LT, FB Fac BB 140 Upgraded from BB- Shree Balaji Alumnicast Pvt. FBL BB 200 Assigned Ltd. Techno Springs India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB+ 140 Suspended Transworld Terminals Pvt Ltd LT Loan Fac A- 100 Upgraded from BBB Universal Mine Developers & TL A 1560 Provisional Service Providers Pvt Universal Mine Developers & FBL A 60 Provisional Service Providers Pvt Vaishnavi Rice Industries FBL B+ 233.9 Upgraded from B Vaishnavi Rice Industries Unallocated limits B+ 16.1 Upgraded -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* March quarter net profit 130.8 million rupees versus profit 135.5 million rupees year ago
* Seeks members' nod for issuance of NCDs on private placement basis Source text:(http://bit.ly/2pr6rgm) Further company coverage: