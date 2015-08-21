Aug 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 20, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Electricals Ltd FBL A1 1250 Reaffirmed Bajaj Electricals Ltd Non-FBL A1 17546.1 Reaffirmed Bajaj Electricals Ltd CP Programme A1 2000 Reaffirmed Patton International Ltd FBL* A1+ - Reaffirmed *100% interchangeable Patton International Ltd BG# A1+ 15 Reaffirmed # interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs. 10.00 crore Patton International Ltd LOC# A1+ 250 Reaffirmed # interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs. 10.00 crore R. L. Steels & Energy Ltd ST, Fund based D 419.9 Revised from A4 R. L. Steels & Energy Ltd ST, Non fund based D 560 Revised from A4 Repco Micro Finance Ltd MFI Grading M3 Assigned Satya Exports ST, non-FB Fac A4 10 Reaffirmed Transworld Terminals Pvt Ltd ST Loan Fac A2+ 80 Upgraded from A2 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Electricals Ltd TL A 662 Reaffirmed Bajaj Electricals Ltd FBL A 3886 Reaffirmed Bajaj Electricals Ltd NCD A 1000 Reaffirmed Dhruvtara Agro And Allied LT, FBL - CC B 50 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Dhruvtara Agro And Allied LT, FBL - TL B 40 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Eulogia Inn Llp LT-Unallocated limits B 150 Assigned Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 289.6 Provisional Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 A- 16.1 Provisional Great Value Fuels Pvt Ltd FB Limits BB+ 1300 Upgraded from BB Great Value Fuels Pvt Ltd Non- FBL BB+ 100 Upgraded from BB Panda Technologies India Pvt Bk Fac BB+ 110 Suspended Ltd Patton International Ltd CC AA- 450 Reaffirmed Pcs Technology Ltd FBL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Pcs Technology Ltd NFBL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed R. L. Steels & Energy Ltd LT, FBL - TL D 1170 Revised from C R. L. Steels & Energy Ltd CC D 850.1 Revised from C Satya Exports LT, FB Fac BB 140 Upgraded from BB- Shree Balaji Alumnicast Pvt. FBL BB 200 Assigned Ltd. Techno Springs India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB+ 140 Suspended Transworld Terminals Pvt Ltd LT Loan Fac A- 100 Upgraded from BBB Universal Mine Developers & TL A 1560 Provisional Service Providers Pvt Universal Mine Developers & FBL A 60 Provisional Service Providers Pvt Vaishnavi Rice Industries FBL B+ 233.9 Upgraded from B Vaishnavi Rice Industries Unallocated limits B+ 16.1 Upgraded -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)