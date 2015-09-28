Sep 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 24, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R.Stanchem Pvt Ltd ST - FBL A2 310 Assigned A.R.Stanchem Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits A2 30 Assigned Advance Surfactants India Ltd Bk Fac A3+ 345 Suspended Advance Surfactants India Ltd Unallocated limits A3+ 322.6 Suspended Sps Share Brokers Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based Bk A4 250 Reaffirmed Lines enhanced from 22.50 CR LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R.Stanchem Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 40 Assigned A.S. Reddy Infratech Pvt Ltd CC B- 60 Assigned A.S. Reddy Infratech Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B- /A4 40 Assigned Advance Surfactants India Ltd TL BBB 132.4 Suspended Advance Surfactants India Ltd FB / non FB Fac BBB 2450 Suspended Andhra Pradesh Power Finance LT Bond Programme D 19516 Reassigned Corporation Ltd Andhra Pradesh Power Finance LT Bond Programme D 3141 Reassigned Corporation Ltd Andhra Pradesh Power Finance LT Bond Programme D 17876 Reassigned Corporation Ltd Arvind Singla CC BB- 80 Assigned Ashutosh Foods FB Fac B+ 290 Revised from B D.G. Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC C 80 Reaffirmed revised from 8.40 CR D.G. Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL C 25.8 Reaffirmed revised from 4.21 CR D.G. Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based C 2.2 Reaffirmed D.G. Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Unallocated C 420 Reaffirmed revised from 2.17 CR Indian Renewable Energy LT Tax-free Bonds AA+ 20000 Assigned Development Agency Ltd Programme Lakshmi Venkata Sai Rice LT - fund based B- 61 Reaffirmed Industries revised from 5.17 CR Lakshmi Venkata Sai Rice Unallocated B- 19 Reaffirmed Industries revised from 2.83 CR Narayanpur Power Company Pvt TL BBB+ 400 Suspended Ltd Perundurai Green Energy Pvt Ltd TL BB 350 Suspended Rakesh Singla CC BB- 60 Assigned Sanskar Bharti Foundation TL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Sheetal Industries CC B+ 110 Assigned Syndicate Bank Tier-II Bonds AA+ 17500 Assigned Programme- Basel-III (hyb) Syndicate Bank Tier-II Bonds AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed Programme- Basel-III (hyb) Syndicate Bank Additional Tier-I AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Bonds Programme-Basel (hyb) III Undavalli Constructions TL B+ 61.5 Suspension Revoked Undavalli Constructions Unallocated B+ 28.5 Suspension Revoked Usha Singla CC BB- 60 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)