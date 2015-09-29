Sep 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 28, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Daawat Foods Ltd NFBL A3 70 Reaffirmed Daawat Foods Ltd Unallocated A3 30 Reaffirmed Everest Industries Ltd NFBL A1 2400 Reaffirmed Everest Industries Ltd CP A1 400 Reaffirmed Grainotch Industries Ltd ST non FB: LOC A4+ 20 Upgraded from A4 Guru Kirpa Agro Foods Forwards Contract A4 0.6 Assigned Limit Icon Granito Pvt Ltd LOC A4+ 25 Assigned Icon Granito Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 21.5 Assigned Idfc Bank Ltd CDs A1+ 100000 Assigned Indian Construction Company BG A4 32.5 Reaffirmed Lt Foods Ltd NFBL A3+ 720 Reaffirmed M/S. M. K. Gupta & Co Non Fund Based (BG) A4 90 Assigned Maruti Papers Ltd ST Non-Fund Based A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Facilit National Cooperative CP Programme A1+ 13000 Reaffirmed Development Corporation National Cooperative ST Bk lines A1+ 39120 Reaffirmed Development Corporation Nature Bio-Foods Ltd NFBL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Nature Bio-Foods Ltd Unallocated A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Raghunath Agro Industries NFBL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Regent Beers And Wines Ltd Non FBL A4 2.3 Reaffirmed Sf Dyes Pvt Ltd Fund Based A4 70 Withdrawn Shri Bajrang Power & Ispat Ltd. Non-Fund Based A3+ 660 Withdrawn Shri Krishna Steelage (P) Ltd. Non-FBL- LC A4 40 Reaffirmed Sterlite Technologies Ltd NFBL A1+ 51850# Sterlite Technologies Ltd CP A1+ 3500# Vintage Tiles Pvt Ltd BG A3 60 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsh Samaj Kalyan Sansthan TL B 82 Assigned Adarsh Samaj Kalyan Sansthan CC B 12.5 Assigned Adarsh Samaj Kalyan Sansthan Unallocated B 5.5 Assigned Andhra Pradesh Power Finance LT Bond Programme D 19516 Reassigned Corporation Ltd Andhra Pradesh Power Finance LT Bond Programme D 3141 Reassigned Corporation Ltd Andhra Pradesh Power Finance LT Bond Programme D 17876 Reassigned Corporation Ltd Annapurna Microfinance Pvt. Ltd NCD A+ 150 Revised from A- Arihant Jewels LT- CC Limit B+ 50 Suspended Arohan Financial Services Pvt. NCD A+ 150 Revised from Ltd. A- Asirvad Microfinance Pvt. Ltd. NCD A+ 100 Revised from A- Bd & P Hotels (India) Pvt Ltd TL D 593.5 Suspended Bd & P Hotels (India) Pvt Ltd Non-fund based D 40 Suspended Bhagwati Rice Mill (P) Ltd FB Fac B+ 284 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 17.75 crore) Bharat Benefication & Power FBL - CC facility BBB- 200 Assigned / Pvt Ltd Outstanding (enhanced from Rs. 10 crore earlier) Bharat Benefication & Power FBL - Unallocated BBB- 200 Assigned / Pvt Ltd Outstanding (enhanced from Rs. 2 crore earlier) Chaitanya India Fin. Credit NCD A+ 50 Revised from Pvt. Ltd. A- Daaj Hotels And Resorts Pvt Ltd TL D 795 Revised to D Daawat Foods Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB 3539 Reaffirmed Daawat Foods Ltd TL BBB 315 Reaffirmed Daawat Foods Ltd Unallocated BBB 1250 Reaffirmed Disha Microfin Pvt. Ltd. NCD A+ 100 Revised from A- Everest Industries Ltd FBL A+ 1380 Reaffirmed Firepro Systems Pvt Ltd TL D 360 Downgraded from B+ Firepro Systems Pvt Ltd FBL D 174 Downgraded from B+ Firepro Systems Pvt Ltd Non-FBL D 80 Downgraded from A4 Fusion Microfinance Pvt. Ltd. NCD A+ 100 Revised from A- Grainotch Industries Ltd LT FB: TL BB 216.3 Upgraded from B+ Grainotch Industries Ltd LT FB: CC BB 90 Upgraded from B+ Guru Kirpa Agro Foods CC BB- 91 Assigned Guru Kirpa Agro Foods TL BB- 3.4 Assigned Hiraco India Pvt Ltd LT BB 400 Suspended Icon Granito Pvt Ltd CC Limits BB+ 140 Assigned Icon Granito Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 100.8 Assigned Idfc Bank Ltd NCD AAA 100000 Assigned Idfc Bank Ltd NCD AAA 439840 Assigned Imprint Vinimay Pvt Ltd FBL (Demand Loan) C- 225 Upgraded from D India Shelter Finance LT Bk Fac BBB+ 1500 Upgraded Corporation Ltd Name from BBB- Indian Construction Company CC Limit B+ 25 Upgraded from B Kamadanathji Textile Pvt Ltd TL B 33.8 Reaffirmed Kamadanathji Textile Pvt Ltd CC B 50 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Ferrous Industries TL AA- 1500 Assigned Ltd Enhanced from Rs. 100 crore Lt Foods Ltd Working Capital Limit BBB 9026.2 Reaffirmed Lt Foods Ltd TL BBB 925 Reaffirmed Lt Foods Ltd Unallocated BBB 1700 Reaffirmed (earlier 140 Cr) M/S. M. K. Gupta & Co Fund Based (CC) B+ 47.7 Assigned M/S. M. K. Gupta & Co Untied B+/ 2.3 Assigned A4 M/S. Om Trading Company LT FB - CC B 49.5 Assigned Maruti Papers Ltd LT FB Fac BB 150.1 Reaffirmed National Cooperative LT TBs programme AA 5000 Reaffirmed Development Corporation National Cooperative LT TBs programme AA 2500 Assigned Development Corporation National Cooperative CC Bk lines AA 17749.5 Reaffirmed Development Corporation Nature Bio-Foods Ltd Working Capital BBB 1120 Reaffirmed Limits Nature Bio-Foods Ltd Unallocated BBB 350 Reaffirmed Phoenix Living Spaces Pvt. Ltd NCDs BB+ 240 Reaffirmed Phoenix Living Spaces Pvt. Ltd TL BB+ 400 Assigned Quality Construction Developers LT, Non FB Fac BB- 50 Reaffirmed Raghunath Agro Industries Working Capital BBB 95 Reaffirmed Limits Raghunath Agro Industries TL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Regent Beers And Wines Ltd CC B+ 85 Reaffirmed Regent Beers And Wines Ltd TL B+ 81.2 Reaffirmed Regent Beers And Wines Ltd Unallocated B+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Sai Ram Constructions FBL - CC BB- 30 Upgraded from B+ Sai Ram Constructions Non FBL - BG BB- 85 Upgraded from B+ Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD A+ 200 Revised from A- Sf Dyes Pvt Ltd LT BB 105 Withdrawn Shri Bajrang Power & Ispat Ltd. TL BBB 6740.7 Withdrawn Shri Krishna Steelage (P) Ltd. FBL-CC B+ 130 Reaffirmed Sonata Finance Pvt. Ltd NCD A+ 150 Revised from A- Sterlite Technologies Ltd TL AA- 5500# Sterlite Technologies Ltd CC AA- 8450# Sterlite Technologies Ltd NCD AA- 1500# Sv Credit Line Pvt. Ltd. NCD A+ 10 Revised from A- T S Alloys Ltd working capital Fac A+ 120 Suspended T S Alloys Ltd TL A+ 220 Withdrawn T S Alloys Ltd unallocated Bk Fac A+ / 60 Suspended A1+ Tvs Infrastructure Ltd TL A+ 330 Reaffirmed Tvs Infrastructure Ltd LT, FBL A+ 40 Reaffirmed Utkal Coal Ltd TL * A- 1900 Revised from A(SO) *Includes Rs. 40 crore of earlier proposed limits which were not availed by the company Vintage Tiles Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 150* Assigned * include Rs. 5.00 crore of Letter of Credit as a sublimit -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.