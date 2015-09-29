Sep 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 28, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Daawat Foods Ltd NFBL A3 70 Reaffirmed
Daawat Foods Ltd Unallocated A3 30 Reaffirmed
Everest Industries Ltd NFBL A1 2400 Reaffirmed
Everest Industries Ltd CP A1 400 Reaffirmed
Grainotch Industries Ltd ST non FB: LOC A4+ 20 Upgraded
from A4
Guru Kirpa Agro Foods Forwards Contract A4 0.6 Assigned
Limit
Icon Granito Pvt Ltd LOC A4+ 25 Assigned
Icon Granito Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 21.5 Assigned
Idfc Bank Ltd CDs A1+ 100000 Assigned
Indian Construction Company BG A4 32.5 Reaffirmed
Lt Foods Ltd NFBL A3+ 720 Reaffirmed
M/S. M. K. Gupta & Co Non Fund Based (BG) A4 90 Assigned
Maruti Papers Ltd ST Non-Fund Based A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Facilit
National Cooperative CP Programme A1+ 13000 Reaffirmed
Development Corporation
National Cooperative ST Bk lines A1+ 39120 Reaffirmed
Development Corporation
Nature Bio-Foods Ltd NFBL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed
Nature Bio-Foods Ltd Unallocated A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
Raghunath Agro Industries NFBL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed
Regent Beers And Wines Ltd Non FBL A4 2.3 Reaffirmed
Sf Dyes Pvt Ltd Fund Based A4 70 Withdrawn
Shri Bajrang Power & Ispat Ltd. Non-Fund Based A3+ 660 Withdrawn
Shri Krishna Steelage (P) Ltd. Non-FBL- LC A4 40 Reaffirmed
Sterlite Technologies Ltd NFBL A1+ 51850#
Sterlite Technologies Ltd CP A1+ 3500#
Vintage Tiles Pvt Ltd BG A3 60 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adarsh Samaj Kalyan Sansthan TL B 82 Assigned
Adarsh Samaj Kalyan Sansthan CC B 12.5 Assigned
Adarsh Samaj Kalyan Sansthan Unallocated B 5.5 Assigned
Andhra Pradesh Power Finance LT Bond Programme D 19516 Reassigned
Corporation Ltd
Andhra Pradesh Power Finance LT Bond Programme D 3141 Reassigned
Corporation Ltd
Andhra Pradesh Power Finance LT Bond Programme D 17876 Reassigned
Corporation Ltd
Annapurna Microfinance Pvt. Ltd NCD A+ 150 Revised from
A-
Arihant Jewels LT- CC Limit B+ 50 Suspended
Arohan Financial Services Pvt. NCD A+ 150 Revised from
Ltd. A-
Asirvad Microfinance Pvt. Ltd. NCD A+ 100 Revised from
A-
Bd & P Hotels (India) Pvt Ltd TL D 593.5 Suspended
Bd & P Hotels (India) Pvt Ltd Non-fund based D 40 Suspended
Bhagwati Rice Mill (P) Ltd FB Fac B+ 284 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs. 17.75 crore)
Bharat Benefication & Power FBL - CC facility BBB- 200 Assigned /
Pvt Ltd Outstanding
(enhanced from Rs. 10 crore earlier)
Bharat Benefication & Power FBL - Unallocated BBB- 200 Assigned /
Pvt Ltd Outstanding
(enhanced from Rs. 2 crore earlier)
Chaitanya India Fin. Credit NCD A+ 50 Revised from
Pvt. Ltd. A-
Daaj Hotels And Resorts Pvt Ltd TL D 795 Revised to
D
Daawat Foods Ltd Working Capital Limits BBB 3539 Reaffirmed
Daawat Foods Ltd TL BBB 315 Reaffirmed
Daawat Foods Ltd Unallocated BBB 1250 Reaffirmed
Disha Microfin Pvt. Ltd. NCD A+ 100 Revised from
A-
Everest Industries Ltd FBL A+ 1380 Reaffirmed
Firepro Systems Pvt Ltd TL D 360 Downgraded
from B+
Firepro Systems Pvt Ltd FBL D 174 Downgraded
from B+
Firepro Systems Pvt Ltd Non-FBL D 80 Downgraded
from A4
Fusion Microfinance Pvt. Ltd. NCD A+ 100 Revised from
A-
Grainotch Industries Ltd LT FB: TL BB 216.3 Upgraded
from B+
Grainotch Industries Ltd LT FB: CC BB 90 Upgraded
from B+
Guru Kirpa Agro Foods CC BB- 91 Assigned
Guru Kirpa Agro Foods TL BB- 3.4 Assigned
Hiraco India Pvt Ltd LT BB 400 Suspended
Icon Granito Pvt Ltd CC Limits BB+ 140 Assigned
Icon Granito Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 100.8 Assigned
Idfc Bank Ltd NCD AAA 100000 Assigned
Idfc Bank Ltd NCD AAA 439840 Assigned
Imprint Vinimay Pvt Ltd FBL (Demand Loan) C- 225 Upgraded
from D
India Shelter Finance LT Bk Fac BBB+ 1500 Upgraded
Corporation Ltd Name from
BBB-
Indian Construction Company CC Limit B+ 25 Upgraded
from B
Kamadanathji Textile Pvt Ltd TL B 33.8 Reaffirmed
Kamadanathji Textile Pvt Ltd CC B 50 Reaffirmed
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries TL AA- 1500 Assigned
Ltd
Enhanced from Rs. 100 crore
Lt Foods Ltd Working Capital Limit BBB 9026.2 Reaffirmed
Lt Foods Ltd TL BBB 925 Reaffirmed
Lt Foods Ltd Unallocated BBB 1700 Reaffirmed
(earlier 140 Cr)
M/S. M. K. Gupta & Co Fund Based (CC) B+ 47.7 Assigned
M/S. M. K. Gupta & Co Untied B+/ 2.3 Assigned
A4
M/S. Om Trading Company LT FB - CC B 49.5 Assigned
Maruti Papers Ltd LT FB Fac BB 150.1 Reaffirmed
National Cooperative LT TBs programme AA 5000 Reaffirmed
Development Corporation
National Cooperative LT TBs programme AA 2500 Assigned
Development Corporation
National Cooperative CC Bk lines AA 17749.5 Reaffirmed
Development Corporation
Nature Bio-Foods Ltd Working Capital BBB 1120 Reaffirmed
Limits
Nature Bio-Foods Ltd Unallocated BBB 350 Reaffirmed
Phoenix Living Spaces Pvt. Ltd NCDs BB+ 240 Reaffirmed
Phoenix Living Spaces Pvt. Ltd TL BB+ 400 Assigned
Quality Construction Developers LT, Non FB Fac BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Raghunath Agro Industries Working Capital BBB 95 Reaffirmed
Limits
Raghunath Agro Industries TL BBB 30 Reaffirmed
Regent Beers And Wines Ltd CC B+ 85 Reaffirmed
Regent Beers And Wines Ltd TL B+ 81.2 Reaffirmed
Regent Beers And Wines Ltd Unallocated B+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
Sai Ram Constructions FBL - CC BB- 30 Upgraded
from
B+
Sai Ram Constructions Non FBL - BG BB- 85 Upgraded
from
B+
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD A+ 200 Revised from
A-
Sf Dyes Pvt Ltd LT BB 105 Withdrawn
Shri Bajrang Power & Ispat Ltd. TL BBB 6740.7 Withdrawn
Shri Krishna Steelage (P) Ltd. FBL-CC B+ 130 Reaffirmed
Sonata Finance Pvt. Ltd NCD A+ 150 Revised from
A-
Sterlite Technologies Ltd TL AA- 5500#
Sterlite Technologies Ltd CC AA- 8450#
Sterlite Technologies Ltd NCD AA- 1500#
Sv Credit Line Pvt. Ltd. NCD A+ 10 Revised from
A-
T S Alloys Ltd working capital Fac A+ 120 Suspended
T S Alloys Ltd TL A+ 220 Withdrawn
T S Alloys Ltd unallocated Bk Fac A+ / 60 Suspended
A1+
Tvs Infrastructure Ltd TL A+ 330 Reaffirmed
Tvs Infrastructure Ltd LT, FBL A+ 40 Reaffirmed
Utkal Coal Ltd TL * A- 1900 Revised from
A(SO)
*Includes Rs. 40 crore of earlier proposed limits which were not availed by the company
Vintage Tiles Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 150* Assigned
* include Rs. 5.00 crore of Letter of Credit as a sublimit
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
