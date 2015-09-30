Sep 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 29, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Air Control And Chemical LOC A4 15 Suspended Engineering Co Ltd Air Control And Chemical BG A4 88.5 Suspended Engineering Co Ltd Aov Exports Pvt Ltd WC A2+ 954.1 Assigned Aov Exports Pvt Ltd NFB A2+ 12.5 Assigned Artiz Ceramics Pvt Ltd Non Fund A4 8 Suspended Based-BG Forbes Technosys Ltd ST Non-fund A1+ 320 Reaffirmed Based Limits (SO) Kalra Overseas And Precision ST, fund / non FB Fac A4+ 39 Suspended Engineering Ltd Kishan Autoparts Pvt Ltd Forward Cover Contract A3 2.501 Reaffirmed Octiva Ceramic BG A4 9 Assigned Octiva Ceramic LOC A4 10.9 Assigned Omen Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG A4 25.8 Reaffirmed Patanjali Ayurved Ltd NFB A2+ 200 Assigned Prism Cement Ltd CP A1 1500 Reaffirmed Prism Cement Ltd STL A1 800 Reaffirmed Prism Cement Ltd NFBL A1 1920 Reaffirmed Veeraj Construction ST, Non-FB limits A4 45 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acpl Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit BB+ 150 Revised from BB Air Control And Chemical CCL B+ 260.5 Suspended Engineering Co Ltd Air Control And Chemical TL B+ 13 Suspended Engineering Co Ltd Aov Exports Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 33.4 Assigned Artiz Ceramics Pvt Ltd Fund Based-Working B+ 22.5 Suspended Capital Artiz Ceramics Pvt Ltd Fund Based-TL B+ 43.8 Suspended Atom Ceramic TL B+ 33.4 Reaffirmed Atom Ceramic CCL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Atom Ceramic BG B+ 18 Reaffirmed Forbes Technosys Ltd TL AA- 390 Reaffirmed (SO) (increased from27.00 CR) Forbes Technosys Ltd LT FBL AA- 480 Reaffirmed (SO) (increased from40.00 CR) Kalra Overseas And Precision LT loan Fac BB+ 142.2 Suspended Engineering Ltd Kishan Autoparts Pvt Ltd CC Limit BBB- 66 Reaffirmed (enhancedfrom Rs.4.60 crore) Kishan Autoparts Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 7.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 4.00 crore ) Motiwala Auto Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 100 Suspended Northern Solaire Prakash Pvt LT - TL BBB- 1296.8 Assigned Ltd Octiva Ceramic TL BB- 19.1 Assigned Octiva Ceramic CCL BB- 72.5 Assigned Omen Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC BB- 80 Reaffirmed Omen Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL BB- 119.4 Reaffirmed Omen Vitrified Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- 17.6 Reaffirmed / A4 Patanjali Ayurved Ltd FB A- 3000 Assigned Prism Cement Ltd NCD A- 1000 Assigned Prism Cement Ltd NCD A- 5150 Reaffirmed Prism Cement Ltd TL A- 10800 Reaffirmed Prism Cement Ltd FBL A- 2979 Reaffirmed Prism Cement Ltd FBL** A- / 400 Reaffirmed A1 ** The Fund Based Limits under long term and short term tenure are interchangeable and as such thecombined utilization should not exceed Rs 40.0 crore. Prism Cement Ltd NFBL* A- / 1100 Reaffirmed A1 *The Non Fund Based Limits under long term and short term tenure are interchangeable and as such thecombined utilization should not exceed Rs 110.0 crore. Saanj Aur Savera Educational LT Bk Fac BB 150 Reaffirmed And Welfare Trust Shree Sita Rice Mill CF B 70 Suspended Shree Sita Rice Mill TL B 30 Suspended Subhash Hastimal Lodha LT fund based - 82 Suspended Working capital Fac Subhash Hastimal Lodha LT proposed FB Fac - 118 Suspended Suryauday Solaire Prakash Pvt LT - TL BBB- 683.2 Assigned Ltd Ur Realtors Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 83.2 Reaffirmed (revised from 10.00 CR) Ur Realtors Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB+ 16.8 Reaffirmed Veeraj Construction LT, FB limits B 35 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.