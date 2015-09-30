Sep 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 29, 2015.
Air Control And Chemical LOC A4 15 Suspended
Engineering Co Ltd
Air Control And Chemical BG A4 88.5 Suspended
Engineering Co Ltd
Aov Exports Pvt Ltd WC A2+ 954.1 Assigned
Aov Exports Pvt Ltd NFB A2+ 12.5 Assigned
Artiz Ceramics Pvt Ltd Non Fund A4 8 Suspended
Based-BG
Forbes Technosys Ltd ST Non-fund A1+ 320 Reaffirmed
Based Limits (SO)
Kalra Overseas And Precision ST, fund / non FB Fac A4+ 39 Suspended
Engineering Ltd
Kishan Autoparts Pvt Ltd Forward Cover Contract A3 2.501 Reaffirmed
Octiva Ceramic BG A4 9 Assigned
Octiva Ceramic LOC A4 10.9 Assigned
Omen Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG A4 25.8 Reaffirmed
Patanjali Ayurved Ltd NFB A2+ 200 Assigned
Prism Cement Ltd CP A1 1500 Reaffirmed
Prism Cement Ltd STL A1 800 Reaffirmed
Prism Cement Ltd NFBL A1 1920 Reaffirmed
Veeraj Construction ST, Non-FB limits A4 45 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Acpl Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit BB+ 150 Revised from
BB
Air Control And Chemical CCL B+ 260.5 Suspended
Engineering Co Ltd
Air Control And Chemical TL B+ 13 Suspended
Engineering Co Ltd
Aov Exports Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 33.4 Assigned
Artiz Ceramics Pvt Ltd Fund Based-Working B+ 22.5 Suspended
Capital
Artiz Ceramics Pvt Ltd Fund Based-TL B+ 43.8 Suspended
Atom Ceramic TL B+ 33.4 Reaffirmed
Atom Ceramic CCL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Atom Ceramic BG B+ 18 Reaffirmed
Forbes Technosys Ltd TL AA- 390 Reaffirmed
(SO)
(increased from27.00 CR)
Forbes Technosys Ltd LT FBL AA- 480 Reaffirmed
(SO)
(increased from40.00 CR)
Kalra Overseas And Precision LT loan Fac BB+ 142.2 Suspended
Engineering Ltd
Kishan Autoparts Pvt Ltd CC Limit BBB- 66 Reaffirmed
(enhancedfrom Rs.4.60 crore)
Kishan Autoparts Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 7.4 Reaffirmed
(reduced from
Rs. 4.00 crore )
Motiwala Auto Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 100 Suspended
Northern Solaire Prakash Pvt LT - TL BBB- 1296.8 Assigned
Ltd
Octiva Ceramic TL BB- 19.1 Assigned
Octiva Ceramic CCL BB- 72.5 Assigned
Omen Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Omen Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL BB- 119.4 Reaffirmed
Omen Vitrified Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- 17.6 Reaffirmed
/ A4
Patanjali Ayurved Ltd FB A- 3000 Assigned
Prism Cement Ltd NCD A- 1000 Assigned
Prism Cement Ltd NCD A- 5150 Reaffirmed
Prism Cement Ltd TL A- 10800 Reaffirmed
Prism Cement Ltd FBL A- 2979 Reaffirmed
Prism Cement Ltd FBL** A- / 400 Reaffirmed
A1
** The Fund Based Limits under long term and short term tenure are interchangeable and as such
thecombined utilization should not exceed Rs 40.0 crore.
Prism Cement Ltd NFBL* A- / 1100 Reaffirmed
A1
*The Non Fund Based Limits under long term and short term tenure are interchangeable and as such
thecombined utilization should not exceed Rs 110.0 crore.
Saanj Aur Savera Educational LT Bk Fac BB 150 Reaffirmed
And Welfare Trust
Shree Sita Rice Mill CF B 70 Suspended
Shree Sita Rice Mill TL B 30 Suspended
Subhash Hastimal Lodha LT fund based - 82 Suspended
Working capital Fac
Subhash Hastimal Lodha LT proposed FB Fac - 118 Suspended
Suryauday Solaire Prakash Pvt LT - TL BBB- 683.2 Assigned
Ltd
Ur Realtors Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 83.2 Reaffirmed
(revised from 10.00 CR)
Ur Realtors Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB+ 16.8 Reaffirmed
Veeraj Construction LT, FB limits B 35 Suspended
