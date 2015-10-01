Oct 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of September 30, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Axis Overseas Ltd Non-FBL A4 30 Suspended CCL International Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Color Chemicals ST, non-FB Fac A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Elitecore Technologies Pvt Ltd NFBL A1+ 175 Positive implications Fortis Healthcare Ltd CP/STD A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Kredence Multi Trading Ltd Non-FBL A3 2400 Reaffirmed enhanced from 189 CR LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Axis Overseas Ltd FBL B+ 220 Assigned Bhaskara Marketing Services LT FBL B 60 Assigned CCL International Ltd FBL BB 35 Reaffirmed Color Chemicals LT, FB Fac BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Elitecore Technologies Pvt Ltd Fund Based CC Limits A 250 Positive implications Elitecore Technologies Pvt Ltd Fund Based TL Limits A 50 Positive implications Elitecore Technologies Pvt Ltd LT FBL / ST NFBL* A /A1 100 Positive implications *total fund based and non fund based limits to be capped at Rs. 10.00 crore subject to specific individual limits. Fortis Healthcare Ltd FB Limits A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Fortis Healthcare Ltd NCD A+ 2500 Reaffirmed La Hospin Hotels And Resorts Bk Fac D 100 Suspended Pvt Ltd Orange City Housing Finance Ltd Interchangeable FBL B+ /A4 40 Suspended Premier Alloys & Chemicals Pvt FBL BBB- 340 Revised to Ltd from BBB Shriram Transport Finance - PTCs AAA 5544.7 Provisional Sansar Trust September 2015 (SO) Shriram Transport Finance - Second Loss Facility BBB 362.7 Provisional Sansar Trust September 2015 (SO) Sonata Finance - Amphitrite PTC Series A1 A (SO) Revised from IFMR Capital 2015 A (SO) Sonata Finance - Amphitrite PTC Series A2 BBB Revised from IFMR Capital 2015 (SO) BBB (SO) Sonata Finance - Cavatina IFMR PTC Series A1 A- Revised from Capital 2015 (SO) A- (SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)