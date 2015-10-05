Oct 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 1, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshat Plastics Pvt Ltd Non FB A4 122 Reaffirmed Bikaji Foods International Ltd NFBF A1 10 Reaffirmed Geeken Seating Collection Pvt BG A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 2.0 CR) Hiten Fasteners Pvt Ltd ST - FB Fac A4 60 Reaffirmed Hiten Fasteners Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A4 41.7 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 8.00 crore) Jaina Marketing & Associates NFBF A1 7000 Reaffirmed Jaina Mobile India Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A1 250 Reaffirmed K. Moideenkutty Haji Non Fund Based - BG A4 50 Assigned Karnataka Bank Ltd CDs programme A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Kredence Multi Trading Ltd NFBL A3 2400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 189.00 CR) Lamifab Industries ST non-FB Fac A4 16.5 Suspended Lila Polymers Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 310 Reaffirmed Panna Textile Industries Pvt ST FBL-Export Bills A4 50 Suspended Ltd Rediscounting (EBR) Prakash Asphaltings & Toll Non-FB Fac A3+ 2745.5 Upgraded Highways (India) Ltd from A3 (enhanced from 97.00 CR) Radix Industries (India) Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 2.2 Reaffirmed RMS Construction Pvt Ltd NFBL A3 450 Reaffirmed Shree Ambe Food Products Pvt ST - LOC & BG A4+ Suspended Ltd Superhouse Ltd Non-FB Fac A2+ 685 Revised from A1 (enhanced from Rs. 58.50 crore) Vibhor Vaibhav Infra Pvt Ltd Working capital Fac A4 150 Withdrawn Vibhor Vaibhav Infra Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 70 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshat Plastics Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 38 Suspended Akshat Plastics Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- / 5 Reaffirmed A4 Aman Exports International Bk limits BB- 191.6 Suspended / A4 Bansal Pathways Pvt Ltd TL BBB 820 Upgraded from BB+ Bansal Pathways Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac BBB 50 Upgraded from BB+ Bikaji Foods International Ltd FBF A 490 Reaffirmed Black Stone Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac B- 1000 Withdrawn / A4 Ciemme Jewels Ltd LT, FB Fac (CC) D 200 Revised from B+ Ciemme Jewels Ltd LT, FB Fac D 40 Revised from B+ Ciemme Jewels Ltd LT, FB Fac (WCTL) D 139 Revised from B+ Ciemme Jewels Ltd LT, non FB Fac D 4 Revised from B+ DS (Assam) Hospitality Ltd TL AA- 960.3 Upgraded (SO) from A+(SO) (earlier Rs. 113.89 crore) Geeken Seating Collection Pvt CC BB 100 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 8.5 CR) Geeken Seating Collection Pvt TL BB 10 Reaffirmed Ltd GS Developers And Contractors FB D 130* Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd *Total rated amount reduced from Rs. 75.0 crore to Rs. 49 crore GS Developers And Contractors NFB D 360* Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd *Total rated amount reduced from Rs. 75.0 crore to Rs. 49 crore Hiten Fasteners Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BB 120 Reaffirmed Hiten Fasteners Pvt Ltd LT/ ST - Unallocated BB / 48.3 Reaffirmed A4 (revised from Rs. 7.00 crore) Jaina Marketing & Associates FBF A 2000 Reaffirmed Jaina Mobile India Pvt Ltd FB Fac A 350 Reaffirmed K. Moideenkutty Haji Fund Based - Overdraft B 50 Assigned K.M. Cars Pvt Ltd CC Fac (LT Scale) B 30 Reaffirmed K.M. Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory funding (LT B 30 Reaffirmed Scale) K.M. Cars Pvt Ltd Unallocated (LT/ST B/ 5 Reaffirmed scale) A4 Karnataka Bank Ltd Lower Tier-II bonds A 6000 Reaffirmed Lamifab Industries LT loans and working B+ 103.5 Suspended capital Fac Larsen & Toubro Ltd NCD AAA 21000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs 1,100 crore) Lasco Lifestyle Ltd LT FB Limits(CC) BB- 300 Reaffirmed Lila Polymers Pvt Ltd FBL BB 130 Revised from BB+ Lila Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits BB / 10 Revised from A4+ BB+ / Reaffirmed MP Agro Nutri Foods Ltd FB Fac BBB- 250 Suspended N.K. Gupta Builders Pvt Ltd FBL BB 50 Assigned N.K. Gupta Builders Pvt Ltd NFBL BB / 70 Assigned A4+ Panna Textile Industries Pvt LT FBLPre-shipment B 50 Suspended Ltd Credit in Foreign Currency (PCFC) Panna Textile Industries Pvt LT FBL- CC* B 10 Suspended Ltd * Sub-limit of PCFC Prakash Asphaltings & Toll FB Fac BBB 2050 Upgraded Highways (India) Ltd from BBB- (enhanced from 62.02 CR) Prakasha Motors LT - FB Fac B 15 Suspended Prakasha Motors LT - TL B 59.5 Suspended Prakasha Motors LT - Non FB Fac B 25.5 Suspended Radix Industries (India) Ltd FBL BB+ 100 Assigned / Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3.50 earlier) Radix Industries (India) Ltd Unallocated Limit BB+ / 197.8 Assigned / A4+ Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6.28 earlier) Shree Ambe Food Products Pvt LT - CC BB+ 100 Suspended Ltd Shree Ambe Food Products Pvt LT - EPC BB+ Suspended Ltd Shree Ambe Food Products Pvt LT - SME Car Loan BB+ 1.1 Suspended Ltd Shri Balaji Sugars & Chemicals TL D 650 Revised from Pvt Ltd B Shri Balaji Sugars & Chemicals Unallocated limits D 150 Revised from Pvt Ltd B Sri Bala Tripura Sundari Bk Fac BB- 70 Withdrawn Agrotech Superhouse Ltd FB Fac A 2370.3 Reaffirmed (Earlier Rs. 237.93 crore) Svt Infrastructure (India) Pvt TL BBB- 215 Reaffirmed Ltd (SO) Svt Infrastructure (India) Pvt NFBL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Ltd (SO) Swastik Pesticides Ltd Bk limits B+ / 1400 Suspended A4 Vinod Kumar Shukla FBL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Constructions Pvt Ltd Vinod Kumar Shukla NFBL BBB- 210 Reaffirmed Constructions Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)