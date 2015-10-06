Oct 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 5, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Fabtech Technologies ST non-FB Fac A2+ 50 Suspended International Ltd Jassar Dental Medical ST FB Bk Fac D 226.8 Suspended Education Health Foundation Jassar Dental Medical ST proposed Bk Fac D 50 Suspended Education Health Foundation Seven Star Steels Ltd Non fund based Bk A2+ 15 Withdrawn limit (SO) Solid State Systems Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund Based A4 27.5 Reaffirmed Sudhir Power Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 3640 Reaffirmed Times Ferro Alloys Ltd ST, non-fund based, A4 18 Withdrawn LOC facility TSR Nirmaan Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits A4 200 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bejan Singh Eye Hospital Pvt TL Fac B 100 Assigned Ltd Bejan Singh Eye Hospital Pvt FB Fac B 25 Assigned Ltd Century Joint Developments Pvt NCD BB+ 6200 Provisional Ltd (SO) Delhi Aviation Fuel Facility TL A+ 2200 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from A Fabtech Technologies Working capital BBB+ 200 Suspended International Ltd Hari Kripa Business Ventures FBL- LT B 175 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Hari Kripa Business Ventures NFBL- LT/ST B / 25 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A4 Harshit Power & Ispat Pvt Ltd TL D 179.5 Suspended Harshit Power & Ispat Pvt Ltd CC limits D 127.5 Suspended Harshit Power & Ispat Pvt Ltd Non fund based Bk D 95 Suspended limits High Point Properties Pvt Ltd NCDs AA 4250 Provisional (SO) Jassar Dental Medical LT FB Bk Fac D 648 Suspended Education Health Foundation Jassar Dental Medical LT non-FB Bk Fac D 120 Suspended Education Health Foundation Jassar Dental Medical LT proposed Bk Fac D 79.2 Suspended Education Health Foundation M. J. Patel (India) Ltd Fund based and NFBL D 110 Suspended Pedvak Cranes Pvt Ltd CC limits B+ 30 Suspended Pedvak Cranes Pvt Ltd Non-FBL B+ 70 Suspended Sembcorp Green Infra Ltd NFBL A+ 250 Upgraded from BBB+ Seven Star Steels Ltd TL BBB+ 372.6 Withdrawn (SO) Seven Star Steels Ltd CC Fac BBB+ 150 Withdrawn (SO) Solid State Systems Pvt Ltd LT - TL B+ 8.6 Upgraded from B Solid State Systems Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based B+ 47.5 Upgraded from B Solid State Systems Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed B+ 14.7 Upgraded from B Sri Srinivasa Spintex (India) TL B+ 639.5 Revised from Ltd B- Sri Srinivasa Spintex (India) CC B+ 550 Revised from Ltd B- Sri Srinivasa Spintex (India) NFBL B+ 24.7 Revised from Ltd B- Sri Srinivasa Spintex (India) Unallocated limits B+ 28.3 Revised from Ltd B- Sudhir Power Ltd FBL -Sublimits AA- Reaffirmed Times Ferro Alloys Ltd LT loan and working B+ 105.6 Withdrawn capital Fac TSR Nirmaan Pvt Ltd LT fund based CC BB- 100 Reaffirmed Tube-Weld (India) Ltd Fund based and nonFBL D 67.5 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)