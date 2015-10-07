Oct 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 6, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti International Ltd ST: Fund Based A2+ 88 Assigned Aarti International Ltd ST: Non-Fund Based A2+ 65 Assigned Chennai Petroleum Corporation CP programme A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Ltd Ddr And Company Non-FBL A4 70 Assigned (enhanced from 5.00CR) Edhayam & Co ST - Non-FB Fac A4+ 60 Upgraded from A4 G.N.Shipbreakers Non-FB Fac A4 430 Suspended Indian Potash Ltd ST, CP A1+ 3000 Assigned Mahaveeer Metal Co. BG A4+ 10 Upgraded from A4 Manappuram Finance Ltd CP programme A1+ 5000 Assigned Mbm Engineering Infotech Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 32.5 Reaffirmed Sudhir Power Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 3640 Reaffirmed 4S Spintex India Pvt Ltd TL B 150 Assigned (enhanced from 12 Cr) 4S Spintex India Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B / 60 Assigned A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti International Ltd LT: Fund Based^ A 4257.6 Assigned ^Long Term Fund Based limits are interchangeable with Short Term Fund Based limits to the extent of Rs. 145.00 crore and in case the limits are availed as short term fund based limits cannot exceed Rs. 425.76 crore Aarti International Ltd LT: Non- Fund Based A 20 Assigned Abc Industries Fund based facility BBB 170 Withdrawn Alapatt Jewellery (House Of LT - FB Fac BB- 55 Reaffirmed Alapatt) Archean Chemical Industries LT Loan BB- 5650 Suspended Pvt Ltd Assetz Property And Homes Llp BBB BBB 400 Assigned Atlas Jewellery India Ltd - IrBBB- - Withdrawn Chennai Petroleum Corporation NCD AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Ltd Chhaddami Lal Jagdish Saran TL B+ 99 Reaffirmed Charitable Trust Chokshi Texlen Pvt Ltd TL B+ 11.7 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 1.57 crore) Chokshi Texlen Pvt Ltd CC B+ 70 Reaffirmed Ddr And Company DDR And Company B+ 10 Assigned (enhanced from 0.50CR) Ddr And Company Unallocated B+ / 25 Assigned A4 Devgiri Exports LT Bk Fac BBB 130 Withdrawn G.N.Shipbreakers Fund based facility BB- 70 Suspended J. J. Constructions TL B 150 Assigned Jalan Jodhawat Properties TL D 50 Suspended Jivandhara Cotton Industries CC B+ 140 Reaffirmed Kailash Motors CC B 187.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15.71 Cr) Kailash Motors Overdraft B / 138.5 Reaffirmed A4 Kishan Industries LT FB Fac C+ 114.1 Withdrawn Mahaveeer Metal Co. CC BB+ 80 Upgraded from BB Manipal University Jaipur LT Scale - TL BBB 750 Upgraded from BBB- (enhanced from 50.0CR) Manipal University Jaipur LT Scale - CC BBB 200 Upgraded from BBB- Manipal University Jaipur LT Scale - BBB 250 Upgraded Unallocated Limits from BBB- (reduced from 50.0CR) Mbm Engineering Infotech Ltd TL Fac B+ 92.5 Reaffirmed Mbm Engineering Infotech Ltd Fund based facility B+ 75 Reaffirmed Navjivan Cotton Industries CC Facility B 117.5 Reaffirmed Navjivan Cotton Industries TL B 26.3 Reaffirmed Navkar Buildcon LT Fund Based B- 150 Affirmed Neo Tex Yarns Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+/A4 70 Withdrawn Safe Development Alms Trust LT FB Fac D 239 Downgraded from B+ Safe Development Alms Trust LT Proposed facility D 261 Assigned Sundaram Finance Ltd Purchaser Payouts AAA - Withdrawn Sundaram Finance Ltd Purchaser Payouts AAA - Withdrawn Valmark Developers Pvt Ltd NCD BB 890 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)