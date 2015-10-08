Oct 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 7, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Choice Diamond ST FBL A3 876 Reaffirmed
(earlier Rs.79.60 crore)
Choice Diamond Unallocated limits A3 60 Reaffirmed
(earlier Rs.14 crore)
Hillstone Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 11 Reaffirmed
Sanoor Cashews FBL - ST A4 50 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adarsha Automotives Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits - 0 -
(revised from 12 CR)
Adarsha Automotives Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 410 Assigned
Adarsha Automotives Pvt Ltd TL BB- 56 Assigned
Adarsha Automotives Pvt Ltd NFBL BB-/ 20 Assigned
A4
Hillstone Ceramic Pvt Ltd CCL B+ 35 Reaffirmed
Hillstone Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B+ 30.1 Reaffirmed
Kohinoor Refined Flour Mills LT - CC BB- 110 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Orchev Pharma Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 78 Revised from
BBB-
Sanoor Cashews FBL - LT B+ 20 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
