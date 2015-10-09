(Repeating to add more Ratings.) Oct 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 7, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Atul Motors Pvt Ltd BG A3+ 50 Assigned Choice Diamond ST FBL A3 876 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs.79.60 crore) Choice Diamond Unallocated limits A3 60 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs.14.00 crore) Hillstone Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 11 Reaffirmed Housing Development Finance ST Debt Programme A1+ 500000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Phoenix Lamps Ltd ST - Non Fund Based A1 250 Upgraded from A2+ Punjab Hammers Pvt Ltd LOC A4 20 Reaffirmed Sanoor Cashews FBL - ST A4 50 Reaffirmed Sanoor Cashews FBL - ST A4 50 Reaffirmed Silica Infotech Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac (ST scale) A4 67.5 Reaffirmed Silica Infotech Pvt Ltd Unallocated (ST scale) A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Track Innovations (India) Pvt BG A4 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Tvs Credit Services Ltd CP A1+ 3000 Assigned (enhanced from 200.00 CR) Usha Shriram Enterprises Pvt Bill Discounting A4+ 100 Upgraded Ltd from A4 Usha Shriram Enterprises Pvt BG A4+ 2 Upgraded Ltd from A4 Usha Shriram Enterprises Pvt LOC A4+ 80 Upgraded Ltd from A4 Usha Shriram Enterprises Pvt PC A4+ 10 Upgraded Ltd from A4 Adarsha Automotives Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits - 0 - (revised from 12.00 CR) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsha Automotives Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 410 Assigned Adarsha Automotives Pvt Ltd TL BB- 56 Assigned Adarsha Automotives Pvt Ltd NFBL BB- / 20 Assigned A4 Atul Motors Pvt Ltd CC ICRA]BBB 50 Assigned Atul Motors Pvt Ltd LT / ST FBL ICRA]BBB 600 Assigned / A3+ (enhanced from Rs. 43.5 crore) Bussan Auto Finance India Pvt LT loans A+ 800 Reaffirmed Ltd Hillstone Ceramic Pvt Ltd CCL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Hillstone Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B+ 30.1 Reaffirmed Housing Development Finance NCD AAA 759218 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance NCD AAA 350000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance NCD AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance NCD AAA 426042 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance Subordinated Debt AAA 59750 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Programme Housing Development Finance Issuer Rating IrAAA - Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance Fixed Deposit MAAA - Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Programme Kohinoor Refined Flour Mills LT - CC BB- 110 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kohinoor Refined Flour Mills LT - CC BB- 110 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Orchev Pharma Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 78 Revised from BBB- Orchev Pharma Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 78 Revised from BBB- Phoenix Lamps Ltd LT - Fund Based *^ A 1000 Upgraded from A- *including Rs. 15.00 crore proposed term loan ^ including Rs. 80.20 crore unallocated limits Punjab Hammers Pvt Ltd CC BB 50 Reaffirmed Rkm Powergen Pvt Ltd TL D 11596.3 Reaffirmed Rkm Powergen Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac D 2550 Reaffirmed Rmz Ecoworld Infrastructure TL A 18043.1 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Rmz Ecoworld Infrastructure Proposed TL A 2750 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sanoor Cashews FBL - LT B+ 20 Reaffirmed Sanoor Cashews FBL - LT B+ 20 Reaffirmed Shri Shyam Polycoat Pvt Ltd CC B+ 20 Reaffirmed Shri Shyam Polycoat Pvt Ltd TL B+ 28 Reaffirmed Shri Shyam Polycoat Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ / 4.5 Reaffirmed A4 Silica Infotech Pvt Ltd CC (LT Scale) B+ 50 Revised from BB- Track Innovations (India) Pvt Working Capital B 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Limits Track Innovations (India) Pvt TL B 23.2 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 3.32cr) Track Innovations (India) Pvt Unallocated B 46.8 Reaffirmed Ltd (increased from 3.68cr) Usha Shriram Enterprises Pvt CC BB 210 Upgraded Ltd from BB- Usha Shriram Enterprises Pvt Unallocated BB / 8 Upgraded Ltd A4+ from BB- / A4+ Zeba Agro Pvt Ltd LT: Fund Based D 135 Downgraded from B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.