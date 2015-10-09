Oct 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 8, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. S. Transport Pvt Ltd ST - Non - FB Fac A4 15 Revised from A4+ A. S. Transport Pvt Ltd ST - Proposed non - A4 5 Revised from FB Fac A4+ Ankur Udyog Ltd NFBL A2 7 upgraded Deepak Fertilisers & CP A1+ 5000 enhanced Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd from Rs. 250 crores Deepak Fertilisers & NFBL A1+ 15000 enhanced Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd from Rs. 1301 crores Exilant Technologies Pvt Ltd Forward Cover Limit A1 250 Upgraded from A2+ Exilant Technologies Pvt Ltd BG A1 20 Upgraded from A2+ (revised from 5.00 CR) Flsmidth Pvt Ltd Fund Based - Bill A1+ 125 Reaffirmed Discounting Flsmidth Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - A1+ 3850 Reaffirmed Currency Derivatives revised from 345 CR Jaipur Rugs Company Pvt Ltd FBF A3 400 - Jaipur Rugs Company Pvt Ltd NFBF A3 50 - Kyungshin Industrial Motherson Non FB Fac A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kyungshin Industrial Motherson CP/ STD Programme A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd M/S Unicon Engineers Non-FB Fac A4 110 Reaffirmed Proline India Ltd Non-FBL A3 30 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.00 CR) Rajasthan Iron Company Company Non FB Fac A4 7.5 Suspended Rama Overseas Ltd FBL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Rama Overseas Ltd Non FBL A4+ 0.6 Reaffirmed Sargam Metals Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 125 Reaffirmed Sargam Metals Pvt Ltd Fund based A4 Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac Shree Ambika Sugars Ltd NFBL A4 408.7 revised from A3 Shree Ambika Sugars Ltd Proposed NFBL A4 91.3 revised from A3 Shree Ambika Sugars Ltd NFBL A4 408.7 revised from A3 Shree Ambika Sugars Ltd Proposed NFBL A4 91.3 revised from A3 Tablets (India) Ltd ST FB Fac - sub limit A3+ Revised from A3 Tablets (India) Ltd ST non FB Fac A3+ 80 Revised from A3 Tablets (India) Ltd ST non FB Fac - sub A3+ Revised from limit A3 Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd NFBL A4 76.7 Revised from A3 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jindal Aluminium Ltd Fixed Deposits MAA- 150 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. S. Transport Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BB 350 Revised from BB+ A. S. Transport Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed FB Fac BB 50 Revised from BB+ Advaith Motors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB+ 1050 Suspended /A4+ Ankur Udyog Ltd TL BBB+ 183 upgraded Bhaskar Padma Rice Industries FB Fac B 220 Suspended Dc Wovensack Pvt Ltd FB Limits : TL B 66 Reaffirmed Dc Wovensack Pvt Ltd FB Limits : CC B 32.5 Reaffirmed Deepak Fertilisers & NCD AA 6000 reduced from Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd Rs. 750 crores Deepak Fertilisers & FBL AA 5000 enhanced Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd from Rs. 199 crores Deepak Fertilisers & TL AA 1414.4 reduced from Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd Rs. 185.29 crores Exilant Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed TL - Fund A+ 30 Upgraded Based from A (revised from 25.00 CR) Exilant Technologies Pvt Ltd CC A+ 200 Upgraded from A Flsmidth Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC AA- 1092.5 Reaffirmed Flsmidth Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - LC / AA- 11632.5 Reaffirmed BG /A1+ revised from 1338.25 CR Jaipur Rugs Company Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB- 15 Assigned Kyungshin Industrial Motherson LT FB Fac AA- 150 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kyungshin Industrial Motherson Proposed FB Fac AA- 367.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd M/S Unicon Engineers LT fund based facility B 80 Reaffirmed Mehra Mac Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B- 100 Suspended / A4 Modern Agro Mills LT FBL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Narayan Builders And Developers TL B 85 Withdrawn Panchwati Prayogshala Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 85 Reaffirmed Panchwati Prayogshala Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Parcon (India) Pvt. Ltd CC BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Parcon (India) Pvt. Ltd TL BBB+ 4.2 Reaffirmed Proline India Ltd FBL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15.00) Proline India Ltd TL BBB- - Reaffirmed Proline India Ltd Proposed Fac BBB- - Reaffirmed Rajasthan Iron Company Company FBL B+ 102.5 Suspended Sargam Metals Pvt Ltd TL Fac B 50 Revised from B+ Sargam Metals Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 185 Reaffirmed Shree Ambika Sugars Ltd TL BB 2304.5 revised from BBB- Shree Ambika Sugars Ltd FBL BB 2540 revised from BBB- Shree Ambika Sugars Ltd Proposed FBL BB 278.5 revised from BBB- Shree Ambika Sugars Ltd TL BB 2304.5 revised from BBB- Shree Ambika Sugars Ltd FBL BB 2540 revised from BBB- Shree Ambika Sugars Ltd Proposed FBL BB 278.5 revised from BBB- Shreya Broadcasting Pvt Ltd CC limits BB+ 40 Upgraded Shreya Broadcasting Pvt Ltd TL limits BB+ 56.5 Upgraded Shreya Broadcasting Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB+/ 63 Upgraded A4+ Silver Fab Suitings Pvt Ltd TL BB- 5.6 Reaffirmed Silver Fab Suitings Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Silver Fab Suitings Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- 4.2 Reaffirmed Tablets (India) Ltd TL Fac BBB 155.8 Revised from BBB- Tablets (India) Ltd LT FB Fac BBB 325 Revised from BBB- Tablets (India) Ltd Proposed LT Fac BBB 42.2 Revised from BBB- Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd TL BB 1017.1 Revised from BBB- Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd FBL BB 2003 Revised from BBB- Thiru Arooran Sugars Ltd Proposed FBL BB 295 Revised from BBB- Vallabh Yarns Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- 62.4 Suspended reduced from 22.25 CR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 