Oct 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 9, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhatia Coke & Energy Ltd ST Non FB A4 650 Upgraded from D Khadim India Ltd Purchase Bills A2 210 Downgraded Discounting/ Demand from A2 Loans/Overdraft Limits Prognosys Medical Systems Pvt ST - Non fund based- A4 10 Assigned Ltd LC Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A2 431.8 Upgraded from A3+ Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A2 30 Upgraded from A3+ Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd ST unallocated A2 84.9 Upgraded from A3+ (revised from 6.06 CR) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsh Shikshan Sansthan TL BB- 300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.00 CR) Bhatia Coke & Energy Ltd LT FB B 2040* Upgraded from D * includes unallocated amount of Rs. 69.17 crore Bhatia Coke & Energy Ltd LT Non FB B 310 Upgraded from D Foods And Feeds LT, FB limits - CC D 130 Revised from BB Gautham Jahnavi Constructions FBF C+ 30 Suspended Pvt Ltd Gautham Jahnavi Constructions NFBF C+ 90 Suspended Pvt Ltd Gee Emm Spinfab Ltd LT - Fund Based Limits BB 584 Reaffirmed Gee Emm Spinfab Ltd LT - Unallocated BB 43 Reaffirmed Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd TL D 33552.5 Downgraded from BBB- Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd LT, FB Fac D 5800 Downgraded from BBB- Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd ST, Non fund D 4250 Downgraded Based Fac from A3 Jyote Motors Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 25 Downgraded from BB Jyote Motors Pvt Ltd FBL - CC (e-DFS) BB- 80 Downgraded from BB Jyote Motors Pvt Ltd FBL (Untied) BB- 15 Downgraded from BB Khadim India Ltd CCL BBB+ 1100 Downgraded from A- Khadim India Ltd TL BBB+ 252.4 Downgraded from A- Khadim India Ltd LOC/BG BBB+ 245 Downgraded from A- Kranthi Edifice Pvt Ltd CC BB 120 Reaffirmed Kranthi Edifice Pvt Ltd BG BB 1100 Reaffirmed Minakshi Rural Agri Business TL D 51 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from B- Minakshi Rural Agri Business FBL D 6 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from B- Minakshi Rural Agri Business Unallocated Limits D 13 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from B- / A4 Prognosys Medical Systems Pvt LT - Fund Based- CC BB- 25 Assigned Ltd Prognosys Medical Systems Pvt LT - Fund Based- BG BB- 65 Assigned Ltd Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB+ 205.2 Upgraded from BBB+ (revised from 22.95 CR) Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB+ 160 Upgraded from BBB+ Sagar Grandhi Exports Pvt Ltd LT non FB Fac BBB+ 15 Upgraded from BBB+ Siddhi Cotton Ginning & CCL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Pressing Pvt Ltd Siddhi Cotton Industries CCL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Vks Baretha Ghodadongri FBL 200 Assigned Corridor Pvt Ltd BBB-(SO) Vks Baretha Ghodadongri NFBL 23.8 Assigned Corridor Pvt Ltd BBB-(SO) Zf Hero Chassis Systems Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based Fac BBB 200 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)