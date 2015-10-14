Oct 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 13, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arcotech Ltd ST NFBL A3+ 1050 Suspended Delhi Waste Management Ltd NFBL A3+ 5 @ Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 30000 Outstanding Kedar Metals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Kedar Metals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit A4+ Reaffirmed Kedar Metals Pvt Ltd LOC A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Lexona Ceramic Non Fund Based- BG A4 14 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhayanjaneya Health Care Pvt Bk Fac B 350 Suspended Ltd Arcotech Ltd FBL BBB 1900 Suspended Bhaskar Transport Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB- 52 Withdrawn (SO) D. M. Builders Fund Based (TL) BB 95 Reaffirmed Delhi Waste Management Ltd CC BBB 40 @ Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd Subordinate AA+ 1000 Assigned Debt Programme Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd NCD AA+ 17540 Outstanding Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd NCD AA+ 20000* Outstanding *Of the Rs. 2000 crore NCDs, the outstanding balance is Rs. 300 crore while those amounting to Rs.1,700 crore are yet to be utilized by the company. Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac AA+ 40000 Outstanding Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd Subordinate AA+ 3500 Outstanding Debt Programme Gsco Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FBL BB 64 Reaffirmed Gsco Infrastructure Pvt Ltd NFBL BB 400 Reaffirmed Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd NCDs AAA 1500 Reaffirmed (SO) Hyderabad Institute Of FBL (TL) BBB+ 569.7 Reaffirmed Oncology Pvt Ltd Hyderabad Institute Of FBL (CC) BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Oncology Pvt Ltd Intrepid Finance & Leasing Pvt LT Bk Fac BB+ 110 Suspended Ltd Jai Maakali Poultry Products CC ICRA]B+ 100 Revised from Pvt Ltd BB- Kedar Metals Pvt Ltd CC BB 50 Reaffirmed Lexona Ceramic Fund Based- TL BB- 46.8 Revised from B Lexona Ceramic Fund Based- CC BB- 45 Revised from B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)