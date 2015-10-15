Oct 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 14, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anant Electricals And Engineers ST non-fund based Bk A4 35 Suspended Fac Bhagwan Mahaveer Memorial Jain ST - Non Fund Based A3 5 Assigned Trust Durga Solar Enterprise solar projects SP 3C - Assigned Nabha Power Ltd NCD A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed (SO) Nabha Power Ltd CP A1+ 25500 Reaffirmed Nikhil International non-fund based Bk Fac A4+ 40 Suspended Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac A2+ 2400 Reaffirmed Sudhir Transformers Ltd Non-FBL 440 Reaffirmed A1+(SO) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anant Electricals And Engineers LT fund based Bk Fac B 53 Suspended 70 Realty LT- FBL D 100 Revised from BB Best Agrochem Pvt. Ltd LT - fund based/ non BB- 300 Assigned fund based limits Bhagwan Mahaveer Memorial Jain TL BBB- 650 Reaffirmed Trust (revisedfrom 55.0 CR) Bhagwan Mahaveer Memorial Jain LT FBL BBB- 47.8 Reaffirmed Trust (revisedfrom 0.80 CR) Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits BBB+ 600 Assigned (Enhanced to Rs. 80.00 crore) Cholamandalam Investment And Platinum Trust March - Withdrawn Finance Company Ltd 2013 Tranche III PTCs AAA-(SO) Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt Ltd FBL A/ 13581.6 Upgraded A1 from A-/ A2+ (enhanced from Rs. 1070.00 crore) Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt Ltd Untied/Proposed limits A/ 2668.4 Upgraded A1 from A- / A2+ (reduced from Rs. 355.00 crore) Esskay Auto Finance Pvt Ltd Protos IFMR Capital A(SO) - Withdrawn 2013 PTC Series A1 Esskay Auto Finance Pvt Ltd Protos IFMR Capital - Withdrawn 2013 PTC Series A2 BBB-(SO) Janalakshmi Financial Services Urashi SBL IFMR 21.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Capital 2015 PTC BBB-(SO) Series A2 Janalakshmi Financial Services Urashi SBL IFMR A(SO) 220.5 Revised from Ltd Capital 2015 PTC A(SO) Series A1 Karelides Traders Pvt Ltd NCDs 3750 - AA-(SO) Khaya Solar Projects Pvt Ltd TL C+ 542 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd Second Loss Facility A(SO) - Withdrawn Magma Fincorp Ltd MFL Securitisation - Withdrawn Trust XXI PTC Series AA(SO) A2 Magma Fincorp Ltd MFL Securitisation - Withdrawn Trust XXI PTC Series AAA(SO) A1 Magma Fincorp Ltd Liquidity Facility - Withdrawn AAA(SO) Nabha Power Ltd NCD 59100 Reaffirmed AAA(SO) Nikhil International Fund based Bk Fac BB+ 791.2 Suspended Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A- 4000 Reaffirmed Reliance Capital Ltd Indian Receivable - Withdrawn Trust 2 PTC Series A1 AAA(SO) Ronald Colaco LT - TL BBB 70 Assigned Ronald Colaco LT - Unallocated BBB 30 Assigned Satin Creditcare Network Ltd Sirius IFMR Capital - Withdrawn 2014 PTC Series A1 A-(SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd Sirius IFMR Capital - Withdrawn 2014 PTC Series A2 BBB-(SO) Siyaram Yarns Pvt Ltd TL facility B+ 63.7 Suspended Siyaram Yarns Pvt Ltd CC facility B+ 15 Suspended Speciality Silica Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac B 150 Suspended Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Capital - Withdrawn Protection Oriented AAAmfs(SO) Fund - Series I Tata Asset Management Ltd Tata Capital - Withdrawn Protection Oriented AAAmfs(SO) Fund - Series II -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)