Oct 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 15, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Transformers Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 75 Assigned Centurion Laboratories Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 2.7 Suspended Gurpreet Galvanizing Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 18.00 crore) Modern Glass Industries NFBL- LOC A4 30 Assigned Silvertoan Papers Ltd Non-fund Based, ST Fac A3 12 Reaffirmed Weener Empire Plastics Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 1.50 crore) Zamil Steel Buildings India ST Fund Based A3 150 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd -Working Capital Demand Loan# # - sublimit to the long term fund based facilities LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alukkas Jewellery LT fund based/CC B+ 300 Suspended Alukkas Jewellery LT unallocated Fac B+ 30 Suspended Anand Transformers Pvt Ltd CC Limits B+ 145 Assigned B.H.Cotton Pvt Ltd CC Limits B+ 70 Reaffirmed Centurion Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 132.5 Suspended Eosphorus Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 A+ Revised from (SO) A-(SO) Gurpreet Galvanizing Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 12.00 crore) Gurpreet Galvanizing Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB+/ 50 Reaffirmed A4+ (revised from Rs 8.00 crore) Modern Glass Industries FBL- CC BB- 100 Assigned Modern Glass Industries FBL- TL BB- 216.1 Assigned Modern Glass Industries Unallocated Limits BB-/ 3.9 Assigned A4 Nuevo Polymers Pvt Ltd LT/ ST FBL BB-/ 300 Assigned A4 (enhanced from 15 Cr) Sheetal Manufacturing Company TL A 255 Outstanding Pvt Ltd Sheetal Manufacturing Company Non-FBL A 1829 Assigned/ Pvt Ltd Outstanding (earlier Rs. 4.90 crore) Sheetal Manufacturing Company FBL A 10880 Outstanding Pvt Ltd (earlier Rs. 1194.50 crore) Shree Venkatesh Films Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk Fac BBB+/ 200 Suspended A2+ Silvertoan Papers Ltd TL BBB- 249.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 17.59 Cr) Silvertoan Papers Ltd FBL BBB- 95 Reaffirmed Weener Empire Plastics Ltd TL BBB+ 192.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 13.40 crore) Weener Empire Plastics Ltd FBL BBB+ 455 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 26.00 crore) Zamil Steel Buildings India LT Fund Based - CC BBB- 150 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)