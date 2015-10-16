US STOCKS-Wall St edges up on strong jobs data, IBM caps gains
* Dow down 0.04 pct, S&P up 0.19 pct, Nasdaq up 0.26 pct (Updates to open)
Oct 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 15, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anand Transformers Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 75 Assigned Centurion Laboratories Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 2.7 Suspended Gurpreet Galvanizing Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 18.00 crore) Modern Glass Industries NFBL- LOC A4 30 Assigned Silvertoan Papers Ltd Non-fund Based, ST Fac A3 12 Reaffirmed Weener Empire Plastics Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 1.50 crore) Zamil Steel Buildings India ST Fund Based A3 150 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd -Working Capital Demand Loan# # - sublimit to the long term fund based facilities LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alukkas Jewellery LT fund based/CC B+ 300 Suspended Alukkas Jewellery LT unallocated Fac B+ 30 Suspended Anand Transformers Pvt Ltd CC Limits B+ 145 Assigned B.H.Cotton Pvt Ltd CC Limits B+ 70 Reaffirmed Centurion Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 132.5 Suspended Eosphorus Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 A+ Revised from (SO) A-(SO) Gurpreet Galvanizing Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 12.00 crore) Gurpreet Galvanizing Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB+/ 50 Reaffirmed A4+ (revised from Rs 8.00 crore) Modern Glass Industries FBL- CC BB- 100 Assigned Modern Glass Industries FBL- TL BB- 216.1 Assigned Modern Glass Industries Unallocated Limits BB-/ 3.9 Assigned A4 Nuevo Polymers Pvt Ltd LT/ ST FBL BB-/ 300 Assigned A4 (enhanced from 15 Cr) Sheetal Manufacturing Company TL A 255 Outstanding Pvt Ltd Sheetal Manufacturing Company Non-FBL A 1829 Assigned/ Pvt Ltd Outstanding (earlier Rs. 4.90 crore) Sheetal Manufacturing Company FBL A 10880 Outstanding Pvt Ltd (earlier Rs. 1194.50 crore) Shree Venkatesh Films Pvt Ltd Proposed Bk Fac BBB+/ 200 Suspended A2+ Silvertoan Papers Ltd TL BBB- 249.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 17.59 Cr) Silvertoan Papers Ltd FBL BBB- 95 Reaffirmed Weener Empire Plastics Ltd TL BBB+ 192.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 13.40 crore) Weener Empire Plastics Ltd FBL BBB+ 455 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 26.00 crore) Zamil Steel Buildings India LT Fund Based - CC BBB- 150 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* NDTV says approved sale of stake in NDTV Ethnic Retail held by units NDTV Lifestyle Holdings, NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide