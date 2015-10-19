Oct 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 16, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 45000 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Finance Ltd ITD Programme A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Majesco Software & Solutions ST fund based A2+ 510 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Millennia Infrastructure Pvt ST fund based working A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd capital Nagardas Kanji Shah FBL A4 7 Assigned Nagardas Kanji Shah non-FBL A4 85.5 Assigned Synechron Technologies Pvt Ltd ST - Fund Based A1 1300 Reaffirmed Synechron Technologies Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund Based# A1 50 Reaffirmed # sublimit within total short term fund based facilities with total utilization not to exceed Rs. 130.00 crore Utility Forms Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd LT Debt Programme AA+ 90000 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 6500 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Bk Lines AA+ / 96600 Reaffirmed A1+ Bla Projects Pvt. Ltd fund based and B / 920 Withdrawn non-FBL A4 Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd Market Linked PP-MLD 5000 Assigned Debenture Programme AAA Eastern Himalaya Breweries Pvt LT loans D 270 Withdrawn Ltd Madura Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 BB+ 3.3 Revised from BB Madura Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB+ 155.1 Revised from BBB Majesco Software & Solutions Long/ST non fund based A- / 5 Assigned India Pvt Ltd A2+ Manyata Promoters Pvt Ltd TL facility BBB- 1450 Withdrawn (SO) Millennia Infrastructure Pvt TL BBB 1630 Reaffirmed Ltd Millennia Infrastructure Pvt LT fund based working BBB 50 Reaffirmed Ltd capital Millennia Infrastructure Pvt BG BBB 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Millennia Infrastructure Pvt Unallocated BBB 490 Reaffirmed Ltd Nagardas Kanji Shah FBL B 10.5 Assigned Nagardas Kanji Shah Unallocated, LT ST B / 47 Assigned limits A4 Pincon Spirit Ltd fund based Bk Fac BBB 300 Suspended Pincon Spirit Ltd unallocated Bk limits BBB 700 Suspended Presidency Exports & LT/ ST FBL D 130 Assigned Industries Ltd Pri Media Services Pvt Ltd LT loans A(SO) 2190 Withdrawn Pri Media Services Pvt Ltd LT, fundbased Fac A(SO) 350 Withdrawn Pri Media Services Pvt Ltd NCD programme A(SO) 2500 Outstanding Ssbm Realty And Hospitality TL Fac BB- 149 Assigned Pvt Ltd Ssbm Realty And Hospitality LT - Unallocated Fac BB- 1 Assigned Pvt Ltd Surat Goods Transport Pvt Ltd LT fund based A- 630 Assigned Surat Goods Transport Pvt Ltd LT/ ST non fund based A- / 105 Assigned A2+ Synechron Technologies Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based# A- 1300 Reaffirmed # sublimit within total short term fund based facilities with total utilization not to exceed Rs. 130.00 crore The Academy Of Engineering And FBL BB- 100 Withdrawn Management Trust Utility Forms Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 50 Revised from BB Utility Forms Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 10 Revised from BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)