Oct 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 16, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 45000 Reaffirmed
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd ITD Programme A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Majesco Software & Solutions ST fund based A2+ 510 Assigned
India Pvt Ltd
Millennia Infrastructure Pvt ST fund based working A3+ 30 Reaffirmed
Ltd capital
Nagardas Kanji Shah FBL A4 7 Assigned
Nagardas Kanji Shah non-FBL A4 85.5 Assigned
Synechron Technologies Pvt Ltd ST - Fund Based A1 1300 Reaffirmed
Synechron Technologies Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund Based# A1 50 Reaffirmed
# sublimit within total short term fund based facilities with total utilization not to exceed
Rs. 130.00 crore
Utility Forms Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd LT Debt Programme AA+ 90000 Reaffirmed
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 6500 Reaffirmed
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Bk Lines AA+ / 96600 Reaffirmed
A1+
Bla Projects Pvt. Ltd fund based and B / 920 Withdrawn
non-FBL A4
Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd Market Linked PP-MLD 5000 Assigned
Debenture Programme AAA
Eastern Himalaya Breweries Pvt LT loans D 270 Withdrawn
Ltd
Madura Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 BB+ 3.3 Revised from
BB
Madura Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB+ 155.1 Revised from
BBB
Majesco Software & Solutions Long/ST non fund based A- / 5 Assigned
India Pvt Ltd A2+
Manyata Promoters Pvt Ltd TL facility BBB- 1450 Withdrawn
(SO)
Millennia Infrastructure Pvt TL BBB 1630 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Millennia Infrastructure Pvt LT fund based working BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Ltd capital
Millennia Infrastructure Pvt BG BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Millennia Infrastructure Pvt Unallocated BBB 490 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Nagardas Kanji Shah FBL B 10.5 Assigned
Nagardas Kanji Shah Unallocated, LT ST B / 47 Assigned
limits A4
Pincon Spirit Ltd fund based Bk Fac BBB 300 Suspended
Pincon Spirit Ltd unallocated Bk limits BBB 700 Suspended
Presidency Exports & LT/ ST FBL D 130 Assigned
Industries Ltd
Pri Media Services Pvt Ltd LT loans A(SO) 2190 Withdrawn
Pri Media Services Pvt Ltd LT, fundbased Fac A(SO) 350 Withdrawn
Pri Media Services Pvt Ltd NCD programme A(SO) 2500 Outstanding
Ssbm Realty And Hospitality TL Fac BB- 149 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Ssbm Realty And Hospitality LT - Unallocated Fac BB- 1 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Surat Goods Transport Pvt Ltd LT fund based A- 630 Assigned
Surat Goods Transport Pvt Ltd LT/ ST non fund based A- / 105 Assigned
A2+
Synechron Technologies Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based# A- 1300 Reaffirmed
# sublimit within total short term fund based facilities with total utilization not to exceed
Rs. 130.00 crore
The Academy Of Engineering And FBL BB- 100 Withdrawn
Management Trust
Utility Forms Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 50 Revised from
BB
Utility Forms Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 10 Revised from
BB
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
