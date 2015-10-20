(Repeating to add more Ratings.)
Oct 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 19, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd MFI Grading M2+ Assigned
DHFL Vysya Housing Finance Ltd ST Debt/CP Programme A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Electromech Material Handling ST, FB Fac# A2 300 Reaffirmed
Systems (India) Pvt Ltd
# - Short term fund based facilities of Rs. 30.00 crore are sub limit to the cash credit
facility
Electromech Material Handling ST, non-FB Fac A2 800 Reaffirmed
Systems (India) Pvt Ltd
reduced from Rs. 90.00 crore
Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd CP Programme A1+ 750 Assigned
Imperiall Technoforge Pvt Ltd LOC D 4 Revised from
ICRA A4
Indostar Capital Finance Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 7500 Assigned /
Outstanding
(enhanced from Rs. 500 crore)
L.B. Polymers Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Nbm Iron And Trading Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 13.6 Reaffirmed
R. Krishnamurthy & Co ST, BG A4 70 Assigned
Raj Corporation Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 375 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 17.5 Cr)
Range Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG D 24 Revised from
A4
Repco Home Finance Ltd CP A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Rushil Industries Ltd ST, non FB Fac* A4 593.1 Reaffirmed
*Short term non fund based limits (LC) of Rs. 59.31 crore include Rs. 1.31 crore worth Credit
Exposure Limit.
Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Forward Cover A2 50 Reaffirmed
Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd
Thermax Babcock & Wilcox BGs A2 4700 Reaffirmed
Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd
Thermax Babcock & Wilcox LOC A2 5000 Reaffirmed
Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
QRG Enterprises Ltd Fixed-deposit MAA- 400 Assigned
programme
QRG Enterprises Ltd Fixed-deposit MAA- 600 Assigned
programme
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
B.I. Fabrics LT, FB limits - CC BB 100 Reaffirmed
B.I. Fabrics LT, FB limits - TL BB 13 Reaffirmed
B.I. Group Of Industries Fund Based BB 105 Reaffirmed
Bansal Foods (India) CC B+ 45 Upgraded
from B
Bansal Foods (India) TL B+ 45 Upgraded
from B
DHFL Vysya Housing Finance Ltd Bk Loan A+ 950 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 150 crore)
Drushti Realtors Pvt Ltd LT FBL (TL) B+ 130 Assigned
Electromech Material Handling CC BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed
Systems (India) Pvt Ltd
enhanced from Rs. 35.00 crore
Evan Multi Specialty Hospital LT Fund Based - TL B 200 Reaffirmed
And Research Centre Pvt Ltd
Grand View Estate Pvt Ltd Tranche 1 NCDs - AA+ 680 Withdrawn
Series B (SO)
High Tech Knitwear Pvt Ltd LT FB Limits B+ 491.9 Reaffirmed
High Tech Knitwear Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit B+ 11.4 Assigned
Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd LT Borrowing Programme AA+ 250 Reaffirmed
Ideal Ice Cream Fund Based BB+ 20 Upgraded
from BB
Ideal Ice Cream TL BB+ 25 Upgraded
from BB
IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB 538.1 Assigned
IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 C+ 28.3 Assigned
IFMR Capital Mosec Legolas 2015 PTC Series A1 BBB 538.1 Assigned
(SO)
IFMR Capital Mosec Legolas 2015 PTC Series A2 C+ 28.3 Assigned
(SO)
Imperiall Technoforge Pvt Ltd CC D 50 Revised from
ICRA B
Imperiall Technoforge Pvt Ltd TL D 65.8 Revised from
ICRA B
India Infoline Finance Ltd PTCs AAA 1405.1 Assigned
Indian Railway Finance LT borrowing AAA 347910 Assigned
Corporation programme 2015-16
(enhanced from Rs 17,655 crore)
J.J.Enterprise Bk Fac B+ / 100 Suspended
A4
Kaulgud Constructions Pvt Ltd LT D 147 Suspended
Kaulgud Constructions Pvt Ltd CC D 20 Suspended
L.B. Polymers Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Lavu Educational Society FBL BB 724.9 Upgraded
from
BB-
NBM Iron And Trading Pvt Ltd LOC B+ / 680 Reaffirmed
A4
Neurogen Brain And Spine Fund based Bk B+ 270 Suspended
Institute facility (TL)
R. Krishnamurthy & Co LT, CC BB 80 Assigned
R. Krishnamurthy & Co LT / ST, proposed Fac BB / 150 Assigned
A4
Raj Corporation Ltd FBL BB+ 140 Upgraded
from BB
(enhanced from 2 Cr)
Range Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC D 60 Revised from
B
Range Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL D 115.4 Revised from
B
(reduced from Rs. 12.12 crore)
Repco Home Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac AA- 15000 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from 1553.37CR)
Repco Home Finance Ltd NCD AA- 5000 Reaffirmed
Robust CV Trust Sep 2015 PTCs AAA 1405.1 Assigned
Rushil Industries Ltd LT, FB Fac BB- 74 Downgraded
from BB
Salarpuria Simplex Dwellings CC A- 150 Reaffirmed
LLP
Soter IFMR Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 A- 238.2 Assigned
(SO)
Soter IFMR Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 BB+ 21.7 Assigned
(SO)
Sri Lakshmi Vigneswara Rice FBL BB- 54.4 Reaffirmed
Industry
(revised from Rs. 6.00 crore)
Sri Lakshmi Vigneswara Rice Non-FBL BB-/ 2.6 Assigned
Industry A4
Sri Lakshmi Vigneswara Rice Unallocated limits BB-/ 8 Assigned
Industry A4
(revised from Rs. 0.50 crore)
Swastik Realty Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 1000 Suspended
Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Working Capital TL AA- 1300 Reaffirmed
Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd (SO)
Thermax Babcock & Wilcox TL BBB+ 4370 Reaffirmed
Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd
Thermax Babcock & Wilcox CC BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd
Vasista Marine FBL BB- 230 Assigned
Vasista Marine Non-FBL BB-/ 10 Assigned
A4
Vasista Marine Unallocated limits BB-/ 10 Assigned
A4
(revised from Rs. 10 crore)
Veeline Media Ltd LT and ST Bk Fac BB/ 90 Suspended
A4
