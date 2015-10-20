(Repeating to add more Ratings.) Oct 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 19, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd MFI Grading M2+ Assigned DHFL Vysya Housing Finance Ltd ST Debt/CP Programme A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Electromech Material Handling ST, FB Fac# A2 300 Reaffirmed Systems (India) Pvt Ltd # - Short term fund based facilities of Rs. 30.00 crore are sub limit to the cash credit facility Electromech Material Handling ST, non-FB Fac A2 800 Reaffirmed Systems (India) Pvt Ltd reduced from Rs. 90.00 crore Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd CP Programme A1+ 750 Assigned Imperiall Technoforge Pvt Ltd LOC D 4 Revised from ICRA A4 Indostar Capital Finance Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 7500 Assigned / Outstanding (enhanced from Rs. 500 crore) L.B. Polymers Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 40 Reaffirmed Nbm Iron And Trading Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 13.6 Reaffirmed R. Krishnamurthy & Co ST, BG A4 70 Assigned Raj Corporation Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 375 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 17.5 Cr) Range Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG D 24 Revised from A4 Repco Home Finance Ltd CP A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Rushil Industries Ltd ST, non FB Fac* A4 593.1 Reaffirmed *Short term non fund based limits (LC) of Rs. 59.31 crore include Rs. 1.31 crore worth Credit Exposure Limit. Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Forward Cover A2 50 Reaffirmed Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd Thermax Babcock & Wilcox BGs A2 4700 Reaffirmed Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd Thermax Babcock & Wilcox LOC A2 5000 Reaffirmed Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- QRG Enterprises Ltd Fixed-deposit MAA- 400 Assigned programme QRG Enterprises Ltd Fixed-deposit MAA- 600 Assigned programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B.I. Fabrics LT, FB limits - CC BB 100 Reaffirmed B.I. Fabrics LT, FB limits - TL BB 13 Reaffirmed B.I. Group Of Industries Fund Based BB 105 Reaffirmed Bansal Foods (India) CC B+ 45 Upgraded from B Bansal Foods (India) TL B+ 45 Upgraded from B DHFL Vysya Housing Finance Ltd Bk Loan A+ 950 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 150 crore) Drushti Realtors Pvt Ltd LT FBL (TL) B+ 130 Assigned Electromech Material Handling CC BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed Systems (India) Pvt Ltd enhanced from Rs. 35.00 crore Evan Multi Specialty Hospital LT Fund Based - TL B 200 Reaffirmed And Research Centre Pvt Ltd Grand View Estate Pvt Ltd Tranche 1 NCDs - AA+ 680 Withdrawn Series B (SO) High Tech Knitwear Pvt Ltd LT FB Limits B+ 491.9 Reaffirmed High Tech Knitwear Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit B+ 11.4 Assigned Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd LT Borrowing Programme AA+ 250 Reaffirmed Ideal Ice Cream Fund Based BB+ 20 Upgraded from BB Ideal Ice Cream TL BB+ 25 Upgraded from BB IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB 538.1 Assigned IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 C+ 28.3 Assigned IFMR Capital Mosec Legolas 2015 PTC Series A1 BBB 538.1 Assigned (SO) IFMR Capital Mosec Legolas 2015 PTC Series A2 C+ 28.3 Assigned (SO) Imperiall Technoforge Pvt Ltd CC D 50 Revised from ICRA B Imperiall Technoforge Pvt Ltd TL D 65.8 Revised from ICRA B India Infoline Finance Ltd PTCs AAA 1405.1 Assigned Indian Railway Finance LT borrowing AAA 347910 Assigned Corporation programme 2015-16 (enhanced from Rs 17,655 crore) J.J.Enterprise Bk Fac B+ / 100 Suspended A4 Kaulgud Constructions Pvt Ltd LT D 147 Suspended Kaulgud Constructions Pvt Ltd CC D 20 Suspended L.B. Polymers Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Lavu Educational Society FBL BB 724.9 Upgraded from BB- NBM Iron And Trading Pvt Ltd LOC B+ / 680 Reaffirmed A4 Neurogen Brain And Spine Fund based Bk B+ 270 Suspended Institute facility (TL) R. Krishnamurthy & Co LT, CC BB 80 Assigned R. Krishnamurthy & Co LT / ST, proposed Fac BB / 150 Assigned A4 Raj Corporation Ltd FBL BB+ 140 Upgraded from BB (enhanced from 2 Cr) Range Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC D 60 Revised from B Range Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL D 115.4 Revised from B (reduced from Rs. 12.12 crore) Repco Home Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac AA- 15000 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 1553.37CR) Repco Home Finance Ltd NCD AA- 5000 Reaffirmed Robust CV Trust Sep 2015 PTCs AAA 1405.1 Assigned Rushil Industries Ltd LT, FB Fac BB- 74 Downgraded from BB Salarpuria Simplex Dwellings CC A- 150 Reaffirmed LLP Soter IFMR Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 A- 238.2 Assigned (SO) Soter IFMR Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 BB+ 21.7 Assigned (SO) Sri Lakshmi Vigneswara Rice FBL BB- 54.4 Reaffirmed Industry (revised from Rs. 6.00 crore) Sri Lakshmi Vigneswara Rice Non-FBL BB-/ 2.6 Assigned Industry A4 Sri Lakshmi Vigneswara Rice Unallocated limits BB-/ 8 Assigned Industry A4 (revised from Rs. 0.50 crore) Swastik Realty Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 1000 Suspended Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Working Capital TL AA- 1300 Reaffirmed Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd (SO) Thermax Babcock & Wilcox TL BBB+ 4370 Reaffirmed Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd Thermax Babcock & Wilcox CC BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd Vasista Marine FBL BB- 230 Assigned Vasista Marine Non-FBL BB-/ 10 Assigned A4 Vasista Marine Unallocated limits BB-/ 10 Assigned A4 (revised from Rs. 10 crore) Veeline Media Ltd LT and ST Bk Fac BB/ 90 Suspended A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)