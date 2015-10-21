Oct 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 20, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kashvi Power And Steel Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4+ 320 Suspended Kohinoor Planet Constructions ST Non-Fund Based D 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd R. R. Energy Ltd Non-FBL (LOC) D 110 Downgraded from A3 R. R. Energy Ltd Non-FBL (BG) D 21 Downgraded from A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dolly Exim Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC B 151 Reaffirmed Dolly Exim Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL B 28.4 Reaffirmed Dolly Exim Pvt Ltd Unallocated LT Fac B 0.6 Reaffirmed Idbi Bank Ltd - Arkaois Multi PTC Series A2 B (SO) 26.6 Revised from Micro Finance Pool Trust 2015 B(SO) Idbi Bank Ltd - Arkaois Multi PTC Series A1 BBB 158.2 Revised from Micro Finance Pool Trust 2015 (SO) BBB(SO) Kohinoor Planet Constructions LT Fund Based - TL D 3500 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd R. R. Energy Ltd FBL (TL) D 620 Downgraded from BBB- R. R. Energy Ltd FBL (CC) D 240 Downgraded from BBB- Shree Siddheshwari Ginning CC B+ 160 Assigned Company Shree Siddheshwari Ginning TL B+ 32.1 Assigned Company Shree Sita Edibles Pvt Ltd CC facility B+ 240.5 Suspended Shree Sita Edibles Pvt Ltd TL B+ 139.5 Suspended Shree Sita Refiners Pvt Ltd CC facility BB+ 70 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)