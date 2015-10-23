Oct 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 21, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bala Industries And ST Fund Based A3+ 50 Revised from Entertainment Pvt Ltd A2+ Charms Chem Pvt Ltd CC A4 35 Suspended Charms Chem Pvt Ltd TL A4 30 Suspended Comstar Automotive ST - FB Fac A1+ 600 Upgraded Technologies Pvt Ltd from A1 Comstar Automotive ST - Non FB Fac A1+ 170 Upgraded Technologies Pvt Ltd from A1 Comstar Automotive ST -Fund Non-based A1+ - Upgraded Technologies Pvt Ltd from A1 Deccan Tobacco Company Packing Credit A2 1000 Assigned Ge Triveni Ltd Non-FBL A2 1075 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 80CR) Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 650 Downwards from A1 Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd CP A2+ 250 Downwards from A1 Kish Exports Ltd Non- FBL A4 10 Reaffirmed L.H. Sugar Factories Ltd NFBL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Uttara Foods And Feeds Pvt Ltd ST FB A3+ 1200 Revised from A2+ Uttara Impex Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB A3+ 80 Revised from A2+ Yamunaji Enterprise BG A4 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bala Industries And CC Limits BBB 120 Revised from Entertainment Pvt Ltd BBB+ C. S. Infraconstruction Ltd. TL BB+ 50 Revised from BB C. S. Infraconstruction Ltd. FBL BB+ 300 Revised from BB C. S. Infraconstruction Ltd. Non-FBL BB+ 1250 Revised from BB Cholamandalam Investment & Second Loss Facility A+ 67.5 Assigned Finance Company Ltd Cholamandalam Investment & PTC Series A AAA 4500.5 Assigned Finance Company Ltd Comstar Automotive LT - FB Fac A+ 50 Upgraded Technologies Pvt Ltd from A Comstar Automotive LT / ST - unallocated A+/ 5 Upgraded Technologies Pvt Ltd A1+ from A/ A1 Eastern Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Term Fac BBB 568 Suspended Finns Frozen Foods (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk limits D 113 Suspended Ge Triveni Ltd FBL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3.5CR) Geetanjali Agro Industries FBL - TL B+ 11.3 Upgraded from B (reduced from Rs. 1.65 crore) Geetanjali Agro Industries FBL - CC B+ 93 Upgraded from B (reduced from Rs. 7.30 crore) Geetanjali Agro Industries FBL - Proposed B+ 25.7 Upgraded from B (reduced from Rs. 4.05 crore) Hinduja Foundries Ltd TL Fac BBB 3300 Reassigned Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd FBL* A- 250 Downwards from A / [ICRA A1 *JSTIL's fund based facilities are entirely fungible between long term and short term facilities. Kish Exports Ltd FBL B 100 Reaffirmed L.H. Sugar Factories Ltd FBL BBB+ 1150 Reaffirmed L.H. Sugar Factories Ltd TL BBB+ 437.3 Reaffirmed Madhyaranga Energy Pvt Ltd LT, Proposed B 100 assigned Manjeera Retails Holdings Pvt. LT FBL D 3140 Downgraded Ltd. from B+ Manjeera Retails Holdings Pvt. LT FBL D 314 Downwards Ltd. from B+ Pashupatinath Refrigeration TL B- 57.8 Suspended Pvt Ltd Pashupatinath Refrigeration BG B- 74 Suspended Pvt Ltd S.K.R. Constructions FBL BB 40 Assigned S.K.R. Constructions NFBL BB / 190 Assigned A4 Sushila Agrovet Pvt Ltd LT B- 90 Suspended The Friends Tea Co. Ltd LT B+ 70 Suspended Uttara Foods And Feeds Pvt Ltd TL BBB 952.1 Revised from BBB+ Uttara Foods And Feeds Pvt Ltd CC BBB 506.2 Revised from BBB+ Uttara Impex Pvt Ltd LT - CC BBB 90 Revised from BBB+ Vijaya Productions Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 2000 Reaffirmed Yamunaji Enterprise CC B+ 45 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 