Oct 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 23, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrit Feeds Ltd FBL D 330 Downwards From A2 Amrit Feeds Ltd NFBL D 242.5 Downwards From A2 Amrit Feeds Ltd Non FBL- Untied D 330 Downwards From A2 Chambal Fertilisers & CP A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Chemicals Ltd Flourish Paper And Chemicals ST: Non-FBL A4 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Goa Ispat Ltd NFBL A4 200 Reaffirmed Jinaam Dress Pvt Ltd FBL A4 192 Suspended Jinaam Dress Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 3.4 Suspended Kotarki Constructions Pvt Ltd ST-BG A4 120 Reaffirmed Mbc Infra Space Pvt Ltd NFB-BG A4 50 Suspended Mosaic India Pvt Ltd ST, FB and Non-Fund A1+ 6900 Reaffirmed Based Fac (Incl. Unallocated Limits of Rs. 115 crore) Shree Radha Krishna Vinimay Fund Based/ NFBL A4 200 Assigned Pvt Ltd (Untied Limit) Vicon Ceramic Pvt Ltd NFB-BK A4 26 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agra Oil & General Industries CC B+ 111 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs 11.00 crore) Agra Oil & General Industries LT Unallocated B+ - Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from Rs 0.10 crore) Akcros Polymers Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC (e BB- 80 Suspended DFS) facility Akcros Polymers Pvt Ltd Fund Based- Dropline BB- 20 Suspended Overdraft facility Amrit Feeds Ltd FBL - TL D 1304.9 Downwards from BBB Amrit Feeds Ltd FBL - CC D 792.6 Downwards from BBB Chaitanya Enterprises LT FBL B 100 Assigned Dainik Savera News And Media Fund based - TL D 66 Assigned Network Dainik Savera News And Media Fund based - CC D 20 Assigned Network Dainik Savera News And Media Non Fund based - LC D 20 Assigned Network Deccan Industries LT - FB Fac BB- 99.4 Assigned Deccan Industries LT - TL BB- 9.4 Assigned Deccan Industries LT - Proposed Fac BB- 4.9 Assigned Flourish Paper And Chemicals LT: FB limits B+ 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Flourish Paper And Chemicals TL B+ 13 Reaffirmed Ltd Goa Ispat Ltd FBL BB 100 Reaffirmed Goa Ispat Ltd TL BB 16.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 2.5 crore) Goyal Sons Jewels Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 170 Reaffirmed Goyal Sons Zaveri Pvt Ltd CC B+ 200 Reaffirmed Kotarki Constructions Pvt Ltd LT-CC B 130 Reaffirmed Kutch Cotton Industries Bk Fac B+ 150 Suspended Kutch Cotton Industries FB TL B+ 4.3 Suspended Maruti Cotton Ginning And Fund Based-Working B 80 Suspended Pressing Capital Maruti Cotton Ginning And Fund Based- TL B 6 Suspended Pressing Mbc Infra Space Pvt Ltd FB-WC B+ 32.5 Suspended Mehra Polytex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+/ 104.2 Suspended A4 Sardar Cotton FB-WC B 75 Suspended Sardar Cotton FB-TL B 11.5 Suspended Shree Badri Kedar Udyog Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) B 150 Assigned Shree Radha Krishna Vinimay FBL (CC) B 25 Assigned Pvt Ltd Shrimati Sulochna Devi TL B+ 85 Reaffirmed Education Foundation Sure Safety Solutions Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac D 214.7 Suspended Sure Safety Solutions Pvt Ltd non fund based Bk Fac D 81.5 Suspended Vicon Ceramic Pvt Ltd FB-TL BB- 102 Suspended Vicon Ceramic Pvt Ltd FB-CC BB- 60 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)