Oct 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 26, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aqval Ceramic BG A4 10 Suspended Benchmark Agencies Pvt Ltd off-grid solar 'SP 3B* Assigned projects * For Thermal Biop Steels & Power Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 145 Reaffirmed Durga Polysters Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A4+ 1.5 Suspended Katyayini Paper Mills Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 5 Oustanding Majestic Auto Ltd BG/ LOC A2 142.5 Reaffirmed Maruti Metal LOC A4 20 Suspended New Steel Trading Pvt Ltd ST - Non FBL - LOC A4 175 Suspended New Steel Trading Pvt Ltd ST - Non FBL - BG A4 10 Suspended Noor Impex Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- LOC A4 150 Assigned Parekh Plastics ST, non fund based A4 18 Suspended LOC facility Raj Apiaries Exim Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 7.5 Assigned Satyam Enterprises ST FB Limits A4+ 400 Revised from A3 (reduced from 144 Cr) Satyam Enterprises ST Non-FBL A4+ 18.5 Revised from A3 (reduced from 2 Cr) Satyam Enterprises ST Unallocated Limits A4+ 1.5 Assigned Sentini Cermica Pvt Ltd NFBL A2 15 Reaffirmed Sterling & Wilson Pvt Ltd CP A1+ 1000 Upgraded from A1 Sterling Ceramic BG A4 7.5 Suspended Sterling Ceramic LOC A4 7.5 Suspended Suvarna Fibrotech Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based A4 9.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aqval Ceramic CC B+ 30 Suspended Aqval Ceramic TL B+ 18.9 Suspended Aradhna Fabrics Pvt. Ltd. Bk lines BB- 132.2 Suspended Bharti Infratel Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA+ Reaffirmed Biop Steels & Power Pvt Ltd FBL/ CC Limits B+ 190 Reaffirmed Biop Steels & Power Pvt Ltd FBL/ TL B+ Reaffirmed Bulktainer Shipping Ltd Bk Fac BB / 100 Assigned A4 Columbus Premier Shoes Pvt Ltd FBL- LT BBB- 60 Assigned Durga Polysters Pvt Ltd LT fund based TL BB+ 51.6 Suspended facility Durga Polysters Pvt Ltd LT fund based CC BB+ 30 Suspended limits Electronic Enterprises (I) Pvt LT, FB Fac (CC) BB 35 Reaffirmed Ltd Electronic Enterprises (I) Pvt LT, non-FB Fac BB 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Future Financial Servicess NCDs (NCD) 100 Assigned Pvt. Ltd BBB+(SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd NCDs (NCD) 150 Assigned BBB+(SO) Hindustan Paper Mill LT fund based - TL D 59 Assigned Hindustan Paper Mill LT fund based - CC D 10 Assigned Indus Mega Food Park Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated B+ 150 Assigned Intrepid Finance And Leasing NCDs (NCD) 115 Assigned Pvt Ltd BBB+(SO) Kanha Makhan Charitable Society LT fund based BB+ 50 Assigned Katyayini Paper Mills Pvt Ltd FB Limits- CC BB 225 Oustanding Katyayini Paper Mills Pvt Ltd FB Limits- TL BB 270 Assigned Khatu Shyam Ji Tollways Pvt. TL BBB- 275 Reaffirmed Ltd. Khatu Shyam Ji Tollways Pvt. NFBL BBB- 21 Reaffirmed Ltd. L&T- Sargent & Lundy Ltd FBL* AA-/ 50 Reaffirmed A1+ * sublimit to the extent of Rs 1.00 Cr for EPC/PCFC, and hence also rated on a short-term scale, as such total utilisation should not exceed Rs.5.0 Cr at any point o of usage. L&T- Sargent & Lundy Ltd Non-FBL# AA-/ 200 Reaffirmed A1+ #: Includes sublimit of Rs. 3.0 Cr for letter of credit rated on a short-term scale, as such total utilisation of BGs should not exceed Rs. 20.0 Cr at any point of usage. Majestic Auto Ltd TL BBB 157.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 16.18 Cr) Majestic Auto Ltd CC BBB 150 Reaffirmed Majestic Auto Ltd Unallocated BBB 49.7 Reaffirmed (increased from 4.57) Maruti Metal CC B+ 50 Suspended Maruti Metal Credit Exposure B+ / 2 Suspended Limits A4 Meridian Extrusions Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits B 240 Suspended Netra Mercantile Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL D 400 Suspended New Steel Trading Pvt Ltd LT - FBL-TL B 22 Suspended New Steel Trading Pvt Ltd LT - FBL - CC B 100 Suspended Noor Impex Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC* B Assigned *Sublimit of Letter of Credit Oriental Bank Of Commerce Basel III Compliant 10000 Assigned Tier 2 Bonds AA+(hyb) Oriental Bank Of Commerce Basel III Compliant 10000 Reaffirmed Additional Tier 1 AA+(hyb) Bonds Oriental Bank Of Commerce Basel III Compliant 10000 Reaffirmed Tier 2 Bonds AA+(hyb) Oriental Bank Of Commerce Upper Tier 2 Bonds AA 5000 Reaffirmed programme Oriental Bank Of Commerce Perpetual Bonds (Tier AA 2500 Reaffirmed 1) programme Oriental Bank Of Commerce Upper Tier 2 Bonds AA 5000 Reaffirmed programme Oriental Bank Of Commerce Lower Tier 2 Bonds AA+ 12000 Reaffirmed programme Oriental Bank Of Commerce Lower Tier 2 Bonds AA+