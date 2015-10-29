Oct 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 28, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abp Pvt Ltd ST non- fund Bk Fac A+ 420 Assigned Bajaj Electricals Ltd FBL A1 5250 reaffirmed / assigned Bajaj Electricals Ltd CP Programme A1 2000 Reaffirmed Balu India ST - FDBP / FUDBP A4 475 Assigned Balu India ST- Packing Credit # A4 Assigned # Sublimit of FDBP/FUDBP Balu India ST- LOC A4 15 Assigned Bhagawati Enterprises Non-fund Based- LOC A4 184.5 Reaffirmed Bhagawati Enterprises Unallocated amount A4 15.5 Reaffirmed Mahadev Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LOC A4 440 Assigned Mahadev Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 10 Assigned Oriental Sales Corporation BG A4 240 Reaffirmed Penn Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd non fund based A4 55 Suspended sublimit facility President Clothing Company ST - Inland / Import A4 40 Assigned LC Proteck Machinery Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 121 Reaffirmed (revised from 18.10 Cr) Proteck Machinery Pvt Ltd Non fund based A4 Withdrawn (sub-limit) facility Reliable Autotech Pvt Ltd ST, FB working A3 150 Downwards Capital Fac from A3+ Reliable Autotech Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based A3 208.9 Downwards working capital Fac from A3+ Seagull Cooling Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac A4 50 Suspended Seagull Cooling Pvt Ltd proposed limits A4 10 Assigned Shiv Corporation LOC A4 800 Reaffirmed Shiv Corporation Credit Exposure Limit A4 16 Reaffirmed Shiv Ship Breaking Company LOC A4 440 Reaffirmed Shiv Ship Breaking Company Credit Exposure Limit A4 9.8 Reaffirmed Vikas Filaments Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 1.15 Vinergy International Pvt Ltd ST, fund based and A4 308.5 Suspended non FB Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abp Pvt Ltd LT loans & working A+ 520 Withdrawn capital Fac Bajaj Electricals Ltd TL A 650 reaffirmed; Bajaj Electricals Ltd FBL A 4886 reaffirmed / Bajaj Electricals Ltd NCD programme A 1000 reaffirmed; Stable to Positive Bajaj Electricals Ltd Non-FBL A / 17546.1 reaffirmed; A1 Balu India LT - TL B 3.5 Assigned Balu India LT and ST-Unallocated 6.5 Assigned B/ A4 Bluefern Ventures Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 289.4 Suspended Bluefern Ventures Pvt Ltd FBL - Untied D 10.6 Suspended Deepa Exports Bk Fac BB- / 70 Suspended A4 Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 200.7 Assigned A-(SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 11.1 Assigned BB+(SO) Jabalpur Entertainment FBF BB- 68.5 Reaffirmed Complexes Pvt Ltd Jabalpur Entertainment Un-allocated Facility BB- 71.5 Reaffirmed Complexes Pvt Ltd Jay Ranchhod Cotton Industries proposed CC facility B 50 Suspended Jay Ranchhod Cotton Industries proposed TL B 13 Suspended K. Chandrakant And Company LT & ST Scale - FBL 1000 Reaffirmed International Pvt Ltd BB+/ A4+ K.R Padmanabhan And Sons LT FB Fac B 200 Suspended K.T.C Foods Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 870 Reaffirmed (previously rated Rs. 62.16 crore)* Kalyan Roller Flour Mills Pvt FBL B+ 62.4 Assigned Ltd Kalyan Roller Flour Mills Pvt Un allocated limits B+ / 37.6 Assigned Ltd A4 M/S. Marbello CC B 100 Assigned Mahadev Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd WC BB 60 Assigned Mantri Developers Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Mperial Frozen Food Products CC B 55.4 Reaffirmed Mperial Frozen Food Products TL B 62 Reaffirmed Oriental Sales Corporation CC BB- 20 Upgraded from B+ P.Sriramulu LTFB Fac B 200 Suspended Penn Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd FBL B 75 Suspended Pragatej Builders & Developers LT, FBL - TL B 200 Assigned Pvt Ltd President Clothing Company LT - TL Fac B+ 8.7 Assigned President Clothing Company LT - CC Fac B+ 20 Assigned President Clothing Company LT/ST - Proposed Fac B+ / 31.3 Assigned A4 Proteck Machinery Pvt Ltd TL facility B+ 46.7 Downgraded from BB- (revised from 9.90 Cr) Proteck Machinery Pvt Ltd Fund based facility B+ 5 Downgraded from BB- (revised from 3.00 Cr) Proteck Machinery Pvt Ltd Fund based BB- Withdrawn (sub-limit) facility Proteck Machinery Pvt Ltd Non fund based BB- Withdrawn (sub-limit) facility Proteck Machinery Pvt Ltd Fund based/ non-fund BB- / Withdrawn based facility A4 Proteck Machinery Pvt Ltd Fund based BB- / Withdrawn (sub-limit) Fac A4 Pyrotech Workspace Solutions FBL-CC BB 120 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Pyrotech Workspace Solutions Unallocated BB 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Pyrotech Workspace Solutions NFBL-BG BB 220 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ramkrushna Cotgin Corporation Bk Fac B 150 Suspended Rashi Steel & Power Ltd TL BB+ 820 Upgraded from BB Reliable Autotech Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 657.7 Downwards from BBB Reliable Autotech Pvt Ltd LT, FB working BBB- 350 Downwards Capital Fac from BBB Reliable Autotech Pvt Ltd LT proposed corporate BBB- 200 Assigned loans S. J International fund based and NFBL B / 70 Suspended A4 Samvardhana Motherson NCD Programme AA- 2000 Assigned International Ltd Samvardhana Motherson NCD Programme AA- 2000 Oustanding International Ltd Seagull Cooling Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 20 Suspended Shakti Agencies Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB+ 220 Withdrawn Shangold India Ltd fund based and NFBL 163.7 Suspended B/ A4 Shiv Corporation Working Capital BB 84 Reaffirmed Shiv Ship Breaking Company WC TL BB 50 Reaffirmed Sree Siddarameshwara Agro FBL BB- 400 Suspended Industries Vikas Filaments Pvt Ltd LT, fund based: CC B 58.5 Vikas Filaments Pvt Ltd LT, fund based: TL B 76.7 Reaffirmed Vinergy International Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 496.5 Suspended Workspace Metal Solution Pvt FBL-CC B+ 30.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Workspace Metal Solution Pvt TL B+ 96 Reaffirmed Ltd Workspace Metal Solution Pvt NFBL-BG B+ 25 Reaffirmed Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)