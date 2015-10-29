Oct 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 28, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abp Pvt Ltd ST non- fund Bk Fac A+ 420 Assigned
Bajaj Electricals Ltd FBL A1 5250 reaffirmed /
assigned
Bajaj Electricals Ltd CP Programme A1 2000 Reaffirmed
Balu India ST - FDBP / FUDBP A4 475 Assigned
Balu India ST- Packing Credit # A4 Assigned
# Sublimit of FDBP/FUDBP
Balu India ST- LOC A4 15 Assigned
Bhagawati Enterprises Non-fund Based- LOC A4 184.5 Reaffirmed
Bhagawati Enterprises Unallocated amount A4 15.5 Reaffirmed
Mahadev Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LOC A4 440 Assigned
Mahadev Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 10 Assigned
Oriental Sales Corporation BG A4 240 Reaffirmed
Penn Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd non fund based A4 55 Suspended
sublimit facility
President Clothing Company ST - Inland / Import A4 40 Assigned
LC
Proteck Machinery Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 121 Reaffirmed
(revised from 18.10 Cr)
Proteck Machinery Pvt Ltd Non fund based A4 Withdrawn
(sub-limit) facility
Reliable Autotech Pvt Ltd ST, FB working A3 150 Downwards
Capital Fac from
A3+
Reliable Autotech Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based A3 208.9 Downwards
working capital Fac from
A3+
Seagull Cooling Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac A4 50 Suspended
Seagull Cooling Pvt Ltd proposed limits A4 10 Assigned
Shiv Corporation LOC A4 800 Reaffirmed
Shiv Corporation Credit Exposure Limit A4 16 Reaffirmed
Shiv Ship Breaking Company LOC A4 440 Reaffirmed
Shiv Ship Breaking Company Credit Exposure Limit A4 9.8 Reaffirmed
Vikas Filaments Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 1.15
Vinergy International Pvt Ltd ST, fund based and A4 308.5 Suspended
non FB Fac
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abp Pvt Ltd LT loans & working A+ 520 Withdrawn
capital Fac
Bajaj Electricals Ltd TL A 650 reaffirmed;
Bajaj Electricals Ltd FBL A 4886 reaffirmed /
Bajaj Electricals Ltd NCD programme A 1000 reaffirmed;
Stable to Positive
Bajaj Electricals Ltd Non-FBL A / 17546.1 reaffirmed;
A1
Balu India
LT - TL B 3.5 Assigned
Balu India LT and ST-Unallocated 6.5 Assigned
B/ A4
Bluefern Ventures Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 289.4 Suspended
Bluefern Ventures Pvt Ltd FBL - Untied D 10.6 Suspended
Deepa Exports Bk Fac BB- / 70 Suspended
A4
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 200.7 Assigned
A-(SO)
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 11.1 Assigned
BB+(SO)
Jabalpur Entertainment FBF BB- 68.5 Reaffirmed
Complexes Pvt Ltd
Jabalpur Entertainment Un-allocated Facility BB- 71.5 Reaffirmed
Complexes Pvt Ltd
Jay Ranchhod Cotton Industries proposed CC facility B 50 Suspended
Jay Ranchhod Cotton Industries proposed TL B 13 Suspended
K. Chandrakant And Company LT & ST Scale - FBL 1000 Reaffirmed
International Pvt Ltd BB+/
A4+
K.R Padmanabhan And Sons LT FB Fac B 200 Suspended
K.T.C Foods Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 870 Reaffirmed
(previously rated Rs. 62.16 crore)*
Kalyan Roller Flour Mills Pvt FBL B+ 62.4 Assigned
Ltd
Kalyan Roller Flour Mills Pvt Un allocated limits B+ / 37.6 Assigned
Ltd A4
M/S. Marbello CC B 100 Assigned
Mahadev Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd WC BB 60 Assigned
Mantri Developers Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed
Mperial Frozen Food Products CC B 55.4 Reaffirmed
Mperial Frozen Food Products TL B 62 Reaffirmed
Oriental Sales Corporation CC BB- 20 Upgraded
from B+
P.Sriramulu LTFB Fac B 200 Suspended
Penn Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd FBL B 75 Suspended
Pragatej Builders & Developers LT, FBL - TL B 200 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
President Clothing Company LT - TL Fac B+ 8.7 Assigned
President Clothing Company LT - CC Fac B+ 20 Assigned
President Clothing Company LT/ST - Proposed Fac B+ / 31.3 Assigned
A4
Proteck Machinery Pvt Ltd TL facility B+ 46.7 Downgraded
from
BB-
(revised from 9.90 Cr)
Proteck Machinery Pvt Ltd Fund based facility B+ 5 Downgraded
from
BB-
(revised from 3.00 Cr)
Proteck Machinery Pvt Ltd Fund based BB- Withdrawn
(sub-limit) facility
Proteck Machinery Pvt Ltd Non fund based BB- Withdrawn
(sub-limit) facility
Proteck Machinery Pvt Ltd Fund based/ non-fund BB- / Withdrawn
based facility A4
Proteck Machinery Pvt Ltd Fund based BB- / Withdrawn
(sub-limit) Fac A4
Pyrotech Workspace Solutions FBL-CC BB 120 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Pyrotech Workspace Solutions Unallocated BB 10 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Pyrotech Workspace Solutions NFBL-BG BB 220 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Ramkrushna Cotgin Corporation Bk Fac B 150 Suspended
Rashi Steel & Power Ltd TL BB+ 820 Upgraded
from BB
Reliable Autotech Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 657.7 Downwards
from
BBB
Reliable Autotech Pvt Ltd LT, FB working BBB- 350 Downwards
Capital Fac from
BBB
Reliable Autotech Pvt Ltd LT proposed corporate BBB- 200 Assigned
loans
S. J International fund based and NFBL B / 70 Suspended
A4
Samvardhana Motherson NCD Programme AA- 2000 Assigned
International Ltd
Samvardhana Motherson NCD Programme AA- 2000 Oustanding
International Ltd
Seagull Cooling Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 20 Suspended
Shakti Agencies Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB+ 220 Withdrawn
Shangold India Ltd fund based and NFBL 163.7 Suspended
B/ A4
Shiv Corporation Working Capital BB 84 Reaffirmed
Shiv Ship Breaking Company WC TL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Sree Siddarameshwara Agro FBL BB- 400 Suspended
Industries
Vikas Filaments Pvt Ltd LT, fund based: CC B 58.5
Vikas Filaments Pvt Ltd LT, fund based: TL B 76.7 Reaffirmed
Vinergy International Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 496.5 Suspended
Workspace Metal Solution Pvt FBL-CC B+ 30.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Workspace Metal Solution Pvt TL B+ 96 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Workspace Metal Solution Pvt NFBL-BG B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Ltd
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
