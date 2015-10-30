GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks mixed as momentum slows, dollar up on June Fed rate hike bets
Oct 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 29, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al Aziz And Company ST FB Fac A4 170 Assigned Al Aziz And Company ST Non-FB Fac A4 - Assigned Ecl Finance Ltd ST PP-MLD 4000 Assigned Principal A1+ Protected Market Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Finance & ST PP-MLD 4000 Assigned Investments Ltd Principal A1+ Protected Market Linked Debenture Programme Elgi Electric And Industries ST FB Fac - sub limit A3 - Revised from Ltd A4+ Elgi Electric And Industries ST non FB Fac A3 70 Revised from Ltd A4+ Indian Mfi Trust PTC Series A1 A1+ 350 Assigned Jindal Texofab Ltd Non Fund Based- A4 5 Suspended Letter of Guarantee Kanishk Metal Recycling Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 65 Reaffirmed Kross Manufacturers (I) Pvt. non-fund based Bk A3 70 Suspended Ltd. limits Kross Manufacturers (I) Pvt. Unallocated A3 24 Suspended Ltd. Markwell Spinning Pvt Ltd Foreign/Inland LC* A4 - Reaffirmed *Sublimit of Term Loan Markwell Spinning Pvt Ltd BG A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Orson Holdings Co. Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 94 Assigned Rawmin Mining And Industries Fund Based A4+ 200 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sandeep Enterprises Bk Lines A4 210 Suspended Suman Forwarding Agency Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 5 Assigned Shri Girija Alloy & Power (I) LC/BG D 2250 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from A4 Truevalue Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 150 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrawal Traders FBL - CC B 60 Reaffirmed Al Aziz And Company LT FB Fac BB - Assigned Amit Buildwell Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Amit Buildwell Pvt Ltd LT / ST -Non-FBL B+ / 35 Reaffirmed A4 Elgi Electric And Industries LT FB Fac BBB- 100 Revised from Ltd BB+ Elgi Electric And Industries Proposed LT Fac BBB- 10.6 Revised from Ltd BB+ Gayathri Sustainable Energies TL Limits C 156.3 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Gayathri Sustainable Energies Unallocated Limits C 7.24 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Jindal Texofab Ltd CC Limit B- 40 Suspended Jindal Texofab Ltd TL B- 41.1 Suspended Kanhha Cables Pvt Ltd Working Capital D 30.5 Suspended Kanhha Cables Pvt Ltd Unallocated facility D 170 Suspended Kanishk Metal Recycling Pvt Ltd TL facility BB- 51 Reaffirmed Kanishk Metal Recycling Pvt Ltd Fund based facility BB- 50 Reaffirmed Kanishk Metal Recycling Pvt Ltd Unallocated facility BB- 21.2 Reaffirmed Kisan Mouldings Ltd Fund Based D 227 Suspended Kisan Mouldings Ltd Non-fund Based D 553 Suspended Kross Manufacturers (I) Pvt. CC BBB- 306.5 Suspended Ltd. Kross Manufacturers (I) Pvt. TL BBB- 24 Suspended Ltd. Mahanadi Education Society FBL - TL BB- 89.8 Reaffirmed Mahanadi Education Society FBL - Overdraft BB- 50 Reaffirmed Mahanadi Education Society Unallocated BB- 0.2 Reaffirmed Markwell Spinning Pvt Ltd TL B+ 461.2 Reaffirmed Markwell Spinning Pvt Ltd CC Limits B+ 70 Reaffirmed Neogrowth Credit Pvt Ltd NCD BBB- 500 Assigned Neogrowth Credit Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac BBB- 1200 Assigned Orson Holdings Co. Ltd CC BB+ 130 Assigned Orson Holdings Co. Ltd TL BB+ 30 Assigned Orson Holdings Co. Ltd Unallocated Limits BB+ 16 Assigned Paramount Homeland Pvt Ltd TL BB- 500 Withdrawn Paramount Propbuild Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 953.4 Assigned Paramount Residency Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 450 Withdrawn Paramount Towers Pvt Ltd TL BB- 1000 Withdrawn Paramount Villas Pvt Ltd TL BB 1000 Withdrawn Paratus Real Estates Pvt Ltd TL BB- 180 Upgraded from from B+ Pyramid Timbers Associates Pvt Fund Based-CC BB- 35 Upgraded Ltd from B+ Pyramid Timbers Associates Pvt Fund Based- TL BB- 4.1 Upgraded Ltd from B+ Pyramid Timbers Associates Pvt Fund Based- Inland BD BB- 10 Upgraded Ltd from B+ Pyramid Timbers Associates Pvt Non Fund Based BB- 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Pyramid Timbers Associates Pvt Unallocated-FB/ NFB BB- 10.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Shri Girija Alloy & Power (I) TL D 4420 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from BB Shri Girija Alloy & Power (I) CC D 580 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from BB Suman Forwarding Agency Pvt Ltd CC BB 150 Assigned Thomas Cook (India) Ltd Redeemable Preference AA- 1250 Assigned Share Programme Tirupati Plastomatics Pvt Ltd Working Capital Fac D 50 Suspended Tirupati Plastomatics Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac D 340 Suspended Truevalue Engineering Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 100 Withdrawn United India Insurance Co. Ltd Claim Paying Ability iAAA - Reaffirmed Vibrant Dehydro Foods Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC D 60 Assigned Vibrant Dehydro Foods Pvt Ltd Fund Based- FBP/FBD D 50 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
May 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 2, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarnav Fabrics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac