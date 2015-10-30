Oct 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 29, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al Aziz And Company ST FB Fac A4 170 Assigned Al Aziz And Company ST Non-FB Fac A4 - Assigned Ecl Finance Ltd ST PP-MLD 4000 Assigned Principal A1+ Protected Market Linked Debenture Programme Edelweiss Finance & ST PP-MLD 4000 Assigned Investments Ltd Principal A1+ Protected Market Linked Debenture Programme Elgi Electric And Industries ST FB Fac - sub limit A3 - Revised from Ltd A4+ Elgi Electric And Industries ST non FB Fac A3 70 Revised from Ltd A4+ Indian Mfi Trust PTC Series A1 A1+ 350 Assigned Jindal Texofab Ltd Non Fund Based- A4 5 Suspended Letter of Guarantee Kanishk Metal Recycling Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 65 Reaffirmed Kross Manufacturers (I) Pvt. non-fund based Bk A3 70 Suspended Ltd. limits Kross Manufacturers (I) Pvt. Unallocated A3 24 Suspended Ltd. Markwell Spinning Pvt Ltd Foreign/Inland LC* A4 - Reaffirmed *Sublimit of Term Loan Markwell Spinning Pvt Ltd BG A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Orson Holdings Co. Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 94 Assigned Rawmin Mining And Industries Fund Based A4+ 200 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sandeep Enterprises Bk Lines A4 210 Suspended Suman Forwarding Agency Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 5 Assigned Shri Girija Alloy & Power (I) LC/BG D 2250 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from A4 Truevalue Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 150 Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrawal Traders FBL - CC B 60 Reaffirmed Al Aziz And Company LT FB Fac BB - Assigned Amit Buildwell Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Amit Buildwell Pvt Ltd LT / ST -Non-FBL B+ / 35 Reaffirmed A4 Elgi Electric And Industries LT FB Fac BBB- 100 Revised from Ltd BB+ Elgi Electric And Industries Proposed LT Fac BBB- 10.6 Revised from Ltd BB+ Gayathri Sustainable Energies TL Limits C 156.3 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Gayathri Sustainable Energies Unallocated Limits C 7.24 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Jindal Texofab Ltd CC Limit B- 40 Suspended Jindal Texofab Ltd TL B- 41.1 Suspended Kanhha Cables Pvt Ltd Working Capital D 30.5 Suspended Kanhha Cables Pvt Ltd Unallocated facility D 170 Suspended Kanishk Metal Recycling Pvt Ltd TL facility BB- 51 Reaffirmed Kanishk Metal Recycling Pvt Ltd Fund based facility BB- 50 Reaffirmed Kanishk Metal Recycling Pvt Ltd Unallocated facility BB- 21.2 Reaffirmed Kisan Mouldings Ltd Fund Based D 227 Suspended Kisan Mouldings Ltd Non-fund Based D 553 Suspended Kross Manufacturers (I) Pvt. CC BBB- 306.5 Suspended Ltd. Kross Manufacturers (I) Pvt. TL BBB- 24 Suspended Ltd. Mahanadi Education Society FBL - TL BB- 89.8 Reaffirmed Mahanadi Education Society FBL - Overdraft BB- 50 Reaffirmed Mahanadi Education Society Unallocated BB- 0.2 Reaffirmed Markwell Spinning Pvt Ltd TL B+ 461.2 Reaffirmed Markwell Spinning Pvt Ltd CC Limits B+ 70 Reaffirmed Neogrowth Credit Pvt Ltd NCD BBB- 500 Assigned Neogrowth Credit Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac BBB- 1200 Assigned Orson Holdings Co. Ltd CC BB+ 130 Assigned Orson Holdings Co. Ltd TL BB+ 30 Assigned Orson Holdings Co. Ltd Unallocated Limits BB+ 16 Assigned Paramount Homeland Pvt Ltd TL BB- 500 Withdrawn Paramount Propbuild Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 953.4 Assigned Paramount Residency Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 450 Withdrawn Paramount Towers Pvt Ltd TL BB- 1000 Withdrawn Paramount Villas Pvt Ltd TL BB 1000 Withdrawn Paratus Real Estates Pvt Ltd TL BB- 180 Upgraded from from B+ Pyramid Timbers Associates Pvt Fund Based-CC BB- 35 Upgraded Ltd from B+ Pyramid Timbers Associates Pvt Fund Based- TL BB- 4.1 Upgraded Ltd from B+ Pyramid Timbers Associates Pvt Fund Based- Inland BD BB- 10 Upgraded Ltd from B+ Pyramid Timbers Associates Pvt Non Fund Based BB- 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Pyramid Timbers Associates Pvt Unallocated-FB/ NFB BB- 10.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Shri Girija Alloy & Power (I) TL D 4420 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from BB Shri Girija Alloy & Power (I) CC D 580 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from BB Suman Forwarding Agency Pvt Ltd CC BB 150 Assigned Thomas Cook (India) Ltd Redeemable Preference AA- 1250 Assigned Share Programme Tirupati Plastomatics Pvt Ltd Working Capital Fac D 50 Suspended Tirupati Plastomatics Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac D 340 Suspended Truevalue Engineering Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 100 Withdrawn United India Insurance Co. Ltd Claim Paying Ability iAAA - Reaffirmed Vibrant Dehydro Foods Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC D 60 Assigned Vibrant Dehydro Foods Pvt Ltd Fund Based- FBP/FBD D 50 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)