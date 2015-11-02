Nov 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 30, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alphageo (India) Ltd ST, non-FB facilities A4 110 Upgraded from A4+ Divine Crops And Allied Bk Fac A4 150 Withdrawn Products Pvt Ltd Dynamic Ship Recyclers Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 316 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 29.58 crore) Encarta Pharma Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 125 Revised from A3 Gowthami Solvent Oils Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Itc Ltd CP Programme A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Jalaram Ceramics Ltd ST NFBL A4 45 Reaffirmed K. S. Fiber ST Non Fund Based * A4 Reaffirmed *Sublimit of cash credit facility Tata Realty And Infrastructure CP A1+ 18000 Assigned Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 1,350 crore) Vaya Finserv Pvt Ltd MFI Grading M3 - Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acetochem Pvt Ltd FB and non-FB Fac BB / 187.3 Reaffirmed A4 Alphageo (India) Ltd LT, FB Fac BB+ 25 Upgraded from BB Alphageo (India) Ltd LT/ST, proposed Fac BB+/ 40 Upgraded A4 from BB / A4+ Aprica Business Solutions Pvt Working Capital B+ 160 Assigned Ltd Dynamic Ship Recyclers Pvt Ltd CC BB 7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 2.75 crore) Encarta Pharma Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 250 Revised from BBB Encarta Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed Fac BB+ / 25 Revised from A4+ BBB/ A3 Eskay Heat Transfers Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 112.6 Suspended Freight Corridor Corporation Borrowing programme AAA - Reaffirmed Of India Ltd Gowthami Solvent Oils Ltd TL Fac BB 296.7 Reaffirmed Gowthami Solvent Oils Ltd CC BB 370 Reaffirmed Gowthami Solvent Oils Ltd Unallocated BB 96.5 Reaffirmed Hi-Rock Construction Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Indo Dutch Carpet Mfg. Pvt. FBL - TL B- 85 Reaffirmed Ltd. Indo Dutch Carpet Mfg. Pvt. FBL - Open CC B- 15 Reaffirmed Ltd. Interglobe Hotels Pvt Ltd TL A- 7110 Upgraded from BBB+ Interglobe Hotels Pvt Ltd TL A- 7110 Upgraded from BBB+ Jalaram Ceramics Ltd CC B+ 125 Revised from BB- Jalaram Ceramics Ltd TL B+ 51.7 Assigned Jalaram Ceramics Ltd LT NFBL BB- 35.4 Revised from BB- K. S. Fiber LT fund based - TL B 161 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 4.20 crore) K. S. Fiber LT fund based - CC B 80 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 5.25 crore) Laxmi Industries-Bhavnagar Limits B+ 72 Suspended Tirupati Cotex CC B- 60 Reaffirmed Tirupati Cotex TL B- 10 Reaffirmed Vinayak Cotton Limits B+ 77.8 Suspended Viom Networks Ltd LT Fac A- 67950 Outstanding Viom Networks Ltd LT/ST Unallocated A-/ 21418.9 Outstanding Limits A2+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)