Nov 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 30, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alphageo (India) Ltd ST, non-FB facilities A4 110 Upgraded
from
A4+
Divine Crops And Allied Bk Fac A4 150 Withdrawn
Products Pvt Ltd
Dynamic Ship Recyclers Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 316 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 29.58 crore)
Encarta Pharma Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 125 Revised from
A3
Gowthami Solvent Oils Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Itc Ltd CP Programme A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Jalaram Ceramics Ltd ST NFBL A4 45 Reaffirmed
K. S. Fiber ST Non Fund Based * A4 Reaffirmed
*Sublimit of cash credit facility
Tata Realty And Infrastructure CP A1+ 18000 Assigned
Ltd
(enhanced from Rs. 1,350 crore)
Vaya Finserv Pvt Ltd MFI Grading M3 - Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Acetochem Pvt Ltd FB and non-FB Fac BB / 187.3 Reaffirmed
A4
Alphageo (India) Ltd LT, FB Fac BB+ 25 Upgraded
from BB
Alphageo (India) Ltd LT/ST, proposed Fac BB+/ 40 Upgraded
A4 from
BB /
A4+
Aprica Business Solutions Pvt Working Capital B+ 160 Assigned
Ltd
Dynamic Ship Recyclers Pvt Ltd CC BB 7 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 2.75 crore)
Encarta Pharma Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 250 Revised from
BBB
Encarta Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed Fac BB+ / 25 Revised from
A4+ BBB/
A3
Eskay Heat Transfers Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 112.6 Suspended
Freight Corridor Corporation Borrowing programme AAA - Reaffirmed
Of India Ltd
Gowthami Solvent Oils Ltd TL Fac BB 296.7 Reaffirmed
Gowthami Solvent Oils Ltd CC BB 370 Reaffirmed
Gowthami Solvent Oils Ltd Unallocated BB 96.5 Reaffirmed
Hi-Rock Construction Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL B+ 200 Reaffirmed
Indo Dutch Carpet Mfg. Pvt. FBL - TL B- 85 Reaffirmed
Ltd.
Indo Dutch Carpet Mfg. Pvt. FBL - Open CC B- 15 Reaffirmed
Ltd.
Interglobe Hotels Pvt Ltd TL A- 7110 Upgraded
from
BBB+
Interglobe Hotels Pvt Ltd TL A- 7110 Upgraded
from
BBB+
Jalaram Ceramics Ltd CC B+ 125 Revised from
BB-
Jalaram Ceramics Ltd TL B+ 51.7 Assigned
Jalaram Ceramics Ltd LT NFBL BB- 35.4 Revised from
BB-
K. S. Fiber LT fund based - TL B 161 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs 4.20 crore)
K. S. Fiber LT fund based - CC B 80 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 5.25 crore)
Laxmi Industries-Bhavnagar Limits B+ 72 Suspended
Tirupati Cotex CC B- 60 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Cotex TL B- 10 Reaffirmed
Vinayak Cotton Limits B+ 77.8 Suspended
Viom Networks Ltd LT Fac A- 67950 Outstanding
Viom Networks Ltd LT/ST Unallocated A-/ 21418.9 Outstanding
Limits A2+
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
