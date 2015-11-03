Nov 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 2, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advantage Computers India ST Fund Based - A4 4 Assigned Pvt Ltd Forward Contract Analyser Instruments Company Short- Term NFBL A4 38 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd D. V. Pawar ST, non-fund based - A4+ 24 Assigned BG DCB Bank Ltd ST Fixed Deposits A1+ Reaffirmed Programme ECL Finance Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 35000 Assigned Programme Edelweiss Financial Services IPO Financing Programm A1 40000 Assigned Ltd Elica Vitrified Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - BG A4 25 Suspended Elica Vitrified Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - A4 1.5 Suspended Credit Exposure Limit Grentex & Company Pvt Ltd FBL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Grentex & Company Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Kepra Industries ST FBL-FDBP A4 45 Reaffirmed Mungi Engineers Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac A2 160 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs. 25.00 crore Pristine Industries Ltd ST, Non fund based A4+ 5 Assigned Priyadarshini Polysacks Ltd ST, non fund based-BG A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Rajasthan International NFBL A4 30 Reaffirmed Shiva Utensils Industries ST FBL A4 300 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shree Pushkar Chemicals And ST Non-FBL A2+ 368.2 Upgraded from Fertilisers Ltd A3+ (Enhanced from Rs. 36 Cr.) Thermax Instrumentation Ltd ST Fund Based A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Thermax Instrumentation Ltd ST Non Fund Based - A1+ 100 Reaffirmed LOC# # - sublimit to the long term fund based facilities Twilight Litaka Pharma Ltd ST, fund based & non D 464.8 Withdrawn fund based LOC and BG Fac Witmans Industries Pvt Ltd ST FBL A3 182 Upgraded from A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advantage Computers India LT Fund Based - CC B+ 130 Assigned Pvt Ltd Advantage Computers India LT Fund Based - CC B+ 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd Advantage Computers India LT - Unallocated B+ 6 Assigned Pvt Ltd Alectrona IFMR Capital 2014 PTC Series A2 A+ Revised (SO) from BBB+(SO) Alectrona IFMR Capital 2014 PTC Series A1 AA Revised from (SO) AA-(SO) Analyser Instruments Company Long- Term Fund- B+ 57.7 Revised from Pvt Ltd Based Limits B Bank Of Maharashtra Lower Tier II Bonds AA 11500 Revised from AA+ Bank Of Maharashtra Upper Tier II Bonds AA- 4500 Revised from AA+ Bank Of Maharashtra Innovative Perpetual AA- 1000 Revised from Debt Instruments AA+ Century Global Logistics Pvt Bk Fac B 270 Suspended Ltd Crescent Spa And Resorts Inter-changeable Bk - - (Indore) Pvt Ltd Fac* (FB/ non-fund based) (reduced from 16.99 Cr)*The inter-changeable bank facilities were converted into the long term fund based limit. Crescent Spa And Resorts Fund based-LT limit BB- 169.9 Reaffirmed (Indore) Pvt Ltd D. V. Pawar LT, FBL - Cash BB 64.5 Assigned D. V. Pawar LT/ST Unallocated BB / 111.5 Assigned A4 Dantara Jewellers LT/ST, FB Fac BB- / 100 Reaffirmed A4 Doris IFMR Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 AA- Revised from (SO) A-(SO) Doris IFMR Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 BBB- Revised from (SO) BB-(SO) Elektra IFMR Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 AA- Revised from (SO) A-(SO) Elektra IFMR Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 BBB- Revised from (SO) BB-(SO) Elica Vitrified Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BB- 90 Suspended Elica Vitrified Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL BB- 150 Suspended Elica Vitrified Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - LOC BB- Suspended Euphrosyne IFMR Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 A (SO) Revised from BBB(SO) Euphrosyne IFMR Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 AA- Revised from (SO) A-(SO) Euphrosyne IFMR Capital 2015 PTC Series A3 BBB Revised from (SO) BB(SO) Eureka Trust March 2015 I PTC Series A1 AA- Revised from (SO) A-(SO) Eureka Trust March 2015 I PTC Series A2 BBB Revised from (SO) BBB- (SO) Future Financial Servicess Cumulative BBB 55 Revised from Pvt Ltd Non-Convertible BBB- Compulsorily Redeemable PS (CNCRPS) Future Financial Servicess Bk Loan Fac BBB+ 750 Revised from Pvt Ltd BBB- Grentex & Company Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits BBB/ 150 Reaffirmed A3+ Harpyari Devi Welfare Society Fund based Bk Fac-TL BB+ 238.5 Upgraded from BB- Harpyari Devi Welfare Society Fund based Bk BB+ 5 Upgraded from Fac-Overdraft BB- IFMR Capital 2014 PTC Series A2 AA- Revised from (SO) A(SO) IFMR Capital 2014 PTC Series A1 AA+ Revised from (SO) AA(SO) Jalalabad Rice Exports Pvt. FB Fac B+ 250 Suspended Ltd. Jaya Spun Pipes LT - Fund based B+ 30 Assigned Jaya Spun Pipes LT - Non-fund based B+ 25 Assigned Kepra Industries LT FBL-TL BB- 11.9 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 2.17 crore) Kepra Industries LT FBL-Packing Credit BB- 26 Reaffirmed * * Sub-limit of FDBP Kepra Industries Unallocated Limit ** BB- / 10.1 Reaffirmed A4 (Enhanced from Rs. 0.03 Cr)** Rated on both long-term and short-term scales M/S. Gordhandas Gobindram FBL - CC* BB 40 Assigned * includes sublimit of Rs. 0.70 crore against book debts M/S. Gordhandas Gobindram Non FBL - BG BB / 57.5 Assigned A4 M/S. Gordhandas Gobindram Fund Based/ Non FBL - BB / 2.5 Assigned Untied Limit A4 Madhyaranga Energy Pvt Ltd LT, Proposed B 300 Assigned (enhanced from 10 Cr) Madurai Tuticorin TL D 5980 Reaffirmed Expressways Ltd Marudhar Fashions LT fund based TL B+ 210.8 Suspended limits, ST fund based post shipment credit limits and untied limits Mungi Engineers Pvt Ltd CC BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 15.00 crore Mungi Engineers Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB+ 1216 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 87.50 crore National Project Bk lines A+ 200 Suspended Construction Corporation Ltd Pertinent Infra & Energy Ltd LT, fund based-TL B+ 72.3 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 12.57 Cr) Pertinent Infra & Energy Ltd LT, B+ 77.7 Reaffirmed Unallocated/Proposed (Increased from Rs. 2.43 crore) Pristine Industries Ltd LT, fund based-TL BB 91.3 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 13.27 crore) Pristine Industries Ltd LT, fund based-CC BB 170 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs. 14.00 crore) Pristine Industries Ltd LT, BB 133.7 Reaffirmed Unallocated/Proposed (Increased from Rs. 12.73 crore) Priyadarshini Polysacks Ltd LT, fund based-TL BBB 158.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 20.36 crore) Priyadarshini Polysacks Ltd LT, fund based-CC BBB 300 Reaffirmed (Increased from Rs. 26.00 crore) Priyadarshini Polysacks Ltd LT, BBB 11.4 Reaffirmed Unallocated/Proposed (Increased from Rs. 0.64 crore) Pune Dynasty Projects Pvt Ltd NCD BBB- 3000 Withdrawn Pune Dynasty Projects Pvt Ltd NCD BBB- 1600 Withdrawn Quattro Engineering India LT FB Fac BB- 150 Assigned Ltd. Rajasthan International FBL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Ratan Housing Development Ltd FB Limits BB- 662 # Sadasat Corn Products Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 55 Reaffirmed Shree Pushkar Chemicals And LT FBL A- 441.3 Upgraded from Fertilisers Ltd BBB (Enhanced from Rs. 42 Cr.) Shree Pushkar Chemicals And TL A- 126.2 Upgraded from Fertilisers Ltd BBB (Enhanced from Rs. 3.07 Cr.) Shreenathji Dwellings Pvt Ltd TL B 200 Reaffirmed Speedon Network Ltd TL BBB- 1750 Reaffirmed Surinder Kumar & Co. FB Fac B+ 200 Suspended Taj Agro Commodities Pvt. Fund based and non-FBL BB- / 250 Suspended Ltd. A4 Tamil Nadu Dindigul Karur TL D 2240 Reaffirmed Expressways Ltd Thermax Instrumentation Ltd LT Fund Based - AA- 200 Reaffirmed CC/Working Capital Demand Loans Trichy Thanjavur Expressways TL D 2610 Reaffirmed Ltd Twilight Litaka Pharma Ltd Working capital Fac D 305.2 Withdrawn Witmans Industries Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 19.7 Upgraded from BB+ Witmans Industries Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 200 Upgraded from BB+ Yogiraj Ginning & Oil Fund Based-CC B+ 120 Suspended Industries Yogiraj Ginning & Oil Fund Based-TL B+ 14.5 Suspended Industries -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)