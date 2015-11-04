Nov 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 3, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akshat Plastics Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4+ 157 Assigned
(enhanced from 12.20 CR)
Arka Carbon Fuels Pvt Ltd NFBL A3 1000 Reaffirmed
Fortis Healthcare Holdings Pvt CP/ST Debt Programme A1 5000 Assigned
Ltd
Godrej Properties Ltd ST - Fund based A1+ 3950 Reaffirmed
Godrej Properties Ltd CP A1+ 9500 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Microwax Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3+ 135.3 Reaffirmed
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries CP A1+ 750 Assigned
Ltd
Enhanced from Rs. 50.00
crore
Lexus Motors Ltd NFBL - BG A4 5 Reaffirmed
Religare Invesco Asset Religare Invesco A1+mfs - Reaffirmed
Management Company Pvt Ltd Overnight Fund
Religare Invesco Asset Religare Invesco A1+mfs - Reaffirmed
Management Company Pvt Ltd Credit Opportunities
Fund
Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt NFB A3 2600 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Velmurugan Heavy Engineering ST, non-FB Fac A4 40 Reaffirmed
Industries Pvt Ltd
Vardhman Polytex Ltd ST: Non-FBL D 500 Downgraded
from C+
Zenith Forge Pvt Ltd Non FBL - LOC A4 20 Reaffirmed
Zenith Forge Pvt Ltd Non FBL Forward A4 1 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Godrej Properties Ltd FD MAA 3496.1 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ajmera Housing Corporation TL Fac BB 300 Withdrawn
Akshat Plastics Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 38 Assigned
Akshat Plastics Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- / 5 Assigned
A4
Arka Carbon Fuels Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Bengal Ambuja Housing FBF A- 500 Reaffirmed
Development Ltd
Bengal Ambuja Housing NFBF A- 100* Reaffirmed
Development Ltd
*Limits of Rs. 10 crore are fully fungible with fund based facilities
Bengal Ambuja Housing Unallocated A- 2420 Reaffirmed
Development Ltd
Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 BB+ - Assigned
(SO)
Fortis Healthcare Holdings Pvt NCDs A 3000 -
Ltd
Godrej Properties Ltd LT -Fund Based AA 13000 Assigned
Godrej Properties Ltd LT -Non-Fund Based AA 500 Upgraded
from
AA-
Godrej Properties Ltd LT/STProposed AA / 2550 Reaffirmed
A1+
Gujarat Microwax Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
Hallmark Steel Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 66.6 Reaffirmed
Hazaribagh Ranchi Expressway TL A+ 4361.4 Upgraded
Ltd from A
(reduced from Rs. 647.38 crore)
Jorss Bullion Pvt Ltd CC (CC) D 350 Revised from
BB
Jorss Bullion Pvt Ltd Unallocated D 150 Revised from
BB
Kamal Autofinance Ltd Bk lines BB 400 Suspended
Lal Baba Seamless Tubes Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac D 245 Suspended
Lal Baba Seamless Tubes Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac D 245 Suspended
Lalitha Devi Modern Rice Mill TL B+ 20 Assigned
Lalitha Devi Modern Rice Mill LT FB Fac B+ 50 Assigned
Lexus Motors Ltd FBL - CC B+ 300 Reaffirmed
Lexus Motors Ltd FBL - CC (e-DFS) B+ 695 Reaffirmed
Mohan Enterprises LT - TL BBB- 4590 Upgraded
from B+
Radical Plastpack Pvt Ltd CC B 35 Reaffirmed
Radical Plastpack Pvt Ltd TL B 24 Reaffirmed
Ram Lal Kamal Raj Jewellers Fund Based D 180 Revised from
Pvt Ltd A4
Ram Lal Kamal Raj Jewellers Stand by LOC D 30 Revised from
Pvt Ltd A4
Ram Lal Kamal Raj Jewellers LC/ Buyers Credit D 100 Revised from
Pvt Ltd A4
Ram Lal Kamal Raj Jewellers FB D 180 Revised from
Pvt Ltd BB-
Ram Lal Kamal Raj Jewellers Stand by LOC D 30 Revised from
Pvt Ltd BB-
Ram Lal Kamal Raj Jewellers LC/ Buyers Credit D 100 Revised from
Pvt Ltd BB-
Raunak Exports Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 85 Downgraded
from BB-
Religare Invesco Asset Religare Invesco AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Management Company Pvt Ltd Active Income Fund
Religare Invesco Asset Religare Invesco Bk AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Management Company Pvt Ltd Debt Fund
Religare Invesco Asset Religare Invesco ST AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Management Company Pvt Ltd Fund
Religare Invesco Asset Religare Invesco AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Management Company Pvt Ltd Ultra ST Fund
Shree Ganpatlal Onkarlal FBL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed
Agrawal & Company
Shree Ganpatlal Onkarlal FBL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed
Agrawal & Company
Shri Ram Rice Mills Unallocated Limits - - -
(reduced from 11.00 CR)
Shri Ram Rice Mills CC B+ 550 Upgraded
from B
(enhanced from 44.00 CR)
Smile Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A-(SO) 112.4 Assigned
Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt FB BBB- 331.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Tirupati Educational & Welfare TL D 143 Revised from
Trust B
Tirupati Educational & Welfare Overdraft facility D 40 Revised from
Trust B
Vardhman Polytex Ltd LT: FBL D 4640 Downgraded
from C+
Velmurugan Heavy Engineering LT / ST unallocated B+ / 52.9 Assigned
Industries Pvt
Ltd A4
Velmurugan Heavy Engineering LT, FB Fac B+ 150 Upgraded
Industries Pvt
Ltd from B
(reduced from 7.62 CR)
Velmurugan Heavy Engineering LT loans B+ 53.3 Upgraded
Industries Pvt Ltd from B
(reduced from 7.00 CR)
Zenith Forge Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB 39 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 0.33 crore)
Zenith Forge Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 72.5 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)