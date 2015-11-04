Nov 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 3, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshat Plastics Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4+ 157 Assigned (enhanced from 12.20 CR) Arka Carbon Fuels Pvt Ltd NFBL A3 1000 Reaffirmed Fortis Healthcare Holdings Pvt CP/ST Debt Programme A1 5000 Assigned Ltd Godrej Properties Ltd ST - Fund based A1+ 3950 Reaffirmed Godrej Properties Ltd CP A1+ 9500 Reaffirmed Gujarat Microwax Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A3+ 135.3 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Ferrous Industries CP A1+ 750 Assigned Ltd Enhanced from Rs. 50.00 crore Lexus Motors Ltd NFBL - BG A4 5 Reaffirmed Religare Invesco Asset Religare Invesco A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Management Company Pvt Ltd Overnight Fund Religare Invesco Asset Religare Invesco A1+mfs - Reaffirmed Management Company Pvt Ltd Credit Opportunities Fund Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt NFB A3 2600 Reaffirmed Ltd Velmurugan Heavy Engineering ST, non-FB Fac A4 40 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Vardhman Polytex Ltd ST: Non-FBL D 500 Downgraded from C+ Zenith Forge Pvt Ltd Non FBL - LOC A4 20 Reaffirmed Zenith Forge Pvt Ltd Non FBL Forward A4 1 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Godrej Properties Ltd FD MAA 3496.1 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajmera Housing Corporation TL Fac BB 300 Withdrawn Akshat Plastics Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 38 Assigned Akshat Plastics Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- / 5 Assigned A4 Arka Carbon Fuels Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Bengal Ambuja Housing FBF A- 500 Reaffirmed Development Ltd Bengal Ambuja Housing NFBF A- 100* Reaffirmed Development Ltd *Limits of Rs. 10 crore are fully fungible with fund based facilities Bengal Ambuja Housing Unallocated A- 2420 Reaffirmed Development Ltd Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 BB+ - Assigned (SO) Fortis Healthcare Holdings Pvt NCDs A 3000 - Ltd Godrej Properties Ltd LT -Fund Based AA 13000 Assigned Godrej Properties Ltd LT -Non-Fund Based AA 500 Upgraded from AA- Godrej Properties Ltd LT/STProposed AA / 2550 Reaffirmed A1+ Gujarat Microwax Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Hallmark Steel Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 66.6 Reaffirmed Hazaribagh Ranchi Expressway TL A+ 4361.4 Upgraded Ltd from A (reduced from Rs. 647.38 crore) Jorss Bullion Pvt Ltd CC (CC) D 350 Revised from BB Jorss Bullion Pvt Ltd Unallocated D 150 Revised from BB Kamal Autofinance Ltd Bk lines BB 400 Suspended Lal Baba Seamless Tubes Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac D 245 Suspended Lal Baba Seamless Tubes Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac D 245 Suspended Lalitha Devi Modern Rice Mill TL B+ 20 Assigned Lalitha Devi Modern Rice Mill LT FB Fac B+ 50 Assigned Lexus Motors Ltd FBL - CC B+ 300 Reaffirmed Lexus Motors Ltd FBL - CC (e-DFS) B+ 695 Reaffirmed Mohan Enterprises LT - TL BBB- 4590 Upgraded from B+ Radical Plastpack Pvt Ltd CC B 35 Reaffirmed Radical Plastpack Pvt Ltd TL B 24 Reaffirmed Ram Lal Kamal Raj Jewellers Fund Based D 180 Revised from Pvt Ltd A4 Ram Lal Kamal Raj Jewellers Stand by LOC D 30 Revised from Pvt Ltd A4 Ram Lal Kamal Raj Jewellers LC/ Buyers Credit D 100 Revised from Pvt Ltd A4 Ram Lal Kamal Raj Jewellers FB D 180 Revised from Pvt Ltd BB- Ram Lal Kamal Raj Jewellers Stand by LOC D 30 Revised from Pvt Ltd BB- Ram Lal Kamal Raj Jewellers LC/ Buyers Credit D 100 Revised from Pvt Ltd BB- Raunak Exports Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 85 Downgraded from BB- Religare Invesco Asset Religare Invesco AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Management Company Pvt Ltd Active Income Fund Religare Invesco Asset Religare Invesco Bk AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Management Company Pvt Ltd Debt Fund Religare Invesco Asset Religare Invesco ST AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Management Company Pvt Ltd Fund Religare Invesco Asset Religare Invesco AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Management Company Pvt Ltd Ultra ST Fund Shree Ganpatlal Onkarlal FBL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Agrawal & Company Shree Ganpatlal Onkarlal FBL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Agrawal & Company Shri Ram Rice Mills Unallocated Limits - - - (reduced from 11.00 CR) Shri Ram Rice Mills CC B+ 550 Upgraded from B (enhanced from 44.00 CR) Smile Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A-(SO) 112.4 Assigned Swastik Coal Corporation Pvt FB BBB- 331.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Tirupati Educational & Welfare TL D 143 Revised from Trust B Tirupati Educational & Welfare Overdraft facility D 40 Revised from Trust B Vardhman Polytex Ltd LT: FBL D 4640 Downgraded from C+ Velmurugan Heavy Engineering LT / ST unallocated B+ / 52.9 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd A4 Velmurugan Heavy Engineering LT, FB Fac B+ 150 Upgraded Industries Pvt Ltd from B (reduced from 7.62 CR) Velmurugan Heavy Engineering LT loans B+ 53.3 Upgraded Industries Pvt Ltd from B (reduced from 7.00 CR) Zenith Forge Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB 39 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 0.33 crore) Zenith Forge Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 72.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.