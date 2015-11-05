Nov 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 4, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt MFI Grading M2 Assigned Ltd Garg Duplex & Paper Mills (P) Non Fund Based A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Working Capital Limits JNV Vira Engineering Pvt Ltd Non- FBL D 100 Downgraded from A4 (reduced from Rs. 7.00 crore) Vinayak Steels Ltd Non-fund based A4+ 10 Reaffirmed facility LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhavyalaxmi Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac B+ 80 Assigned Garg Duplex & Paper Mills (P) TL BB 42.5 Upgraded Ltd from BB- Garg Duplex & Paper Mills (P) Fund Based Working BB 30 Upgraded Ltd Capital Limits from BB- Garg Duplex & Paper Mills (P) Proposed Limits BB / 27.5 Upgraded Ltd A4 from BB/ Reaffirmed JNV Vira Engineering Pvt Ltd CC D 80 Downgraded from C+ JNV Vira Engineering Pvt Ltd TL D 30 Assigned Noorul Islam Trust LT FB Fac D 1539 Suspended Vinayak Steels Ltd TL Fac BB+ 122.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.28 Cr) Vinayak Steels Ltd Fund based facility BB+ 270 Reaffirmed Vinayak Steels Ltd Unallocated facility BB+ 30.6 Reaffirmed W. S. Industries (India) Ltd NCD D 300 Suspended W. S. Industries (India) Ltd FB Fac D 1440 Suspended XO Pack Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 49.2 Assigned XO Pack Pvt Ltd LT / ST Proposed Fac B/ 24.2 Assigned A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)