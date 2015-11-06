Nov 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 5, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cesc Ltd CP/ ST Debt A1+ 1600 Reaffirmed Dhiman Industrial Fabricators LOC A4 20 Assigned & Designers Globe Capital Market Ltd CP Programme A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Glove Infracon Pvt Ltd Non FBL- BG D 28 Downgraded from A4 Govind Cable Industries Non-FBL A4 50 Reaffirmed J C Construction Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG* A4 110 Reaffirmed * 20% interchange ability between fund based & non fund based with a cap of Rs 0.50 crore Jai Ganesh Ispat & Ferro Non-FBL (BG) A4 11.8 Reaffirmed Alloys Pvt Ltd Lexo Ceramic Non Fund Based- BG A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Shri Ganesh Fire Equipments BG (ST scale) A4 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Wadhwani Commodities Trading Buyer's Credit A4 90 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Delhi Airport Parking Services TL A- 1470 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from BBB+ Dhiman Industrial Fabricators TL B+ 32 Assigned & Designers Dhiman Industrial Fabricators CC Limits B+ 30 Assigned & Designers Dhiman Industrial Fabricators Unallocated Limits B+/ 1 Assigned & Designers A4 Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd Bk Loan Fac BBB- 750 Reaffirmed Express Projects Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB 1100 Suspended Glove Infracon Pvt Ltd FBL D 50 Downgraded from B Glove Infracon Pvt Ltd TL D 2 Downgraded from B Govind Cable Industries FBL B 50 Reaffirmed Grant Thornton India Llp Fund Based Working A+ 100 Reaffirmed Capital Limits Himagiri Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL B+ 60 Assigned Himagiri Hospitals Pvt Ltd CC B+ 22.5 Assigned Himagiri Hospitals Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B+ 17.5 Assigned Indospace Rohan Industrial LT - TL BBB+ 737 Upgraded Park Khed Pvt Ltd from BBB Reduced from Rs 80.00 crore Indospace Rohan Industrial LT - LRD BBB+ 1576.2 Upgraded Park Khed Pvt Ltd from BBB Enhanced from Rs. 108.0 crore Indospace Rohan Industrial LT - TL BBB+ 737 Upgraded Park Mahalunge Pvt Ltd from BBB Reduced from Rs 80.00 crore Indospace Rohan Industrial LT - LRD BBB+ 1576.2 Upgraded Park Mahalunge Pvt Ltd from BBB Enhanced from Rs. 108.0 crore Indospace Rohan Industrial LT - TL BBB+ 737 Upgraded Park Pune Pvt Ltd from BBB Reduced from Rs 80.00 crore Indospace Rohan Industrial LT - LRD BBB+ 1576.2 Upgraded Park Pune Pvt Ltd from BBB Enhanced from Rs. 108.0 crore Indospace Rohan Industrial LT - TL BBB+ 800 Upgraded Park Pvt Ltd from BBB Reduced from Rs 163 crore Indospace Rohan Industrial LT - LRD BBB+ 1080 Upgraded Park Pvt Ltd from BBB Enhanced from Rs. 25 crore J C Construction Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB 20 Reaffirmed J C Construction Pvt Ltd FBL - CC * BB 30 Reaffirmed * 20% interchange ability between fund based & non fund based with a cap of Rs 0.50 crore Jai Ganesh Ispat & Ferro FBL (CC) BB- 262.5 Reaffirmed Alloys Pvt Ltd Kshitij Kumar Choudhary Non-Fund Based B+ 100 Assigned Facility Lexo Ceramic Fund Based- TL I B+ 11.5 Reaffirmed Lexo Ceramic Fund Based- TL II B+ 14.5 Reaffirmed Lexo Ceramic Fund Based- CC B+ 25 Reaffirmed Lexo Ceramic Unallocated Limits B+/ 4 Reaffirmed A4 Raichur Roller Flour Mills FBL/ CC Limits B 35 Reaffirmed Raichur Roller Flour Mills FBL/ TL B 20 Reaffirmed Raichur Roller Flour Mills Unallocated - LT B 20 Reaffirmed Sai International FBL- TL B+ 82.5 Assigned Sai International FBL- CC B+ 20 Assigned Sai International FBL- Buyer's Credit B+ 27.5 Assigned Sansar Vehicle Trust December PTCs AAA Reaffirmed 2013-II (SO) Sansar Vehicle Trust December SLF BBB Reaffirmed 2013-II (SO) Shri Ganesh Fire Equipments CC (LT scale) B 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd SR Distillery Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 567.6 Suspended Srishaila Constructions Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed (revised from 1.50 Cr) Srishaila Constructions Pvt Ltd NFBL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed (revised from 25.20 Cr) Srishaila Constructions Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB+ 125 Assigned Vardhaman College Of Unallocated limits BB 120 Assigned Engineering Wadhwani Commodities Trading CC BB- 60 Assigned Pvt. Ltd. Wadhwani Commodities Trading BG * BB- Assigned Pvt. Ltd. * Sub-limit of cash credit facility Walker Chandiok & Company Llp Fund Based Working A+ 50 Reaffirmed Capital Limits -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)