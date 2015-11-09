Nov 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 6, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avi Oil India Pvt Ltd ST FBL A1 20 Reaffirmed Avi Oil India Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A1 130 Reaffirmed Avi Oil India Pvt Ltd Proposed Non-FBL A1 20 Reaffirmed Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 7420 Assigned enhanced from Rs. 675 crore Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd CP/ Shortterm debt A1+ 3000 Assigned programme enhanced from 200 crore Green Pearl Electronics Pvt Ltd Off Grid and SP 3C - Assigned Decentralized Solar Applications K. Rasiklal Exim Pvt Ltd Non-fund based- LOC A4+ - Suspended K. Rasiklal Exim Pvt Ltd Fund Based - Buyer's A4+ - Suspended Credit* *Sublimit of Short term non-fund based Letter of Credit K. Rasiklal Exim Pvt Ltd Non-fund based- A4+ - Suspended Micky Metals Ltd ST, non- fund based A4 30 Suspended Bk Fac Patwari Steels Pvt Ltd Fund Based - Stand by A4 13.5 Assigned line of Credit Patwari Steels Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 20 Assigned Ramkumar Textile Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 5 Reaffirmed Srl Diagnostics Pvt Ltd STL/LC A2+ Reaffirmed Srl Ltd ST Non FB Fac* A1+ Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with cash credit facilities Strongwire Industries FB Fac A4 20 Assigned Sumanglam Wood Products LOC (ST scale) A4 100 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Suresh Exports Packing Credit/ A4 120 Assigned FDBP/FUDBP Suresh Exports Non Fund Based A4 - Assigned Suresh Exports Non Fund Based A4 40 Assigned Tata Consultancy Services Ltd CP programme A1+ 40000 Withdrawn Tata Global Beverages Ltd ST Debt (including CP) A1+ 4650 Reaffirmed Tata Global Beverages Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 240 Reaffirmed V-Mart Retail Ltd TL A1+ 10 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd Fixed deposit MAA- 75.9 Outstanding LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Ports And Special Bk Lines AA+ 62815.7 Assigned / Economic Zone Ltd outstanding Avi Oil India Pvt Ltd LT FBL A 80 Reaffirmed Bharat Infrastructure & Fund based and non BB- 1205 Suspended Engineering Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac / A4 Chandralok Textile Industries LT - FB Limit-TL B- 3.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Chandralok Textile Industries LT - FB Limit-CC B- 90 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd D R Exports International Bk Facalities BB- / 150 Withdrawn A4 Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd TL AA- 23480 Assigned enhanced from Rs 2238.00 crore Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd NCD Programme AA- 14970 Outstanding Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd FBL AA- 4000 Outstanding Eminent Infradevelopers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- 160 Withdrawn Geetha Krishna Spinning Mills TL Fac B+ 130 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Geetha Krishna Spinning Mills LT - FB Fac B+ 120 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ibd Universal Pvt. Ltd. TL B 490 Assigned Ibd Universal Pvt. Ltd. FB Fac B 50 Assigned K. Rasiklal Exim Pvt Ltd FBL- CC* BB+ - Suspended Kaytee Corporation Pvt Ltd Fund based / non-fund B+/ 250 Suspended based Bk Fac A4 Malwa Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC B+ 186 Reaffirmed / assigned Micky Metals Ltd CC facility BB 80 Suspended Micky Metals Ltd Untied limit BB 70 Suspended Omkar Fertilisers Pvt Ltd CC B 15 Upgraded from B Omkar Fertilisers Pvt Ltd TL B 28 Upgraded from B Omkar Fertilisers Pvt Ltd Unallocated B 57 Upgraded from B-/ A4 Patwari Steels Pvt Ltd Fund Based - C- 13.5 Assigned Corporate Loan Patwari Steels Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC C- 90 Assigned R.R. Teleservices FB Fac BB 70 Suspended Ramkumar Textile Pvt Ltd Fund Based B+ 115 Reaffirmed Sahib Synthetics LT Loan B 97 Suspended Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 380.8 Assigned A-(SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A2 Provisional 26 Assigned BBB(SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A3 Provisional 8.7 Assigned BBB-(SO) Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd Fund Based Bk Lines AAA 90000 Reaffirmed Shipra Hotels Ltd LT Loans BB- 150 Suspended Srl Diagnostics Pvt Ltd CC A- 100 Reaffirmed Srl Ltd CC Fac A+ 240 Reaffirmed Strongwire Industries FB Fac B+ 83 Assigned Sumanglam Wood Products CC (LT scale) B- 60 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Suresh Exports CC B 40 Assigned Tata Consultancy Services Ltd FB / Non-FB Fac AAA/ 49390 Reaffirmed / A1+ Assigned Tata Consultancy Services Ltd FB Fac AAA/ 5000 Reaffirmed A1+ Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Non-FB Fac AAA/ 320 Reaffirmed A1+ Tata Global Beverages Ltd FB Limits## AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed ## Long term fund based limits can also be utilized as short term fund based limits, wherein the short term rating of A1+ would be applicable Tata Global Beverages Ltd NCD programme AA+ 3250 Reaffirmed Tata Global Beverages Ltd LT Debt (including AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Debenture) V-Mart Retail Ltd CC A+ 520 Assigned Yatharth Hospitals & Trauma TL B+ 375 Upgraded Care Services Pvt Ltd from D Yatharth Hospitals & Trauma CC B+ 15 Upgraded Care Services Pvt Ltd from D Yatharth Hospitals & Trauma Unallocated B+ 22 Upgraded Care Services Pvt Ltd from D -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)