Nov 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 9, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditi Solar Pvt Ltd Off-grid solar SP 2C - Assigned projects Alvi Tech Services Pvt Ltd ST - NFBL A4 60 Reaffirmed Amricon Agrovet Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BGs A4 15 Downgraded from A4+ Arihant Industries NFBL A4 80 Suspended Aztec Shiva Handicrafts And ST Fund Based A4 94 Reaffirmed Arts Pvt Ltd Aztec Shiva Handicrafts And Unallocated A4 96 Reaffirmed Arts Pvt Ltd Carlton Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing credit limit A3 75 Assigned (ST scale) Carlton Overseas Pvt Ltd Unallocated (ST scale) A3 25 Assigned Hindusthan Calcined Metals Pvt LOC A4 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Jalaram Agriexports Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 10 Reaffirmed Jeyenkay Petrogels Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL - LOC/ A4 110 Reaffirmed Buyer's Credit Jeyenkay Petrogels Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL - BG * A4 Reaffirmed * Sub-limit of Letter of credit Mahakoshal Refractories Pvt Ltd BG Limit A3+ 50 Assigned Mahakoshal Refractories Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting Limit A3+ 110 Assigned P.P. Polyplast Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Limits A4 22 Reaffirmed Padam Interiors ST non fund based BG A3+ 100 Suspended Fac Panasian Impex Pvt Ltd FBL - Pre shipment A4 200 Reaffirmed Credit Panasian Impex Pvt Ltd FBL - Post shipment A4 200 Reaffirmed Credit Panasian Impex Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A4 200 Reaffirmed / Assigned Panasian Impex Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4 10 Assigned Panasian Impex Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Forward A4 11.4 Assigned Contract Panasian Impex Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - A4 3.6 Assigned Untied limits Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Ltd CP Programm A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Prathista Industries Ltd NFBL A4 80 Assigned Rajgangpur Ispat Udyog FBL - Bills A4 50 Assigned discounting Rajrani Steel Casting Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL A4 17.5 Assigned Sepal Ceramic BG A4 7 Reaffirmed Shree Shakti Construction BG A4 70 Assigned Sinosteel India Pvt Ltd Unallocated ST Limits A3+ 220 Revised from A2+ Sita Polyweave Pvt Ltd Non-fund based - LC* A4 61.9 Assigned (Sub-limits) * Sublimit of fund based limits Trans Tyres (India) Pvt Ltd ST, Non Fund Based A4+ 28 Upgraded from A4 (reduced from Rs. 4.00 crore) Trans Tyres (India) Pvt Ltd ST, Unallocated A4+ 118.9 Upgraded from A4 (enhanced from Rs. 6.37 crore) Upendra Prasad Singh Hi Tec BG facility A3 150 Suspended Constructions Pvt. Ltd. V Care Seeds Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alvi Tech Services Pvt Ltd LT - FBL B 106.3 Downgraded from B+ Alvi Tech Services Pvt Ltd Untied Limits B/ 33.7 Reaffirmed A4 Amricon Agrovet Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB- 636.5 Downgraded from BB+ Amricon Agrovet Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 125 Downgraded from BB+ Arihant Industries Fund Based-CC B 70 Suspended Arihant Industries FBL B 70 Suspended Aspi Cars Pvt Ltd Bk limits B+ 180 Assigned Bahra Educational And LT FB Bk Fac D 450 Suspended Charitable Society Bythos Sbl Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 A- 117.2 Assigned (SO) Bythos Sbl Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 BB+ 8.4 Assigned (SO) C. Dinesh & Co. Pvt Ltd LT/ST-Fund Based BBB-/ 750 Reaffirmed A3 Carlton Overseas Pvt Ltd CC Fac (LT Scale BBB- 25 Assigned Carlton Overseas Pvt Ltd BG (LT Scale) BBB- 47.5 Assigned Cosmo Ceramic TL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Cosmo Ceramic CC Limit BB- 30 Reaffirmed Cosmo Ceramic BG BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Durrung Ispat Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 150 Suspended Eshaan Exports LT, Fund Based - CC B 70 Assigned Eshaan Exports LT, Non Fund Based B 30 Assigned Gurukrupa Metals CC Facility B- 100 Reaffirmed Hindusthan Calcined Metals Pvt CC B- 80 Reaffirmed Ltd J M Constructions Company FBL BB- 350 Assigned J M Constructions Company NFBL BB-/ 50 Assigned A4 Jalaram Agriexports Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit^ BB-/ 140 Revised from A4 B+ /Reaffirmed Jalaram Cotton Ginning And Fund Based-CC B+ 70 Suspended Pressing Factory Jeyenkay Petrogels Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC B+ 34 Downgraded from BB- Jeyenkay Petrogels Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B+/ 36 Downgraded A4 from BB-/ Reaffirmed KMG Infotech Ltd. CC B- 40 Assigned KMG Infotech Ltd. TL B- 73 Assigned KMG Infotech Ltd. CC/Packing Credit B- 15 Assigned Magneti Marelli Motherson LT - TL # BBB 150 Reaffirmed Shock Absorbers India Pvt Ltd # Combined utilization of fund based and non-fund based facilities should not exceed Rs. 15.00 crore Magneti Marelli Motherson LT/ST - Fund BBB/ 150 Reaffirmed Shock Absorbers India Pvt Ltd Based/Non-Fund Based # A3+ # Combined utilization of fund based and non-fund based facilities should not exceed Rs. 15.00 crore Mahakoshal Refractories Pvt Ltd CC Limit BBB 240.6 Assigned Mahakoshal Refractories Pvt Ltd TL BBB 11.7 Assigned Mahakoshal Refractories Pvt Ltd Proposed FBL BBB 7.7 Assigned P.P. Polyplast Pvt Ltd FBL-CC BB+ 120 Reaffirmed P.P. Polyplast Pvt Ltd FBL-TL BB+ 71.8 Reaffirmed Padam Interiors LT fund based working BBB 50 Suspended capital facility Panasian Impex Pvt Ltd FBL - Untied limits B+ 50 Assigned Panasian Impex Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB- 27.4 Withdrawn Panasian Impex Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 50 Withdrawn Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Ltd Long-TL AA 9000 Reaffirmed Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Ltd LT, fund- based/ AA 1000 Reaffirmed nonFBL Pantaloons Fashion & Retail Ltd NCD Programme AA 6000 Reaffirmed Paramount Steels Ltd CC Limit B+ 100 Reaffirmed Parvati Solvent Extraction Pvt Fund Based - CC Limits D 100 Revised Ltd from B+ Parvati Solvent Extraction Pvt Fund Based - TL D 27.1 Revised Ltd from B+ Prahlad Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan BB 15 Reaffirmed Prahlad Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC BB 107.5 Reaffirmed Prathista Industries Ltd FBL BB 296.9 Assigned Prathista Industries Ltd Unallocated Limits BB / 143.1 Assigned A4 Pushpak Bullions Pvt Ltd FB Limits B+ 1400 Revised from BB+ Pushpak Bullions Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ 100 Revised from BB+ Quality Heightcon Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 25.00 CR) Quality Heightcon Pvt Ltd NFBL BB+ / 150 Affirmed A4+ (Reduced from 20.00 CR) Rajgangpur Ispat Udyog FBL - CC B- 30 Assigned Rajrani Steel Casting Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC B- 130 Assigned Rajrani Steel Casting Pvt Ltd LT FBL - TL B- 30 Assigned Sepal Ceramic CCL B+ 44 Reaffirmed Sepal Ceramic TL B+ 30.3 Reaffirmed Shapoorji Pallonji Energy Non-FBL AA- 2400 Reaffirmed (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Shapoorji Pallonji Energy NCD Programme AA 1000 Outstanding (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd (SO) Shree Shakti Construction CC BB- 40 Assigned Shri Balaji Literary And LT FB Bk Fac D 120 Suspended Charitable Society Singhania Merlin Estate TL facility BB+ 200 Suspended Sinosteel India Pvt Ltd Unallocated LT Limits BBB 100 Revised from A- Sinosteel India Pvt Ltd Fund Based/Non Fund BBB / 180 Revised from Based Limits A3+ A- / A2+ Sita Polyweave Pvt Ltd Fund based - TL I B+ 6.9 Assigned Sita Polyweave Pvt Ltd Fund based - TL II B+ 49.3 Assigned Sita Polyweave Pvt Ltd Fund based - CC B+ 5 Assigned Sita Polyweave Pvt Ltd Fund based & Non fund B+ / 0.7 Assigned based - Unallocated A4 limits Siyaram Metal Udyog Pvt Ltd CC facility * B 350 Revised from B+ * includes sublimit of Rs. 15.00 crore of Buyer's Credit Sri Sai Agro Industries LT scale-CC B 40 Assigned Sri Sai Agro Industries LT scale- TL B 25 Assigned Sri Veera Venkata LT fund based BB 45.2 Reaffirmed Satyanarayana Rice Mill (revised from Rs.7.05 crore) Sri Veera Venkata Unallocated BB 104.8 Reaffirmed Satyanarayana Rice Mill (revised from Rs.7.95 crore) Stup Consultants Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac A- 30 Downgraded from A Stup Consultants Pvt Ltd Long- term, non-FB Fac A- 400 Downgraded from A Tata Metaliks Ltd Issuer rating IrBBB Withdrawn Techne Sbl Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 BB- 7.2 Assigned (SO) Techne Sbl Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 BBB+ 125.9 Assigned (SO) Trans Tyres (India) Pvt Ltd LT, FB - CC BB+ 90 Upgraded from BB Trans Tyres (India) Pvt Ltd LT, FB - TL BB+ 13.1 Upgraded from BB (reduced from Rs. 5.13 crore) Trif Real Estate And TL BBB- 1320 Revised from Development Ltd BBB Upendra Prasad Singh Hi Tec CC limit BBB- 30 Suspended Constructions Pvt. Ltd. V Care Agritech FBL B 30 Reaffirmed V Care Agritech Unallocated Limits B/ 50 Reaffirmed A4 V Care Seeds Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 60 Reaffirmed (revised from 5 Cr) V Care Seeds Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ / 40 Reaffirmed A4 (revised from 4.40 Cr) Vaishnavi Bio-Tech Ltd FBL BB- 150 Assigned Vaishnavi Bio-Tech Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- / 130 Assigned A4 Zed Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL B+ 195.6 Reaffirmed Zed Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC B+ 100 Reaffirmed Zed Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG B+ 45 Reaffirmed Zed Vitrified Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure limit B+ 0.6 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)