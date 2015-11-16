Nov 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 13, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bygging India Ltd ST Non Fund Based A3 760 Assigned Globe Fincap Ltd CP Programme A1+ 500 Provisional (SO) Gruh Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme A1 44500 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 3,500 crore) Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 87.1 Reaffirmed Kamman Corporation ST Non FB Limits (LC) A4+ Reaffirmed *Sub limit of CC Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 5.2 Reaffirmed Karikali Amman Spinning Mills ST - Non FB Fac A4 55.8 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (revised from 5 Cr) M/S Pravesha Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A2 150 Suspended Om Sai Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd off-grid solar SP 3C Assigned projects Padia Exports Pvt Ltd NFBL (Forward A4 12 Reaffirmed Contract) (enhanced from Rs. 1.11 crore earlier) Premier Industrial Corporation ST FB Sub Limits A4 Reaffirmed Ltd (BP/BD/FBP/FBD) *Sub limit within the CC limit Premier Industrial Corporation ST Non FB Sub-Limits A4 Reaffirmed Ltd (LC) *Sub limit within the CC limit Samruddha Resources Ltd ST Non-FBL D 30 Revised from A4+ Samruddha Resources Ltd ST Non-FBL D 30 Revised from A4+ Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Magnum Instacash A1+ Reaffirmed Fund mfs Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Premier Liquid A1+ Reaffirmed Fund mfs Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Ultra ST Debt Fund A1+ Reaffirmed mfs Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Magnum Income A1+ Reaffirmed Fund Floating Rate mfs Plan Savings Plus Bond Plan Sivaswati Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A3 130 Reaffirmed (revised from 11 Cr) Standard Consultants Ltd ST - Non-fund based A4 150 Reaffirmed (revised from 10 Cr) Travancore Cocotuft Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4+ 200 Upgraded from A4 Travancore Cocotuft Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4+ 50 Upgraded from A4 Travancore Cocotuft Pvt Ltd ST proposed Fac A4+ 17 Assigned William Industries Pvt Ltd FBL (Sub-Limit of CC) A4 15 Reaffirmed -Packing Credit / FBP William Industries Pvt Ltd FBL (Sub-Limit of CC) A4 15 Reaffirmed - Bill Discounting Winsome Textile Industries Ltd ST: Fund Based A4+ 1275 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 100.75 crore Winsome Textile Industries Ltd ST: Non-Fund Based A4+ 1019.7 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 90.84 crore LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme BBB 264 Assigned Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme BBB 198 Assigned Antony Road Transport TL D 250 Assigned Solutions Pvt Ltd (Enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crores to Rs. 35 crores) Bygging India Ltd LT Fund Based BBB- 230 Assigned Bygging India Ltd LT & ST - Unallocated BBB-/ 220 Assigned amount A3 Gajanand Cotton Industries Fund based Bk limits B+ 42.5 Suspended Gbj Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Scale - TL B+ 1080 Reaffirmed Globe Textiles (India) Pvt Ltd Fund based and non FB B+/ 363.3 Suspended Fac A4 Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd TL A- 1291.4 Reaffirmed / Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 90.37 crore) Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd FBL A- 2800 Reaffirmed Kamman Corporation LT FBL (CC) BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Kamman Corporation Proposed Limits BB+ / 50 Reaffirmed A4+ Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd TL BBB 117.6 Reaffirmed Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd FBL - CC BBB 75 Reaffirmed Karikali Amman Spinning Mills TL Fac B+ 34.1 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from B (revised from 7.17 Cr) Karikali Amman Spinning Mills LT - FB Fac B+ 95 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from B Karikali Amman Spinning Mills LT / ST - Unallocated B+ 40 Upgraded Pvt Ltd limits from B /Reaffirmed (revised from 0.82 Cr) M/S Gurunanak Educational Fund based D 167.5 Suspended Society M/S Gurunanak Educational Unallocated Fac D 23.2 Suspended Society M/S Hyderabad Food Products FB Fac B- 100 Suspended Pvt Ltd M/S Kk Rao Engineering Works Bk Fac BB / 160.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd A4 M/S Pravesha Industries Pvt Ltd fund based BBB 440.4 Suspended M/S Pravesha Industries Pvt Ltd unallocated Fac BBB 57 Suspended M/S Suryamitra Exim Pvt Ltd fund based BB- 835 Suspended M/S Suryamitra Exim Pvt Ltd unallocated Fac BB- 155 Suspended Padia Exports Pvt Ltd FBL (EPC/ PCFC/ FBD/ BB / 110 Reaffirmed EBR)* A4 (enhanced from Rs. 9.50 crore earlier) * EPC/ PCFC limit is fully interchangeable with FBD/ EBR, EPC- Export Packing Credit, PCFC- Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, FBD- Foreign Bill Discounting, EBR- Export Bill Rediscounting, SBL- Stand by Limit Padia Exports Pvt Ltd FBL (SBL)# BB / 22 Reaffirmed A4 (enhanced from Rs. 1.90 crore earlier) # SBL limit is to be used either as EPC/ PCFC or as FBD/ EBR limits, EPC- Export Packing Credit, PCFC- Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, FBD- Foreign Bill Discounting, EBR- Export Bill Rediscounting, SBL- Stand by Limit Premier Industrial Corporation LT FBL (CC) BB 450 Reaffirmed Ltd Premier Industrial Corporation LT FBL (TL) BB 0.3 Reaffirmed Ltd (earlier Rs. 0.83 crore) Premier Industrial Corporation Proposed Limits BB/ 49.7 Reaffirmed Ltd A (earlier Rs. 4.17 crore) Rai Metal Works Pvt Ltd Fund based and non FB BB / 570 Suspended Fac A4 Rashtrotthana Parishat TL A- 200 Upgraded from BBB+ Rashtrotthana Parishat CC limits (mortgage A- 50 Upgraded loan against property) from BBB+ Rashtrotthana Parishat Overdraft limits A- 100 Upgraded from BBB+ S.B. Cars Pvt Ltd CC* BB- 262.5 Reaffirmed *Increased from Rs. Rs. 22.50 crore S.B. Cars Pvt Ltd TL# BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed #reduced from Rs. 7.50 crore Samruddha Resources Ltd LT FB limit D 300 Revised from BB+ Samruddha Resources Ltd LT FB limit D 300 Revised from BB+ Sarala Foods Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 150 Assigned Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Magnum Income Fund AAA Reaffirmed mfs Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Dynamic Bond Fund AAA Reaffirmed mfs Sbi Funds Management Pvt Ltd SBI Capital AAA Reaffirmed Protection Oriented mfs (SO) Fund - Series II* *Erstwhile, SBI Capital Protection-Oriented Fund Series III Shri Agrawal Educational And LT FBL B+ 210 Reaffirmed Cultural Society Sivaswati Textiles Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB- 551.3 Reaffirmed (revised from 52.75 Cr) Sivaswati Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated Limits BBB- 230.9 Reaffirmed (revised from 27.47 Cr) Srinath Trading Company FBL - CC BB 15 Reaffirmed Srinath Trading Company FBL - Bill Discounting BB 245 Reaffirmed Standard Consultants Ltd LT - Fund based B+ 70 Reaffirmed (revised from 4.25 Cr) Tezpur Institute Of Medical Proposed FBL B- 139.6 Assigned Sciences Pvt Ltd Torrent Cables Ltd Bk Fac A+ / 990 Withdrawn A1+ William Industries Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 70 Reaffirmed Winsome Textile Industries Ltd LT: Fund Based^ BB+/ 2835.3 Reaffirmed A4+ Reduced from Rs. 315.31 crore ^Long Term Fund Based limits are interchangeable with Short Term Fund Based limits to the extent of Rs. 80.05 crore and in case the limits are availed as short term facilities, the short term rating will be applicable. The overall utilisation by way of long term and short term fund based limits cannot exceed Rs. 283.53 crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 