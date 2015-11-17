Nov 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 16, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bhatia Global Trading Ltd ST Non Fund Based D 7330 Assigned
Fly Ceramic BG A4 9.5 Reaffirmed
Hr Builders Non-fund based A4 280 Reaffirmed
Bk
Fac-BG
Hr Builders Unallocated Bk Fac A4 180 Reaffirmed
Imperus Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 10 Suspended
Mangalam Rice Mill Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 8.3 Assigned
Polestar Traders Pvt Ltd LOC A4 15 Assigned
R.S. Brothers Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST Non fund based A2+ 100 Assigned
Religare Finvest Ltd ST Bk Limits A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed
Religare Finvest Ltd CP programme A1+ 27000 Reaffirmed
Religare Finvest Ltd ST Debt programme A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Secon Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A1 328.5 Reaffirmed
Signature Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 14 Reaffirmed
Stumpp Schuele & Somappa Auto ST - Non Fund based A2 100 Assigned
Suspension Systems
Pvt Ltd
Stumpp Schuele & Somappa Auto ST - Interchangeable A2 50 Assigned
Suspension Systems
Pvt Ltd
Utkarsh Microfinance Pvt Ltd Non-Convertible A3 90 Withdrawn
Cumulative
Compulsorily Redeemable PS
Vajra Rubber Products Pvt Ltd LT - Fund based A3 1 Suspended
Vajra Rubber Products Pvt Ltd ST - Fund based A3 48.2 Suspended
Vajra Rubber Products Pvt Ltd Non-Fund based A3 12.5 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amit Realty Pvt Ltd CC B+ 225 Suspended
Anjali Infracrete Pvt Ltd TL B 75 Assigned
Anjali Infracrete Pvt Ltd CC B 25 Assigned
Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A- 232.2 Assigned
A1
Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series BBB- 5 Assigned
A2
Bhatia Global Trading Ltd LT Fund Based D 860 Assigned
Bhatia Global Trading Ltd LT Non Fund Based D 450 Assigned
Chadha Industries LT - Fund based B- 60 Suspended
Flamingo Enterprise TL BB 120 Suspended
Fly Ceramic CC B 30 Reaffirmed
Fly Ceramic TL B 50 Reaffirmed
Hr Builders Fund based Bk B+ 80 Reaffirmed
FacOverdraft
Imperus Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based-Working B+ 30 Suspended
Capital
Imperus Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL B+ 67 Suspended
Jagdambay Cotspin Ltd LT FBL B 200 Reaffirmed
Jeppiaar Power Corporation Pvt TL Fac BB- 250 Assigned
Ltd
Jfs Microfinance Trust PTC Series A1 A 750 Assigned
Jv Steel Traders CC B+ 150 Reaffirmed
Jv Steel Tubes CC B+ 125 Reaffirmed
Kohinoor Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits B- 350 Reassigned
Maharashtra Enviro Power Ltd TL BBB 100 Upgraded
from
BBB-
Mangalam Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL BB- 31.7 Assigned
Mangalam Rice Mill Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 56 Assigned
Mangalam Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- 4 Assigned
Parvati Fabrics Ltd CC B+ 55 Suspended
Parvati Fabrics Ltd TL B+ 95 Suspended
Polestar Traders Pvt Ltd CC B- 80 Assigned
Prakash Industrial Fund based-NFBL D 202.5 Suspended
Infrastructure Pvt Ltd
R.S. Ajit Singh & Co. LT FB Fac B+ 90 Reaffirmed
(Automotives) Pvt Ltd
R.S. Brothers Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT - Fund based A- 650 Assigned
R.S. Brothers Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated A- 50 Assigned
R.S. Brothers Retail India Pvt LT - Fund based A- 340.8 Assigned
Ltd
R.S. Brothers Retail India Pvt LT - Unallocated A- 109.2 Assigned
Ltd
Religare Finvest Ltd Non -CPS A+ 1250 Reaffirmed
Religare Finvest Ltd LT Debt programme AA- 34000 Reaffirmed
Religare Finvest Ltd Long- Term Bk Limits AA- 114000 Reaffirmed
Religare Finvest Ltd Nifty Linked pp-MLD - 1000 Reaffirmed
Debenture programme AA-
Saraswati Education Society TL BB 412.5 Assigned
Saraswati Education Society FB Fac BB 87.5 Assigned
Secon Pvt Ltd FBL A 40 Reaffirmed
Signature Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Signature Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B+ 17.9 Reaffirmed
Stumpp Schuele & Somappa Auto LT - Fund based BBB 100 Assigned
Suspension Systems
Pvt Ltd
Vajra Rubber Products Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 5.1 Suspended
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
