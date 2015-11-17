Nov 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 16, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhatia Global Trading Ltd ST Non Fund Based D 7330 Assigned Fly Ceramic BG A4 9.5 Reaffirmed Hr Builders Non-fund based A4 280 Reaffirmed Bk Fac-BG Hr Builders Unallocated Bk Fac A4 180 Reaffirmed Imperus Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 10 Suspended Mangalam Rice Mill Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 8.3 Assigned Polestar Traders Pvt Ltd LOC A4 15 Assigned R.S. Brothers Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST Non fund based A2+ 100 Assigned Religare Finvest Ltd ST Bk Limits A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Religare Finvest Ltd CP programme A1+ 27000 Reaffirmed Religare Finvest Ltd ST Debt programme A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Secon Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A1 328.5 Reaffirmed Signature Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 14 Reaffirmed Stumpp Schuele & Somappa Auto ST - Non Fund based A2 100 Assigned Suspension Systems Pvt Ltd Stumpp Schuele & Somappa Auto ST - Interchangeable A2 50 Assigned Suspension Systems Pvt Ltd Utkarsh Microfinance Pvt Ltd Non-Convertible A3 90 Withdrawn Cumulative Compulsorily Redeemable PS Vajra Rubber Products Pvt Ltd LT - Fund based A3 1 Suspended Vajra Rubber Products Pvt Ltd ST - Fund based A3 48.2 Suspended Vajra Rubber Products Pvt Ltd Non-Fund based A3 12.5 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amit Realty Pvt Ltd CC B+ 225 Suspended Anjali Infracrete Pvt Ltd TL B 75 Assigned Anjali Infracrete Pvt Ltd CC B 25 Assigned Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A- 232.2 Assigned A1 Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series BBB- 5 Assigned A2 Bhatia Global Trading Ltd LT Fund Based D 860 Assigned Bhatia Global Trading Ltd LT Non Fund Based D 450 Assigned Chadha Industries LT - Fund based B- 60 Suspended Flamingo Enterprise TL BB 120 Suspended Fly Ceramic CC B 30 Reaffirmed Fly Ceramic TL B 50 Reaffirmed Hr Builders Fund based Bk B+ 80 Reaffirmed FacOverdraft Imperus Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based-Working B+ 30 Suspended Capital Imperus Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL B+ 67 Suspended Jagdambay Cotspin Ltd LT FBL B 200 Reaffirmed Jeppiaar Power Corporation Pvt TL Fac BB- 250 Assigned Ltd Jfs Microfinance Trust PTC Series A1 A 750 Assigned Jv Steel Traders CC B+ 150 Reaffirmed Jv Steel Tubes CC B+ 125 Reaffirmed Kohinoor Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits B- 350 Reassigned Maharashtra Enviro Power Ltd TL BBB 100 Upgraded from BBB- Mangalam Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL BB- 31.7 Assigned Mangalam Rice Mill Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 56 Assigned Mangalam Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- 4 Assigned Parvati Fabrics Ltd CC B+ 55 Suspended Parvati Fabrics Ltd TL B+ 95 Suspended Polestar Traders Pvt Ltd CC B- 80 Assigned Prakash Industrial Fund based-NFBL D 202.5 Suspended Infrastructure Pvt Ltd R.S. Ajit Singh & Co. LT FB Fac B+ 90 Reaffirmed (Automotives) Pvt Ltd R.S. Brothers Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT - Fund based A- 650 Assigned R.S. Brothers Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated A- 50 Assigned R.S. Brothers Retail India Pvt LT - Fund based A- 340.8 Assigned Ltd R.S. Brothers Retail India Pvt LT - Unallocated A- 109.2 Assigned Ltd Religare Finvest Ltd Non -CPS A+ 1250 Reaffirmed Religare Finvest Ltd LT Debt programme AA- 34000 Reaffirmed Religare Finvest Ltd Long- Term Bk Limits AA- 114000 Reaffirmed Religare Finvest Ltd Nifty Linked pp-MLD - 1000 Reaffirmed Debenture programme AA- Saraswati Education Society TL BB 412.5 Assigned Saraswati Education Society FB Fac BB 87.5 Assigned Secon Pvt Ltd FBL A 40 Reaffirmed Signature Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B+ 30 Reaffirmed Signature Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B+ 17.9 Reaffirmed Stumpp Schuele & Somappa Auto LT - Fund based BBB 100 Assigned Suspension Systems Pvt Ltd Vajra Rubber Products Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 5.1 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.