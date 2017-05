Nov 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 17, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bank Of India Corporate Governance CGR2 - Reaffirmed practices Classic Solvents Pvt Ltd non-fund based Bk Fac A4+ 275 Reaffirmed Dhanuka Laboratories Ltd Non FB Fac A2 542 Revised from A3+ Diamond Products Ltd NFBF A4 45 Assigned Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd MFI Grading M2+ - Assigned East End Technologies Pvt Ltd Standby Line of Credit A4 5 Assigned Export Import Bank Of India ST Debt Programme A1+ 142416.6Reaffirmed Icici Home Finance Co. Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Kevin Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based A3 80 Reaffirmed - LOC / BG Paris Elysees India Pvt Ltd FBL A4 90 Reaffirmed Paris Elysees India Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 17.5 Reaffirmed Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd Non FBL A2 2000 Reaffirmed Shivakriti International Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 620 Upgraded from A4 Shrinathji Spintex Pvt Ltd Fund Based : Export A4 - Suspended Packaging Limit* *sub-limit of cash credit facility Shyam Udyog Bk Limits A4+ 60 Assigned United Spirits Ltd FB Fac A3 21000 & United Spirits Ltd Non-FB Fac A3 4000 & Varidhi Hygiene Products Pvt Non-fund Based, ST Fac A4 25.4 Suspended Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Export Import Bank Of India FD MAAA - Reaffirmed United Spirits Ltd Fixed Deposits MA- 4000 & LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balkrishna Sales Corporattion BG BB- 65 Suspended Chenniappa Yarn Spinners Pvt LT - TL Fac BB 135 Upgraded Ltd from BB- Chenniappa Yarn Spinners Pvt LT - FB Fac BB 210 Upgraded Ltd from BB- Chenniappa Yarn Spinners Pvt ST - Non-FB Fac BB 46 Reaffirmed Ltd Classic Solvents Pvt Ltd FBF BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Clean Wind Power (Devgarh) Pvt TL BBB+ 4360 Assigned Ltd Clean Wind Power (Devgarh) Pvt FBL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Colossus Trade Links Ltd FBL B+ 250 Reaffirmed / Assigned (Enhanced from Rs. 22.00 crore) Dhanuka Laboratories Ltd FB Fac 263 Revised from BBB+/ BBB/ A2 A3+ Diamond Products Ltd CCF B 100 Assigned Diamond Products Ltd TLF B 85 Assigned East End Technologies Pvt Ltd CC Limits B 20 Assigned East End Technologies Pvt Ltd BG B 15 Assigned East End Technologies Pvt Ltd Unallocated B 40 Assigned Ekam Agro Pvt Ltd FBL- TL B+ 110 Assigned Ekam Agro Pvt Ltd FBL- CC B+ 40 Assigned Ekam Agro Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ / 30 Assigned LT/ST Limits A4 Evershine Solvex Pvt Ltd TL BB- 40 Assigned Evershine Solvex Pvt Ltd CC BB- 100 Assigned Export Import Bank Of India LT Bonds Programme AAA 50000 Assigned Export Import Bank Of India LT Bonds Programme AAA 35828.8 Reaffirmed Export Import Bank Of India Bk Lines AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Export Import Bank Of India Certificates of AAA 142416.6Reaffirmed Deposit Programme / A1+ Harsh Exim Consultancy Llp CC BB- 50 Suspended Harsh Exim Consultancy Llp TL BB- 10 Suspended Icici Home Finance Co. Ltd LT bonds programme AAA 85000 Reaffirmed Icici Home Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated debt AAA 10000 Reaffirmed programme Icici Home Finance Co. Ltd Fund based Bk limits AAA 90000 Reaffirmed Icici Home Finance Co. Ltd Issuer Rating IrAAA - Reaffirmed Icici Home Finance Co. Ltd Fixed Deposit MAAA - Reaffirmed Programme Kevin Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - BBB- 140 Reaffirmed Cash Credit Manglam Multiplex Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Manglam Multiplex Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 77.5 Reaffirmed Maris Hotels & Theatres Pvt Ltd TL Fac BB+ 71.5 Withdrawn Nimra Educational Society CC D 30 Assigned Nimra Educational Society TL D 150 Assigned Paris Elysees India Pvt Ltd TL BB- 5.2 Reaffirmed Phoenix Infocity Pvt Ltd TL D 1600 Downgraded from BBB Satish Sugars Ltd Unallocated Limits - - - (earlier 7.78 CR) Satish Sugars Ltd TL BB 1102 Reaffirmed (earlier 122.42 CR) Satish Sugars Ltd CC BB 698 Reaffirmed (earlier 7.78 CR) Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd Fund based BBB+ 2944.5 Reaffirmed Shasun Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL BBB+ 2648.5 Reaffirmed Shivakriti International Ltd FBL BB+ 130 Upgraded from BB Shrinathji Spintex Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC B 45 Suspended Shrinathji Spintex Pvt Ltd Fund Based-TL B 77 Suspended Sjs Enterprises Pvt Ltd Fund based - working BBB+ 295 # capital limits Sjs Enterprises Pvt Ltd Fund based - TL BBB+ 59 # Sjs Enterprises Pvt Ltd Fund based - buyer's BBB+ 16 # credit Sri Ram Industries Based Limits B 46.8 Reaffirmed Sri Ram Industries LT/ ST Unallocated B/A4 23.2 Assigned Stylish Precast Pvt Ltd CCF D 51 Suspended Stylish Precast Pvt Ltd TL D 90 Suspended Stylish Precast Pvt Ltd BG D 7 Suspended Stylish Precast Pvt Ltd Untied Bk Fac D 2 Suspended Sunshine Builders LT-TL B+ 100 Assigned The Scottish Assam (India) Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed United Spirits Ltd TL BBB- 3206.5 & Varidhi Hygiene Products Pvt CC B- 20 Suspended Ltd Varidhi Hygiene Products Pvt TL B- 92.5 Suspended Ltd Vistaar Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A1 A- 173.4 Revised from Ltd A- Vistaar Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A2 BB+ 5.1 Revised from Ltd BB Vistaar Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A2 BBB- 20.1 Revised from Ltd BBB- Vistaar Financial Services Pvt PTC Series A1 BBB+ 154.4 Reaffirmed Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected & - rating on watch with developing implications ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 