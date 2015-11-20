Nov 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 19, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bola Surendra Kamath & Sons Fund Based Working A3 900 Reaffirmed Capital limit Bola Surendra Kamath & Sons Non Fund Based A3 200 Reaffirmed Working Capital Limit Chloride Metals Ltd Non Fund Based - LC A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Chloride Metals Ltd Non Fund Based - BG A1+ 10 Reaffirmed City Tiles Ltd LOC/BG A4+ 140 Revised from A3 Lv Enterprises Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 30 Reaffirmed Mahindra Sona Ltd Non- FBL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Motherson Techno Tools Ltd Working Capital A1+ Reaffirmed Demand Loan Motherson Techno Tools Ltd Non FB Fac A1+ Reaffirmed Prateek Alloys Pvt Ltd Non- fund based Bk Fac A4 74 Withdrawn Sodium Metal Pvt Ltd LOC A3 40 Upgraded from A4+ Sodium Metal Pvt Ltd BG A3 2.5 Upgraded from A4+ Sodium Metal Pvt Ltd PC cum FBP/FBD A3 Assigned Sodium Metal Pvt Ltd Inland bill A3 Assigned purchase/discount Srithik Rolling Pvt Ltd Non- fund based Bk Fac A4 28 Withdrawn Suttatti Enterprises Ltd ST, NFBL A2+ 115 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd CP A1+ 26250 Reaffirmed Tpp Boilers Pvt Ltd Non- FB Fac A4 37.5 Suspended United Office Systems Pvt Ltd ST FBL - IBP* A3 20 upgraded *Inland Bills Purchased United Office Systems Pvt Ltd ST NFBL -BG A3 20 upgraded United Office Systems Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - LOC A3 20 upgraded Vardeep Petro Chemical Pvt Ltd ST, Non- FBL A4 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.J. Mehta & Co. Llp LT/ST, FBL - EPC BB/ 120 Assigned A4+ A.J. Mehta & Co. Llp LT/ST, FBL - PSC BB/ 40 Assigned A4+ A.J. Mehta & Co. Llp LT/ST, Unallocated BB/ 10 Assigned limits A4+ Bau Developers Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk limit D 460 Withdrawn Bola Surendra Kamath & Sons CC Limits BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Chloride Metals Ltd FBL - CC AA 150 Reaffirmed City Tiles Ltd CC Limits BB+ 350 Revised from BBB- City Tiles Ltd TL BB+ 225.2 Revised from BBB- City Tiles Ltd Unallocated Limits BB+ 124.8 Assigned Ganga Cotton Industries Bk Loans B+ 80 Withdrawn Lv Enterprises Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB- 64.6 Upgraded from B+ Lv Enterprises Pvt Ltd FBL - Working Capital BB- 63 Upgraded from B+ Lv Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT/ST unallocated BB- 42.4 Upgraded from B+/ A4 Mahindra Sona Ltd FBL A+ 200 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 15.00 crore Motherson Techno Tools Ltd CC Fac A+ 120 Reaffirmed Motherson Techno Tools Ltd TL Fac A+ 230 Reaffirmed Prateek Alloys Pvt Ltd FB working capital Fac B 50 Withdrawn Punjab Basmati Rice Ltd FBL BB+ 930 Reaffirmed earlier Rs. 83.00 crore Punjab Basmati Rice Ltd TL BB+ 200 Assigned Punjab Basmati Rice Ltd Unallocated Limits BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Sodium Metal Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 75 Upgraded from BB+ Srithik Ispat Pvt Ltd FB working capital Fac D 60 Withdrawn Srithik Ispat Pvt Ltd Non- fund based Bk Fac D 188 Withdrawn Srithik Rolling Pvt Ltd FB working capital B 70.9 Withdrawn and TL Fac Suttatti Enterprises Ltd LT, FBL- TL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 15.30 crore Suttatti Enterprises Ltd LT, FBL- CC BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Suttatti Enterprises Ltd LT, FBL- Unallocated BBB+ 205.3 Reaffirmed Increased from Rs. 17.23 crore Tata Sons Ltd NCD AAA 141700 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd NCD AAA 2000 Withdrawn Tpp Boilers Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 20 Suspended United Office Systems Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC BBB- 100 upgraded United Office Systems Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - TL BBB- 60.2 upgraded Vardeep Petro Chemical Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits BB- 50 Assigned Vardeep Petro Chemical Pvt Ltd TL BB- 12.5 Assigned Yogiraj Builders And Developers FBL BB- 140 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.