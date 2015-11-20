Nov 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 19, 2015.
Bola Surendra Kamath & Sons Fund Based Working A3 900 Reaffirmed
Capital limit
Bola Surendra Kamath & Sons Non Fund Based A3 200 Reaffirmed
Working Capital Limit
Chloride Metals Ltd Non Fund Based - LC A1+ 150 Reaffirmed
Chloride Metals Ltd Non Fund Based - BG A1+ 10 Reaffirmed
City Tiles Ltd LOC/BG A4+ 140 Revised from
A3
Lv Enterprises Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 30 Reaffirmed
Mahindra Sona Ltd Non- FBL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
Motherson Techno Tools Ltd Working Capital A1+ Reaffirmed
Demand Loan
Motherson Techno Tools Ltd Non FB Fac A1+ Reaffirmed
Prateek Alloys Pvt Ltd Non- fund based Bk Fac A4 74 Withdrawn
Sodium Metal Pvt Ltd LOC A3 40 Upgraded
from
A4+
Sodium Metal Pvt Ltd BG A3 2.5 Upgraded
from
A4+
Sodium Metal Pvt Ltd PC cum FBP/FBD A3 Assigned
Sodium Metal Pvt Ltd Inland bill A3 Assigned
purchase/discount
Srithik Rolling Pvt Ltd Non- fund based Bk Fac A4 28 Withdrawn
Suttatti Enterprises Ltd ST, NFBL A2+ 115 Reaffirmed
Tata Sons Ltd CP A1+ 26250 Reaffirmed
Tpp Boilers Pvt Ltd Non- FB Fac A4 37.5 Suspended
United Office Systems Pvt Ltd ST FBL - IBP* A3 20 upgraded
*Inland Bills Purchased
United Office Systems Pvt Ltd ST NFBL -BG A3 20 upgraded
United Office Systems Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - LOC A3 20 upgraded
Vardeep Petro Chemical Pvt Ltd ST, Non- FBL A4 10 Assigned
A.J. Mehta & Co. Llp LT/ST, FBL - EPC BB/ 120 Assigned
A4+
A.J. Mehta & Co. Llp LT/ST, FBL - PSC BB/ 40 Assigned
A4+
A.J. Mehta & Co. Llp LT/ST, Unallocated BB/ 10 Assigned
limits A4+
Bau Developers Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk limit D 460 Withdrawn
Bola Surendra Kamath & Sons CC Limits BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
Chloride Metals Ltd FBL - CC AA 150 Reaffirmed
City Tiles Ltd CC Limits BB+ 350 Revised from
BBB-
City Tiles Ltd TL BB+ 225.2 Revised from
BBB-
City Tiles Ltd Unallocated Limits BB+ 124.8 Assigned
Ganga Cotton Industries Bk Loans B+ 80 Withdrawn
Lv Enterprises Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB- 64.6 Upgraded
from B+
Lv Enterprises Pvt Ltd FBL - Working Capital BB- 63 Upgraded
from B+
Lv Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT/ST unallocated BB- 42.4 Upgraded
from
B+/ A4
Mahindra Sona Ltd FBL A+ 200 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs. 15.00 crore
Motherson Techno Tools Ltd CC Fac A+ 120 Reaffirmed
Motherson Techno Tools Ltd TL Fac A+ 230 Reaffirmed
Prateek Alloys Pvt Ltd FB working capital Fac B 50 Withdrawn
Punjab Basmati Rice Ltd FBL BB+ 930 Reaffirmed
earlier Rs. 83.00 crore
Punjab Basmati Rice Ltd TL BB+ 200 Assigned
Punjab Basmati Rice Ltd Unallocated Limits BB+ 120 Reaffirmed
Sodium Metal Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 75 Upgraded
from
BB+
Srithik Ispat Pvt Ltd FB working capital Fac D 60 Withdrawn
Srithik Ispat Pvt Ltd Non- fund based Bk Fac D 188 Withdrawn
Srithik Rolling Pvt Ltd FB working capital B 70.9 Withdrawn
and TL Fac
Suttatti Enterprises Ltd LT, FBL- TL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs. 15.30 crore
Suttatti Enterprises Ltd LT, FBL- CC BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Suttatti Enterprises Ltd LT, FBL- Unallocated BBB+ 205.3 Reaffirmed
Increased from Rs. 17.23 crore
Tata Sons Ltd NCD AAA 141700 Reaffirmed
Tata Sons Ltd NCD AAA 2000 Withdrawn
Tpp Boilers Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 20 Suspended
United Office Systems Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC BBB- 100 upgraded
United Office Systems Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - TL BBB- 60.2 upgraded
Vardeep Petro Chemical Pvt Ltd LT, FB limits BB- 50 Assigned
Vardeep Petro Chemical Pvt Ltd TL BB- 12.5 Assigned
Yogiraj Builders And Developers FBL BB- 140 Assigned
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
