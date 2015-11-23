Nov 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 20, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Construction Company ST non fund based A4 60 Suspended facility Abhishek Steel Industries Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Allix Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 13.5 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 0.80 crore Bhuvaneswari Tex ST - FB Fac A4 95 Reaffirmed revised from 9 CR Bhuvaneswari Tex ST - Non-FB Fac A4 Reaffirmed Bhuvaneswari Tex ST - Proposed Fac A4 Reaffirmed Jasmine Industrial Corporation Non FB Bk facility A4 300 Suspended Lamb Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG A4 7.5 Suspended Limtex Agri Udyog Ltd Non Fund based - LOC A4 80 Downgraded Luxmi Tea Co. Ltd Fund based and A1 386.7 Suspended non-fund based Bk lines Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 360 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 26.19 crore Marks Engineering Works ST - FB Fac A3 96.5 Assigned Sti Industries ST FBL A4 45 Suspended Sti Industries ST non FBL A4 50 Suspended Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 2150 Reaffirmed Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 200 Reaffirmed (including CP) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Construction Company LT FB Fac B+ 30 Suspended Abhishek Steel Industries Ltd FB Limits BBB 100 Reaffirmed Akshar Cotton Industries Fund Based- CC B+ 105 Reaffirmed Akshar Cotton Industries Fund Based- TL B+ 9.2 Reaffirmed Allix Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B 61.1 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs. 7.68 cror Allix Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B 50 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 3.00 crore Anamitra Estates And proposed Bk Fac BBB- 1500 Provisional Developers Pvt Ltd (SO) Rating Withdrawn Anand Enterprise CC B 100 Suspended Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd TL A 579 Upgraded from BBB+ revised from 26.80 CR Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd LT Unallocated A 21 Upgraded from BBB+ Bhuvaneswari Tex LT - TL BB 16.5 Reaffirmed revised from 1.35 CR Bisman Industries Ltd Fund Based - CC B+ 80 Downgraded from BB Bisman Industries Ltd Non Fund Based B+ 2 Downgraded from BB Buds Tea Industries Ltd TL B+ 140 Downgraded from BB Buds Tea Industries Ltd Fund Based B+ 127.5 Downgraded from BB Buds Tea Industries Ltd Non Fund Based B+ 5 Downgraded from BB Dhillon Kool Drinks And TL (LT scale) BBB 119 Reaffirmed Beverages Pvt Ltd (SO) revised from Rs.20.80 CR Dhillon Kool Drinks And Unallocated BBB 89 Reaffirmed Beverages Pvt Ltd (SO) Gng Ltd Bk Fac BBB- 1500 Suspended /A3 India Gold Ltd FB Fac BB- 30 Suspended India Gold Ltd Unallocated Fac BB- 60 Suspended /A4 Jasmine Industrial Corporation Fund based BB- 50 Suspended interchangeable Bk facility Jasmine Industrial Corporation Unallocated limits BB- 8.5 Suspended /A4 Jp Sortex Pvt Ltd CC B+ 370* Upgraded from B *including sub limit of Packing Credit Jp Sortex Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ /A4 30 Upgraded from B /A4 Kabir Mall Bk Fac D 100 Suspended Lamb Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC B 30 Suspended Lamb Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL B 20 Suspended Limtex Agri Udyog Ltd Fund Based - CC B+ 230 Downgraded Limtex Agri Udyog Ltd Non Fund based - BG B+ 4 Downgraded Limtex Agri Udyog Ltd Unallocated B+ /A4 1.1 Downgraded Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd TL BBB 10.6 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs. 3.81 crore Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd FB Limits BBB 300 Reaffirmed Marks Engineering Works LT - FB Fac BBB- 13.5 Assigned Marks Engineering Works LT - TL Fac BBB- 15 Assigned Om Cotex Fund based CC facility B+ 180 Reaffirmed Om Cotex TL facility B+ 30 Assigned Paramount Wheels Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 160 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 12 crore Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Bk Fac BB- 160 Suspended Research And Training Institute State Bank Of Bikaner & Jaipur Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Programme (Basel II) State Bank Of Bikaner & Jaipur Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 3000 Withdrawn Programme (Basel II) State Bank Of Bikaner & Jaipur Basel III Compliant AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Tier II Bonds (hyb) Programme Sti Industries LT FBL BB 12.5 Suspended Sti Industries Proposed Limit BB /A4 22.5 Suspended Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd Long-TL AA 250 Reaffirmed Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd LT, FBL AA 710 Reaffirmed Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA Reaffirmed Yenepoya Institute Of Medical LT FBL - TL BB- 102.4 Assigned Sciences And Research Pvt Ltd Yenepoya Institute Of Medical LT Fund Based - BB- 30 Assigned Sciences And Research Pvt Ltd Overdraft Yenepoya Institute Of Medical Unallocated BB- 7.6 Assigned Sciences And Research Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)