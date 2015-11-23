Nov 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 20, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarti Construction Company ST non fund based A4 60 Suspended
facility
Abhishek Steel Industries Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed
Allix Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 13.5 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs. 0.80 crore
Bhuvaneswari Tex ST - FB Fac A4 95 Reaffirmed
revised from 9 CR
Bhuvaneswari Tex ST - Non-FB Fac A4 Reaffirmed
Bhuvaneswari Tex ST - Proposed Fac A4 Reaffirmed
Jasmine Industrial Corporation Non FB Bk facility A4 300 Suspended
Lamb Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG A4 7.5 Suspended
Limtex Agri Udyog Ltd Non Fund based - LOC A4 80 Downgraded
Luxmi Tea Co. Ltd Fund based and A1 386.7 Suspended
non-fund based Bk
lines
Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 360 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs. 26.19 crore
Marks Engineering Works ST - FB Fac A3 96.5 Assigned
Sti Industries ST FBL A4 45 Suspended
Sti Industries ST non FBL A4 50 Suspended
Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 2150 Reaffirmed
Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
(including CP)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarti Construction Company LT FB Fac B+ 30 Suspended
Abhishek Steel Industries Ltd FB Limits BBB 100 Reaffirmed
Akshar Cotton Industries Fund Based- CC B+ 105 Reaffirmed
Akshar Cotton Industries Fund Based- TL B+ 9.2 Reaffirmed
Allix Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B 61.1 Reaffirmed
reduced from Rs. 7.68 cror
Allix Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B 50 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs. 3.00 crore
Anamitra Estates And proposed Bk Fac BBB- 1500 Provisional
Developers Pvt Ltd (SO) Rating
Withdrawn
Anand Enterprise CC B 100 Suspended
Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd TL A 579 Upgraded
from
BBB+
revised from 26.80 CR
Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd LT Unallocated A 21 Upgraded
from
BBB+
Bhuvaneswari Tex LT - TL BB 16.5 Reaffirmed
revised from 1.35 CR
Bisman Industries Ltd Fund Based - CC B+ 80 Downgraded
from BB
Bisman Industries Ltd Non Fund Based B+ 2 Downgraded
from BB
Buds Tea Industries Ltd TL B+ 140 Downgraded
from BB
Buds Tea Industries Ltd Fund Based B+ 127.5 Downgraded
from BB
Buds Tea Industries Ltd Non Fund Based B+ 5 Downgraded
from BB
Dhillon Kool Drinks And TL (LT scale) BBB 119 Reaffirmed
Beverages Pvt Ltd (SO)
revised from Rs.20.80 CR
Dhillon Kool Drinks And Unallocated BBB 89 Reaffirmed
Beverages Pvt Ltd (SO)
Gng Ltd Bk Fac BBB- 1500 Suspended
/A3
India Gold Ltd FB Fac BB- 30 Suspended
India Gold Ltd Unallocated Fac BB- 60 Suspended
/A4
Jasmine Industrial Corporation Fund based BB- 50 Suspended
interchangeable Bk
facility
Jasmine Industrial Corporation Unallocated limits BB- 8.5 Suspended
/A4
Jp Sortex Pvt Ltd CC B+ 370* Upgraded
from B
*including sub limit of Packing Credit
Jp Sortex Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ /A4 30 Upgraded
from B
/A4
Kabir Mall Bk Fac D 100 Suspended
Lamb Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC B 30 Suspended
Lamb Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL B 20 Suspended
Limtex Agri Udyog Ltd Fund Based - CC B+ 230 Downgraded
Limtex Agri Udyog Ltd Non Fund based - BG B+ 4 Downgraded
Limtex Agri Udyog Ltd Unallocated B+ /A4 1.1 Downgraded
Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd TL BBB 10.6 Reaffirmed
reduced from Rs. 3.81 crore
Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd FB Limits BBB 300 Reaffirmed
Marks Engineering Works LT - FB Fac BBB- 13.5 Assigned
Marks Engineering Works LT - TL Fac BBB- 15 Assigned
Om Cotex Fund based CC facility B+ 180 Reaffirmed
Om Cotex TL facility B+ 30 Assigned
Paramount Wheels Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B 160 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs. 12 crore
Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Bk Fac BB- 160 Suspended
Research And Training Institute
State Bank Of Bikaner & Jaipur Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 10000 Reaffirmed
Programme (Basel II)
State Bank Of Bikaner & Jaipur Lower Tier II Bonds AAA 3000 Withdrawn
Programme (Basel II)
State Bank Of Bikaner & Jaipur Basel III Compliant AAA 2000 Reaffirmed
Tier II Bonds (hyb)
Programme
Sti Industries LT FBL BB 12.5 Suspended
Sti Industries Proposed Limit BB /A4 22.5 Suspended
Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd Long-TL AA 250 Reaffirmed
Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd LT, FBL AA 710 Reaffirmed
Tata Consulting Engineers Ltd Issuer Rating IrAA Reaffirmed
Yenepoya Institute Of Medical LT FBL - TL BB- 102.4 Assigned
Sciences And Research Pvt Ltd
Yenepoya Institute Of Medical LT Fund Based - BB- 30 Assigned
Sciences And Research Pvt Ltd Overdraft
Yenepoya Institute Of Medical Unallocated BB- 7.6 Assigned
Sciences And Research Pvt Ltd
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)