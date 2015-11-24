Nov 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 23, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Canfin Homes Ltd ST Bk Lines A1+ 9000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 300 Crore) Canfin Homes Ltd CP Programme A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Envee Drugs Pvt Ltd LOC A4 85 Assigned General Import Company (India) General Import A4 150 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd Company (India) Pvt. Ltd Genisys Information Systems ST - Non Fund Based A4 15 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Mescab India Pvt Ltd FBF A4+ 10 Suspended Polynova Industries Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A2 262 Reaffirmed Redington (India) Ltd CP / STD Programme A1+ 13000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1,000.0 CR) Sarveshwari Exports Pvt Ltd NFBL - Forward A4 3.8 Assigned Contract Swastik International Export Packing A4 90 Reaffirmed / Credit (EPC) Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Canfin Homes Ltd Fixed Deposits MAAA - Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashok Bricks Industries Pvt Ltd CC BB- 100 Upgraded From B+ Ashok Bricks Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line BB- 15 Upgraded Of Credit from B+ Ashok Bricks Industries Pvt Ltd TL BB- 4.7 Upgraded From B+ (revised from Rs. 0.80 crore) Ashok Bricks Industries Pvt Ltd BG BB- 200 Upgraded / A4 from B+ / Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 21.20 crore) Ashok Bricks Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- 0.3 Upgraded / A4 from B+ / Reaffirmed Canfin Homes Ltd LT Bk Lines AAA 38750 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs. 4575 Crore) Canfin Homes Ltd Subordinated AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Debt Programme Canfin Homes Ltd Non Convertible AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Debt Programme Columbia Asia Hospitals Pvt Ltd Fund Based - Overdraft BBB 350 Reaffirmed (increased form 25.00 CR) Columbia Asia Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL BBB 3281.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 338.12 CR) Envee Drugs Pvt Ltd CCL BB- 55 Assigned Gayatri Agro Oil & Food CCF B+ 50 Suspended Products Genisys Information Systems LT - TL BB 30 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd (reduced from 5.85 CR) Genisys Information Systems LT - Fund Based BB 90 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Genisys Integrating System TL BBB- 310 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 28.14 CR) Haldiram Products Pvt Ltd FBL A- 150 Upgraded from BBB+ Karelides Traders Pvt Ltd NCD AA- 2100 Withdrawn (SO) Lea Associates South Asia Pvt LT fund based A+ 100 Assigned Ltd Lea Associates South Asia Pvt ST non fund based ^ A+ / 800 Assigned Ltd A1 (enhanced from Rs. 60.00 crore) Maharashtra Theatre Pvt Ltd FBL 750 Suspended BB-(SO) Merittrac Services Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed Mescab India Pvt Ltd FBF BB 220 Suspended Mescab India Pvt Ltd NFBF BB 20 Suspended Neelkanth Properties LT FBL B+ 180 Reaffirmed New India Extrusions Pvt Ltd FBF BBB- 60 Assigned Ozone Homes Pvt Ltd LT - TL BB+ 620 Assigned P. Venganna Setty And Brothers LT, TL B 183.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 32.75 CR) P. Venganna Setty And Brothers LT, Proposed Limits B 144.3 Assigned Polynova Industries Ltd LT-FB Fac BBB 300 Reaffirmed Polynova Industries Ltd Long-TL BBB 58 Reaffirmed (reduced from 7.60 CR) Princeware International Pvt fund based and BBB- 1569 Suspended Ltd non-fund based limits / A3 Prism Design And Tooling fund based and BB+ / 132.8 Suspended Technologies Pvt Ltd non-fund based limits A4+ R. S. H. Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL B 50 Assigned R. S. H. Agro Products Pvt Ltd FBL B 10 Assigned Sagar Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC - - - (Reduced from Rs. 30.0 CR) Sagar Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG - - - (Reduced from Rs. 1.0 CR) Sagar Automobiles Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- / 350 Reaffirmed A4 (enhanced from 4.0 CR) Sarveshwari Exports Pvt Ltd FBL - Export Packing B+ 55 Assigned Credit Sarveshwari Exports Pvt Ltd FBL - Foreign Bill B+ 10 Assigned Discounting Sarveshwari Exports Pvt Ltd FBL - Stand by Line B+ 9.5 Assigned of Credit Sarveshwari Exports Pvt Ltd Fund Based/ NFBL - B+ 1.7 Assigned Untied Limit / A4 Trans Conduct (India) CC B 70 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 4.75 crore) Trans Conduct (India) BG B 40 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 1.75 crore) Tvs Credit Services Ltd PTCs AAA 407.1 Reaffirmed (SO) Tvs Credit Services Ltd PTCs AAA 366.9 Reaffirmed (SO) Tvs Credit Services Ltd PTCs AAA 711.5 Reaffirmed (SO) Tvs Credit Services Ltd PTCs AAA 397.4 Reaffirmed (SO) Utsav Organic And Cold Chain Fund Based - CC B- 50 Assigned Utsav Organic And Cold Chain Fund Based - TL B- 36.9 Assigned Utsav Organic And Cold Chain Unallocated B- 13.1 Assigned / A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.