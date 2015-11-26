(REPEATING TO ADD MORE RATINGS.) Nov 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 24, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adie Broswon Breweries Pvt. Ltd NFBL A4 70 Reaffirmed Andhra Polymers Pvt Ltd LC Bill discounting A4+ 20 Assigned limits Andhra Polymers Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 100 Assigned Capital Clothing Company ST- FB Fac A4 99 Assigned Ferrovia Transrail Solutions Non Fund Based (LC) A3 350 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. reduced from Rs. 35 crore Goodluck Steel Tubes Ltd Non-FBL A2 580.4 Upgraded enhanced from Rs 58.04 crore Gujarat Spices And Oilseeds Non FB Fac A4+ 517 Withdrawn Growers' Co-Operative Union Ltd Gujarat Spices And Oilseeds Non-fund based Bk Fac A4+ 517 Withdrawn Growers' Co-Operative Union Ltd Hariom Projects Pvt Ltd BG A4 60 Assigned Hariom Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed BG A4 50 Assigned Hpm Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac A2 470 Suspended Kalani Marketing Pvt Ltd ST non FBL A4 20 Assigned Manjushree Tea & India Pvt Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac A4 2 Suspended Metal Impacts Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based-LOC A4 60 Reaffirmed Om Logistics Ltd CP/ ST Debt Programme A1+ 200 Suspended Om Logistics Ltd Overdraft A1+ 50 Suspended Radha Krishna Impex Tech Pvt Foreign LOC A4 20 Suspended Ltd Radha Krishna Impex Tech Pvt BG A4 10 Suspended Ltd Radha Krishna Impex Tech Pvt Forward contract Fac A4 1 Suspended Ltd Sai Regency Power Corporation Non-FBL A3 200 Revised Pvt Ltd Sehore Agri Services Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based BG A2+ 15** Assigned Limit (SO) **Short term loan of Rs. 0.65 crore is a sublimit of bank guarantee rated at ICRA]A2+(SO) and Cash credit limit of Rs. 0.65 crore is also a sublimit of bank guarante Shri Senthurvelan Infras ST, non FB Fac A4 40 Assigned revised from 2.50 CR Visa Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Non-fund based Bk Fac A3 40 Suspended Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adie Broswon Breweries Pvt. Ltd FBL B+ 811.4 Upgraded Adie Broswon Breweries Pvt. Ltd Unallocated limits B+ 243.1 Upgraded (LT) Amaravathi Spinning Mills FB Fac D 115.5 Suspended (Rajapalayam) Pvt Ltd Amaravathi Spinning Mills Non-fund based Bk Fac D 10.3 Suspended (Rajapalayam) Pvt Ltd Amaravathi Spinning Mills Non-fund based Bk Fac D 25 Suspended (Rajapalayam) Pvt Ltd Amaravathi Spinning Mills Proposed Fac D 9.5 Suspended (Rajapalayam) Pvt Ltd Ananda Enterprises India Pvt CC BB- 535 Reaffirmed Ltd enhanced from 43.50 CR Ananda Enterprises India Pvt TL BB- 240 Reaffirmed Ltd enhanced from 9.20 CR Ananda Enterprises India Pvt Unallocated BB- 125 Reaffirmed Ltd reduced from 37.30 CR Andhra Polymers Pvt Ltd CC limits BB+ 90 Assigned Andhra Polymers Pvt Ltd TL limits BB+ 26.9 Assigned Andhra Polymers Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB+ 0.1 Assigned Boon Educational Environment LT fund based BB- 118 Assigned And Rural Development Society Boon Educational Environment LT/ST non fund based BB- 52 Assigned And Rural Development Society Capital Clothing Company LT- Proposed Fac B+ 1 Assigned Ferrovia Transrail Solutions FBL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. enhanced from Rs. 10 crore Goodluck Steel Tubes Ltd FBL BBB+ 2216.2 Upgraded enhanced from Rs 221.62 crore Goodluck Steel Tubes Ltd TL BBB+ 984.3 Upgraded reduced from Rs 98.43 crore Goodluck Steel Tubes Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB+ 129.1 Upgraded /A2 reduced from Rs 12.91 crore Gujarat Spices And Oilseeds FB Fac BB+ 391.3 Withdrawn Growers' Co-Operative Union Ltd Gujarat Spices And Oilseeds FB Fac BB+ 291.3 Withdrawn Growers' Co-Operative Union Ltd Gulbarga Electricity Supply TL BBB- 6160 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Gulbarga Electricity Supply FBL BBB- 1370 Reaffirmed Co. Ltd Hariom Projects Pvt Ltd CC BB- 90 Assigned Hpm Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd FB Fac BBB+ 480 Suspended Jasper Auto Services Pvt Ltd TL limits BB- 600 Assigned Kalani Marketing Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 460 Assigned M/S D R Hotels & Resorts FB Fac B- 300 Suspended M/S Geetha Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 70 Suspended Manjushree Tea & India Pvt Ltd FB Fac B- 148 Suspended Metal Impacts Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC Limits BB 110 Reaffirmed Metal Impacts Pvt Ltd Fund Based-TL Limits BB 40 Reaffirmed Metal Impacts Pvt Ltd Unallocated LT/ST BB /A4 9.8 Reaffirmed Om Logistics Ltd CC Fac A+ 830 Suspended Om Logistics Ltd TL Fac A+ 459.1 Suspended Om Logistics Ltd Non-FB Fac A+ 37.5 Suspended Om Logistics Ltd Unallocated A+ 80.9 Suspended Radha Krishna Impex Tech Pvt CC BB 15 Suspended Ltd Radha Krishna Impex Tech Pvt Export packing credit BB 70 Suspended Ltd Radha Krishna Impex Tech Pvt Foreign bill discount BB 20 Suspended Ltd Fac Rama Marketing Enterprises LT FBL BB- 350 Assigned Sai Regency Power Corporation TL BBB- 2934.4 Revised Pvt Ltd revised from 337.50 CR Sai Regency Power Corporation FBL BBB- 225 Revised Pvt Ltd Sai Regency Power Corporation Unallocated limits BBB- 440.6 Revised Pvt Ltd /A3 Sehore Agri Services Pvt Ltd Fund Based TL Limit A- 165* Assigned *Letter of credit of Rs. 11 crore is a sublimit of term loan rated at ICRA]A2+(SO) Shri Senthurvelan Infras LT, CC BB- 70 Assigned Shri Senthurvelan Infras Proposed limits BB- 10 Assigned /A4 Sidharth Construction & CC facility BBB- 20 Suspended Trading Tech Pvt Ltd Sidharth Construction & Non-fund based Bk BBB- 160 Suspended Trading Tech Pvt Ltd limit /A3 Sri Majunatha Spinning Mills LT FBL B 248.4 Reaffirmed Ltd revised from Rs. 26.65 CR Sri Majunatha Spinning Mills LT NFBL B 4 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Majunatha Spinning Mills LT Unallocated Limits B 11.1 Reaffirmed Ltd revised from 1.11 crore Trimurti Flour Mill Pvt Ltd CC facility D 40 Suspended Utkarsh Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD BBB+ 670 Assigned Vimal Oil And Foods Ltd FBL D 1620 Revised from BB Vimal Oil And Foods Ltd NFBL D 5000 Revised from A4 Visa Drugs & Pharmaceuticals TL BBB- 59.4 Suspended Pvt Ltd Visa Drugs & Pharmaceuticals CC Fac BBB- 450 Suspended Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.