Nov 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 26, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Afcons Infrastructure Ltd FBL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd NFBL A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd CP A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed Ashish Construction Co. BG A4 60 Assigned Elkay Telelinks Ltd Bk Fac A3 175 Suspended Evergreen Dooars Tea Pvt Ltd Non FBL A4 3 Reaffirmed India Factoring And Finance ST Bk Lines A2 10000 Reaffirmed Solutions Removed from rating watch with negative implications Kiran Infra Ispat Ltd Non FB Fac A4 100 Suspended Nehani Tiles Pvt Ltd BG A4 15 Reaffirmed Paxal Corporation LOC A4 80 Reaffirmed Raigarh Foods & Hotel Business Non FBL - BG A4 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Rajat Ispat Pvt Ltd Non FBL - LOC A4 5 Reaffirmed S.M.I.L.E. Microfinance Ltd MFI Grading M3+ Revised from M3 Shyama Power India Ltd NFBL A4+ 7580 Retained Srl Diagnostics Pvt Ltd STL/LC A2+ Assigned Vehlna Steels And Alloys Pvt NFBL- ST A4 Withdrawn Ltd Vlcc Health Care Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac- A1+ 25 Reaffirmed Working Capital Vulcan Industrial Engineering LC Limits A4 55 Revised from Co. Ltd A3+ Vulcan Industrial Engineering BGs# A4 150 Revised from Co. Ltd A3+ #-Bank Guarantee limits have sub limits of Rs. 1.0 Cr for foreign outward guarantee. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Afcons Infrastructure Ltd TL AA 8000 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd FBL AA 11000 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd NFBL AA 85000 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd NCD AA 2000 Reaffirmed Apollo Creations Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 120 Withdrawn Benzfab Technologies Pvt Ltd CC D 70 Suspended Benzfab Technologies Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac D 80 Suspended Chalapathi Educational Society Fund Based - TL B+ 102.1 Reaffirmed enhanced from 5.17 CR Chalapathi Educational Society Fund Based - B+ 26 Reaffirmed Overdraft Chalapathi Educational Society Unallocated B+ 31.9 Reaffirmed reduced from 8.23 CR Elkay Telelinks Ltd Bk Fac BBB- 120 Suspended Evergreen Dooars Tea Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL BB- 31.6 Reaffirmed revised from Rs. 4.65 crore Evergreen Dooars Tea Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BB- 40 Reaffirmed revised from Rs. 2.00 crore Evergreen Dooars Tea Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- 125.4 Reaffirmed /A4 revised from Rs. 13.05 crore Gauri Shankar Educational Trust Bk Fac B 90 Suspended Gujarat Guardian Ltd LT, FB/ non-FB Fac AA 100 Reaffirmed Gujarat Guardian Ltd LT, non-FB Fac AA 300 Reaffirmed India Infoline Fin- Shining PTC Series A BBB 500 Provisional Metal Trust Sept 2015 - Gold (SO) Ptc X India Infoline Fin- Shining PTC Series A BBB 500 Provisional Metal Trust Sept 2015 - Gold (SO) Ptc Xi India Infoline Fin- Shining PTC Series A BBB 500 Provisional Metal Trust Sept 2015 - Gold (SO) Ptc Xii Kalyani Techpark Pvt Ltd LT - TL BB+ 2070 Upgraded from BB Kiran Infra Ispat Ltd Working capital and BB- 150 Suspended TL Fac Nehani Tiles Pvt Ltd CC B 40 Reaffirmed Nehani Tiles Pvt Ltd TL B 64.8 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs.6.50 crore P.G. Enterprises TL facility B 103 Suspended P.G. Enterprises Unallocated limits B 17 Suspended Paxal Corporation CC B 50 Reaffirmed Raigarh Foods & Hotel Business FBL - CC B+ 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Raigarh Foods & Hotel Business FBL - Stand By Line B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd of Credit Rajat Ispat Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 60 Reaffirmed Religare Finvest - Divine Lap PTC Series B A- Reaffirmed Securitisation Series I Trust (SO) 2013 Religare Finvest - Divine Lap PTC Series A AAA Reaffirmed Securitisation Series I Trust (SO) 2013 Religare Finvest - Divine Lap PTC Series A AA Reaffirmed Securitisation Series Ii Trust (SO) 2013 Religare Finvest - Divine Lap PTC Series B BBB+ Upgraded Securitisation Series Ii Trust (SO) 2013 Religare Finvest - Divine Lap PTC Series B A- Upgraded Securitisation Series Iii (SO) Trust 2013 Religare Finvest - Divine Lap PTC Series A AA+ Reaffirmed Securitisation Series Iii (SO) Trust 2013 Religare Finvest - Divine Loan PTC Series B A- Upgraded Securitisation Series I Trust (SO) 2013 Religare Finvest - Divine Loan PTC Series A AA+ Reaffirmed Securitisation Series I Trust (SO) 2013 Rkr Gold Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 200 Assigned Rosy Blue (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ST - FBL A- 12800 Reaffirmed /A2+ Shyama Power India Ltd FBL BB+ 1400 Revised from BB+ Siva Sai Exports FBL B 112.5 Reaffirmed revised from Rs 11.85 crore Siva Sai Exports Unallocated limits B 17.5 Reaffirmed revised from Rs 1.15 crore Sri Sai Balaji Tobaccos Pvt Ltd CC B+ 95 Reaffirmed Sri Sai Balaji Tobaccos Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 5 Reaffirmed Sri Venkateswara Polymers LT FBL B 122.5 Reaffirmed Srl Diagnostics Pvt Ltd CC A- 150 Assigned enhanced from 10 CR Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt NCD A 900 Reaffirmed Ltd Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt NCD A- 750 Reaffirmed Ltd Vehlna Steels And Alloys Pvt FBL- LT B+ 62.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Vehlna Steels And Alloys Pvt Unallocated- LT B+ 15.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Vlcc Health Care Ltd Fund based Bk Fac AA- 546.9 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 76.76 crore Vlcc Health Care Ltd Proposed Bk Fac AA- 328.1 Reaffirmed Revised from Rs. 10.74 crore Vlcc Personal Care Ltd Fund based Bk Fac AA- 400 Reaffirmed Vulcan Industrial Engineering CC Limits* BB 295 Revised from Co. Ltd BBB *- Cash Credit limits have sub limits of Rs. 3.5 Cr for PC/FDB/FBE and Rs. 2.0 Cr for CDB. Vulcan Industrial Engineering TL BB 189.3 Revised from Co. Ltd BBB reduced from Rs. 33.37 crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.