Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 27, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Housing Finance CP Programme A1+ 3000 Outstanding
Ltd
Eastern Gases Ltd Non-FBL - BG A3 80 REAffirmed
Hpcl-Mittal Energy Ltd CP A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Hpcl-Mittal Pipelines Ltd CP Programme A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd Non Fund Based LOC A3 90 REAffirmed
Limits
M B Patil Construction Ltd ST - Non fund based A3 575 Reaffirmed
Patil Construction And ST - Non fund based A3 1950 Reaffirmed
Infrastructure Ltd
Popular Vehicles And Services ST FB Fac A4+ 2840.5 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Ehanced from 108.8 CR
Saini Alloys Pvt. Ltd. NFBL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Sandha Heemghar Pvt Ltd Non-fund based A4 1.2 Suspended
Shankar Mahadev & Co. BG A4 30 Reaffirmed
Vistaar Financial Services Pvt CP A2+ 200 Reaffirmed
Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Housing Finance NCD Programme AA+ 5000 Outstanding
Ltd
Aditya Birla Housing Finance Subordinated Debt AA+ 1000 Outstanding
Ltd Programme
Aditya Birla Housing Finance Bk Lines Programme AA+/ 7150 Assigned
Ltd A1+
Clp Wind Farms (India) Pvt Ltd NCD AA 6000 Assigned
Darbari Lal Foundation TL BB 49 Withdrawn
Educational Society
Darbari Lal Foundation Unallocated Limits BB 9 Withdrawn
Educational Society
Darbari Lal Foundation Working capital BB 50 Withdrawn
Educational Society
Eastern Gases Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 350 Reaffirmed
Eshaan Exports LT, Fund Based - Cash B 70 Outstanding
Credit
Eshaan Exports LT, Unallocated B 40 Outstanding
enhanced from Rs. 3.00 crore
Green Infra Wind Farm Assets TL BBB+ 1980 Upgraded
Ltd
Reduced from Rs 217.0 crore
Green Infra Wind Farm Assets NCD BBB+ 500 Upgraded
Ltd
Harsoia Hospitality TL B 105 Withdrawn
Hind Unitrade Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 70 Suspended
Hpcl-Mittal Energy Ltd LT Bond Programme AA- 15200 Assigned
Hpcl-Mittal Pipelines Ltd LT Bond Programme AA- 14750 Assigned
Innovative Infraprojects Pvt Bk Limits C 180 Suspended
Ltd
Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd Fund Based CC Limits BBB- 500* REAffirmed
*consists IUBD sublimit of Rs. 5 crore
M B Patil Construction Ltd LT - TL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed
M B Patil Construction Ltd LT -CC BBB- 400 Reaffirmed
Maharaj Vinayak Society TL B+ 140 Withdrawn
Monarch Solitaire Llp Proposed LT FB Fac BB 1000 Suspended
Patil Construction And LT - TL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Infrastructure Ltd
Patil Construction And LT -CC BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Infrastructure Ltd
Popular Vehicles And Services LT FB Fac BB+ 190 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd from BB
reduced from 117.50 CR
Popular Vehicles And Services TL BB+ 401.9 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd from BB
Ehanced from 26.71 CR
Popular Vehicles And Services LT non-FB Fac BB+ 153.2 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd from BB
Ehanced from 6 CR
Popular Vehicles And Services LT / ST proposed BB+ 164.4 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd limits /A4+
Ehanced from 10.99 CR
Richlook Garments Pvt Ltd Fund Based D 395 Suspended
Saini Alloys Pvt. Ltd. FBL B+ 120 Upgraded
from B
Saini Alloys Pvt. Ltd. TL B+ 50 Upgraded
from B
Sandha Heemghar Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 1421 Suspended
Saraf Builders Fund Based BB- 137.5 Reaffirmed
Saraf Builders Non Fund Based BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed
Saraf Builders Unallocated BB- 97.5 Reaffirmed
Shakti Industries FB Fac B 92.5 Suspended
Shankar Mahadev & Co. Fund Based, Rated on BB- Reaffirmed
LT Scale
Shankar Mahadev & Co. CC BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Shankar Mahadev & Co. Non-Fund Based, Rated BB- Reaffirmed
on ST Scale
Shankar Rice & General Mills FB Fac B 97.6 Reaffirmed
Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Hi-Tech Fund Based - CC B+ 90 Upgraded
Industries from B
Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Hi-Tech Fund Based - TL B+ 42 Upgraded
Industries from B
Thirumeni Finance Pvt Ltd NCD BB+ Assigned
Thirumeni Finance Pvt Ltd NCD BB+ Upgraded
from BB
Thirumeni Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac BB+ 158 Upgraded
from BB
Vistaar Financial Services Pvt Bk Fac A- 3038.7 Revised from
Ltd BBB+
Revised from 327.18 CR
Vistaar Financial Services Pvt NCD A- 1895 Revised from
Ltd BBB+
Revised from 193.25 CR
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
