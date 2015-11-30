Nov 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 27, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Housing Finance CP Programme A1+ 3000 Outstanding Ltd Eastern Gases Ltd Non-FBL - BG A3 80 REAffirmed Hpcl-Mittal Energy Ltd CP A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Hpcl-Mittal Pipelines Ltd CP Programme A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd Non Fund Based LOC A3 90 REAffirmed Limits M B Patil Construction Ltd ST - Non fund based A3 575 Reaffirmed Patil Construction And ST - Non fund based A3 1950 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Popular Vehicles And Services ST FB Fac A4+ 2840.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ehanced from 108.8 CR Saini Alloys Pvt. Ltd. NFBL A4 10 Reaffirmed Sandha Heemghar Pvt Ltd Non-fund based A4 1.2 Suspended Shankar Mahadev & Co. BG A4 30 Reaffirmed Vistaar Financial Services Pvt CP A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Housing Finance NCD Programme AA+ 5000 Outstanding Ltd Aditya Birla Housing Finance Subordinated Debt AA+ 1000 Outstanding Ltd Programme Aditya Birla Housing Finance Bk Lines Programme AA+/ 7150 Assigned Ltd A1+ Clp Wind Farms (India) Pvt Ltd NCD AA 6000 Assigned Darbari Lal Foundation TL BB 49 Withdrawn Educational Society Darbari Lal Foundation Unallocated Limits BB 9 Withdrawn Educational Society Darbari Lal Foundation Working capital BB 50 Withdrawn Educational Society Eastern Gases Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Eshaan Exports LT, Fund Based - Cash B 70 Outstanding Credit Eshaan Exports LT, Unallocated B 40 Outstanding enhanced from Rs. 3.00 crore Green Infra Wind Farm Assets TL BBB+ 1980 Upgraded Ltd Reduced from Rs 217.0 crore Green Infra Wind Farm Assets NCD BBB+ 500 Upgraded Ltd Harsoia Hospitality TL B 105 Withdrawn Hind Unitrade Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 70 Suspended Hpcl-Mittal Energy Ltd LT Bond Programme AA- 15200 Assigned Hpcl-Mittal Pipelines Ltd LT Bond Programme AA- 14750 Assigned Innovative Infraprojects Pvt Bk Limits C 180 Suspended Ltd Kamadgiri Fashion Ltd Fund Based CC Limits BBB- 500* REAffirmed *consists IUBD sublimit of Rs. 5 crore M B Patil Construction Ltd LT - TL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed M B Patil Construction Ltd LT -CC BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Maharaj Vinayak Society TL B+ 140 Withdrawn Monarch Solitaire Llp Proposed LT FB Fac BB 1000 Suspended Patil Construction And LT - TL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Patil Construction And LT -CC BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Popular Vehicles And Services LT FB Fac BB+ 190 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from BB reduced from 117.50 CR Popular Vehicles And Services TL BB+ 401.9 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from BB Ehanced from 26.71 CR Popular Vehicles And Services LT non-FB Fac BB+ 153.2 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from BB Ehanced from 6 CR Popular Vehicles And Services LT / ST proposed BB+ 164.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd limits /A4+ Ehanced from 10.99 CR Richlook Garments Pvt Ltd Fund Based D 395 Suspended Saini Alloys Pvt. Ltd. FBL B+ 120 Upgraded from B Saini Alloys Pvt. Ltd. TL B+ 50 Upgraded from B Sandha Heemghar Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 1421 Suspended Saraf Builders Fund Based BB- 137.5 Reaffirmed Saraf Builders Non Fund Based BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Saraf Builders Unallocated BB- 97.5 Reaffirmed Shakti Industries FB Fac B 92.5 Suspended Shankar Mahadev & Co. Fund Based, Rated on BB- Reaffirmed LT Scale Shankar Mahadev & Co. CC BB- 30 Reaffirmed Shankar Mahadev & Co. Non-Fund Based, Rated BB- Reaffirmed on ST Scale Shankar Rice & General Mills FB Fac B 97.6 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Hi-Tech Fund Based - CC B+ 90 Upgraded Industries from B Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Hi-Tech Fund Based - TL B+ 42 Upgraded Industries from B Thirumeni Finance Pvt Ltd NCD BB+ Assigned Thirumeni Finance Pvt Ltd NCD BB+ Upgraded from BB Thirumeni Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac BB+ 158 Upgraded from BB Vistaar Financial Services Pvt Bk Fac A- 3038.7 Revised from Ltd BBB+ Revised from 327.18 CR Vistaar Financial Services Pvt NCD A- 1895 Revised from Ltd BBB+ Revised from 193.25 CR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)