Dec 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 30, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avr Swarnamahal Jewelry Pvt Ltd ST - Fund / non- A3 Reaffirmed based (sub limits) Bachi Shoes Ltd ST FB Fac A1+ 630 Reaffirmed Bachi Shoes Ltd ST non-FB Fac A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Crystal Engineers ST- Non Fund Based A4+ 40 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 3.50 crore Delite Refrigeration Co. Non-fund based - LC A4 55 Reaffirmed Ganpati Investments Bk lines A4 200 Suspended Industrial Chemical Works Packing Credit A4 30 Reaffirmed facility Industrial Chemical Works Inland / Import LC A4 20 Reaffirmed cum Buyer's Credit Klassic Wheels Pvt Ltd ST - Non-Fund Based A3+ 30 Assigned Krbl Ltd CP A1+ 2000 Assigned enhanced from Rs. 150.00 crore Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd ST, FB Fac A4 55 Reaffirmed Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd ST: Non-FBL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd CP A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Motherson Sumi Infotech & Standby Line of A1 10 Reaffirmed Designs Ltd Credit Motherson Sumi Infotech & Non-FB Fac A1 20 Reaffirmed Designs Ltd R. N. Metals ST - Non Fund Based A4 112.5 Reaffirmed Rai Bahadur Seth Shreeram Non-fund based Bk A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Narsingdas Pvt Ltd facility Shree R. N. Metals Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund Based A4 30 Reaffirmed Shri Vishnu Eatables (India) FBL (Packing Credit / A4 1200 Reaffirmed Ltd Bill Discounting)* *One way interchangeability upto Rs. 20 crore from PC to Bill Discounting (fund based limits ceiling of Rs.160 crore) Slr Metaliks Ltd Non-FBL A4 610 Reaffirmed Sri Shyam Agro Traders ST FBL A4 20 Assigned Vadehra Builders Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 113.2 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsha Motor Sales Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 77.7 Assigned Adarsha Motor Sales Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- 2.3 Assigned Amit Construction Fund based- CC limit B+ 20 Assigned Amit Construction Non Fund based-BG B+/A4 100 Assigned Anjani Cotton Industries CC Limit B+ 180 Reaffirmed Anjani Cotton Industries Proposed limits B+ 17.5 Assigned Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD BBB 400 Assigned Avr Swarnamahal Jewelry Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB- 1700 Reaffirmed Avr Swarnamahal Jewelry Pvt Ltd LT / ST - unallocated BBB- 900 Reaffirmed Bachi Shoes Ltd TL A+ 50 Reaffirmed Bachi Shoes Ltd LT / ST - Fac A+ 180 Reaffirmed unallocated /A1+ Crystal Engineers LT- CC BB 35 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 3 crore Delite Refrigeration Co. Fund based - DCC BB- 20 Reaffirmed Delite Refrigeration Co. Fund based & NFBL BB- 75 Reaffirmed G. Chimanlal & Company Line of credit B 200 Suspended Gemini Developers Unallocated BB- 95 Reaffirmed Hcl (Brazil) Technologia Da Rating Ir AA+ Notice of Informacao Ltda Withdrawal HCL America Inc. Rating Ir AA+ Notice of Withdrawal HCL Australia Services Pty. Ltd Rating Ir AA+ Notice of Withdrawal HCL Bermuda Ltd Rating Ir AA+ Notice of Withdrawal HCL Eas Ltd Rating Ir AA+ Notice of Withdrawal HCL Japan Ltd Rating Ir AA+ Notice of Withdrawal HCL Netherlands Bv Rating Ir AA+ Notice of Withdrawal HCL Poland Sp. Z.O.O. Rating Ir AA+ Notice of Withdrawal HCL Singapore Pte Rating Ir AA+ Notice of Withdrawal Hind Glass Industries FB Fac B 95 Suspended Hindustan Clothing And LT FB Fac B 50 Withdrawn Marketing Ltd Industrial Chemical Works CC BB 20 Reaffirmed Iskrupa Mall Management TL BB 2000 Withdrawn Company Pvt Ltd Jeppiaar Power Corporation Pvt LT -TL Fac BB- 925 Assigned Ltd enhanced from 25 CR Klassic Wheels Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based - TL BBB 110 Assigned Klassic Wheels Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based - CC BBB 103 Assigned Kvk Granites FBL D 17.6 Revised from B- L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd Fixed Deposit - MAA- 400 Assigned Proposed Mini Diamonds (India) Ltd LT, FB Fac B 35 Reaffirmed Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd LT: FBL A+ 2650 Reaffirmed Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd LT: Non-FBL A+ 50 Reaffirmed Motherson Sumi Infotech & Export Packing A- 120 Reaffirmed Designs Ltd Credit/CC Fac Motherson Sumi Infotech & Proposed FB Fac A- 5 Reaffirmed Designs Ltd Nandyala Satyanarayana LT/ST FBL BB- 600 Assigned /A4 Quality Tea Plantations Pvt Ltd TL B+ 15.1 Suspended Quality Tea Plantations Pvt Ltd CC facility B+ 5 Suspended Quality Tea Plantations Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B+ 2.4 Suspended R. N. Metals LT - Fund Based B+ 30.5 Reaffirmed Rai Bahadur Seth Shreeram TL BBB+ 328 Reaffirmed Narsingdas Pvt Ltd revised from 39.53 CR Rai Bahadur Seth Shreeram Fund based Bk BBB+ 370 Reaffirmed Narsingdas Pvt Ltd facility revised from 60 CR Rai Bahadur Seth Shreeram Unallocated facility BBB+ 357 Reaffirmed Narsingdas Pvt Ltd /A2+ revised from 5.97 CR Rajlakshmi Minerals TL BB+ 113.6 Reaffirmed revised from 18 CR Rajlakshmi Minerals Unallocated facility BB+ 66.4 Reaffirmed Rideema Toll Bridge Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BBB- 700 Assigned (SO) Rideema Toll Bridge Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BBB- 522 Assigned (SO) Shelcon Properties Pvt Ltd CC facility BB 34.5 Suspended Shelcon Properties Pvt Ltd Untied limit BB 25.5 Suspended Shiv Shakti Industries Pvt Ltd CC facility BB 54.8 Suspended Shiv Shakti Industries Pvt Ltd TL facility BB 85.1 Suspended Shree R. N. Metals Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based B+ 35 Reaffirmed Shri Vishnu Eatables (India) FBL (CC) BB 400 Reaffirmed Ltd Siddhartha Bronze Product Pvt Fund Based-Working B+ 75 Suspended Ltd Capital Slr Metaliks Ltd TL A- 4400 Reaffirmed (SO) Slr Metaliks Ltd TL including A- 1030 Withdraws Unallocated Limits (SO) Provisional Slr Metaliks Ltd FBL BB 760 Reaffirmed Sri Shyam Agro Traders LT FBL B+ 100 Assigned Vadehra Builders Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 280 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.