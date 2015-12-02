Dec 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 1, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adam & Coal Resources Pvt Ltd Non-fund based A2 850 Reaffirmed facility Amma Cashew Factory Bk Fac A4 60 Suspended Bagga Link Service Ltd Inventory Funding- ICRA]A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Fund Based Facility Ch.V.V.Subba Rao BG A4 130 Reaffirmed (revised from 10.00CR) Ch.V.V.Subba Rao Unallocated Limits A4 80 Reaffirmed (revised from 11.00CR) Chloride Power Systems & Non Fund Based - BG A1+ 230 Reaffirmed Solutions Ltd Chloride Power Systems & Non Fund Based - A1+ - Reaffirmed Solutions Ltd Financial BG Chloride Power Systems & Non Fund Based - LOC A1+ - Reaffirmed Solutions Ltd Deccan Cements Ltd BG A2+ 90 Upgraded from A2 Deccan Cements Ltd LOC A2+ 10 Upgraded from A2 Delta Electromechanical Pvt Ltd BG A4 40 Assigned Gaurav Aircon Computers Pvt Ltd LOC A4 9 Reaffirmed Gaurav Aircon Computers Pvt Ltd BG A4 2 Reaffirmed Oriental Hotels Ltd NCDs A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Sundaram Industries Pvt Ltd ST: FB Fac* A1+ 250 Reaffirmed * includes Rs. 5.0 crore sub-limits Sundaram Industries Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A1+ 260 Reaffirmed Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Zetatek Industries Ltd LOC A4 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adam & Coal Resources Pvt Ltd LT fund based / BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed shortterm non-fund / A2 based interchangeable facility Bagga Link Service Ltd CC- Fund Based ICRA]BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Facility Ch.V.V.Subba Rao CC B 20 Reaffirmed Chloride Power Systems & FBL - CC AA- 50 Reaffirmed Solutions Ltd Deccan Cements Ltd TL BBB+ 627.8 Upgraded from BBB Deccan Cements Ltd CC BBB+ 400 Upgraded from BBB Deccan Cements Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB+ 406.8 Upgraded from BBB Delta Electromechanical Pvt Ltd CC B+ 60 Assigned Gaurav Aircon Computers Pvt Ltd CC B+ 6.2 Reaffirmed Gurutek India Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac B 50 Reaffirmed Inter Gold Gems Pvt Ltd Fund Based/NFBL* A- 1050 Assigned * Total utilization should not exceed Rs. 105.0 crore at any point of usage. Krishna Cotton TL B 50 Reaffirmed Krishna Cotton CC facility B 5.5 Reaffirmed Mailam Subramaniya Swamy TL B+ 137 Reaffirmed Educational Trust Mailam Subramaniya Swamy LT proposed FB Fac B+ 33 Reaffirmed Educational Trust Oriental Hotels Ltd LT FB Fac A+ 300 Reaffirmed Oriental Hotels Ltd LT loans A+ 496.6 Reaffirmed Oriental Hotels Ltd NCDs A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Patel Inn & Travels Pvt Ltd LT fund based-TL BB 121.3 Upgraded from BB- Patel Inn & Travels Pvt Ltd LT fund based-CC BB 100 Upgraded from BB- Patel Inn & Travels Pvt Ltd LT (proposed LT BB 23 Assigned limits) Sri Sudha Sesamum Agro Foods CC B+ 120 Assigned And Exports Pvt Ltd Sri Sudha Sesamum Agro Foods TL B+ 0.4 Assigned And Exports Pvt Ltd Sri Sudha Sesamum Agro Foods Unallocated B+ 9.6 Assigned And Exports Pvt Ltd Sundaram Industries Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac AA 277.5 Reaffirmed Swift Enterprise Pvt Ltd Fund based C+ 55.5 Suspended The Winning Edge Agro Products CC Limits B+ 60 Reaffirmed The Winning Edge Agro Products TL B+ 35.5 Reaffirmed The Winning Edge Agro Products Unallocated Limits B+ 2 Reaffirmed Zetatek Industries Ltd CC B+ 55 Revised from BB Zetatek Industries Ltd BG B+ 140 Revised from BB Zetatek Industries Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ 15 Revised from BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)