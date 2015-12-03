Dec 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 2, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hari Hara Traders LOC A4 40 Reaffirmed Hindustan Mint And Agro BG/LC A4 9.5 Reaffirmed Products Pvt Ltd Jai Shiv Food Products Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 0.1 Reaffirmed Jai Shiv Food Products Pvt Ltd Short -Term FBL A4 5 Reaffirmed Rajshree Sugars And Chemicals ST Unallocated Limits D 300 Revised from Ltd A4 Nhk Automotive Components FB Fac A2 150 Suspended India Pvt Ltd Sangam Fashions Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based: BG A4 4.3 Reaffirmed Shanku'S Biosciences Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limits A4 1.2 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Boi Axa Investment Managers Capital Protection - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Oriented Fund - AAAmfs (SO) Series 5 Boi Axa Investment Managers Capital Protection AAA - Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Oriented Fund - mfs (SO) Series 6 Bombay Minerals Ltd Existing FB Limits BB+ 170 Reaffirmed Dsp Blackrock Investment Debt Fund AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Managers Pvt Ltd Dsp Blackrock Investment Strategic Bond Fund AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Managers Pvt Ltd Dsp Blackrock Investment Money Manager Fund AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Managers Pvt Ltd Emerald Alchymicus Pvt Ltd FBL D 75 Revised from B- / A4 Emerald Alchymicus Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac D 57.5 Revised from B- / A4 Globe Civil Projects Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac BBB - 65 Reaffirmed Globe Civil Projects Pvt Ltd Non FB Bk Fac BBB- 785 Reaffirmed^ / A3 ^Limits interchangeable on long term and short term scale Hari Hara Traders CC B+ 80 Revised from BB- Hindustan Mint And Agro FBL BB 370 Reaffirmed Products Pvt Ltd Hindustan Mint And Agro Packing Credit/FOPB BB 40 Reaffirmed Products Pvt Ltd Hindustan Mint And Agro CC BB 30 Reaffirmed Products Pvt Ltd Hindustan Mint And Agro Stand by Line of BB 2.8 Reaffirmed Products Pvt Ltd Credit Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A3 Provisional 40.3 Assigned BBB+ (SO) IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 378 Assigned BBB+ (SO) IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 Provisional 22 Assigned BBB+ (SO) Jai Shiv Food Products Pvt Ltd LT FBL B 155 Reaffirmed Karnataka Water And Sanitation TL A+ 5942.6 Reaffirmed Pooled Fund Karnataka Water And Sanitation Bond Programme AA 416.7 Reaffirmed Pooled Fund Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd NCD AAA 3000 Assigned Mahateja Rice Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+/ 190 Suspended A4 Patel Oswal Housing LT Fund based - CC D 120 Revised from B Raj Ratan Smelters Ltd LT / ST - Fund B / A4 185 Assigned based/Non Fund Based Rajshree Sugars And Chemicals TL D 3881.3 Revised from Ltd B Rajshree Sugars And Chemicals CC D 1910 Revised from Ltd B Rajshree Sugars And Chemicals LT Unallocated Limits D 406.9 Revised from Ltd B Rishika Fashions Pvt Ltd LT, fund based: CC BB 50 Reaffirmed Rishika Fashions Pvt Ltd LT, fund based: TL BB 7.2 Reaffirmed Sangam Fashions Pvt Ltd LT, fund based: CC BB 50 Reaffirmed Sangam Fashions Pvt Ltd LT, fund based: TL BB 68 Reaffirmed Shanku'S Biosciences Pvt Ltd CC B+ 48 Upgraded from B Shanku'S Biosciences Pvt Ltd TL B+ 11.9 Upgraded from B Shanku'S Biosciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Limits B+ 20 Upgraded from B Shanku'S Foundation TL BB 88.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 11.78 crore) Spectra Foods & Beverages Pvt FBL BBB- 83.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Siva Rama Modern Raw & Bk Fac B+ 57.5 Suspended Boiled Rice Mill Srimannarayana Rice Industries Bk Fac B+ 120 Suspended Tirupati Cement Products Bk Lines BB+ 30 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee CC-Cash Credit CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share CD-Certificate of Deposit CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation CPA-Claims Paying Ability CP-Commercial Paper CPS-convertible preference shares CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares DDB-Deep Discount Bond EPBI-Exchange premium bond FBL-Fund Based Limits FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit ITD-Immediate Term Debt LOC-Letter of Credit LT -Long Term LTB -Long Term Borrowing LTD -Long Term Debt MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture MTD -Medium term Debenture MTN-medium term notes NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation) NCD-Non-convertible Debentures NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds NM-Not Meaningful OCD-optionally convertible debenture OD-Over Draft OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture PCN-partly convertible notes PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share POCD-partly optional PP-privately placed PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit PS-Preference Shares PTC-Pass Through Certificates RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares SCPN-secured convertible preference notes SDO-Structured Debt Obligation SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio SO-Structured Obligation SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures SPN-secured premium notes STB-Short Term Bond STD-Short Term Debentures ST-Short Term Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds TB-Taxable Bond TFB-Tax Free Bond TL-Term Loan TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)