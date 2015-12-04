Dec 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 3, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aradhya Wire Ropes Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 43.5 Assigned Artistique Ceramics Pvt Ltd ST Non FB Fac A4+ 5 Withdrawn AVI Global Plast Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 242.9 Reaffirmed Bharat Biotech International SLC A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Bharat Biotech International LC A2+ 900 Reaffirmed Ltd Bharat Biotech International BG A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Cargill Global Trading India Fund Based/Non-FB Fac A1+ 700 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Cargill Global Trading India Fund Based/Non-FB Fac A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Cargill Global Trading India CP/STD A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Cargill India Pvt Ltd Fund Based/Non-FB Fac A1+ 700 Reaffirmed Cargill India Pvt Ltd Fund Based/Non-FB Fac A1+ 2200 Reaffirmed Cargill India Pvt Ltd CP/STD A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Cooper Standard India Pvt Ltd Fund based/Non-fund A2 300 revised from based A1 Megh & Ami Exports Pvt Ltd FBL (Sub-Limit of CC A4 35 Assigned limit) - PC/PCFC/FDBN/DP/PSCFC Neel Metal Products Ltd CP/STD A1+ 500 Reaffirmed revised from 25 CR Shree Gita Ginning And Oil ST Non FB Fac A4 100 Withdrawn Industries Ltd Shree Nakoda Global Ltd Non-FBL A4 140 Reaffirmed Shree Nakoda Ispat Ltd. Non-FBL A4 595.2 Reaffirmed increase from Rs. 29.67 crore LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aradhya Wire Ropes Pvt Ltd FBL BB 120 Assigned Artistique Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT, FBL BB+ 64.5 Withdrawn Avi Global Plast Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) BB+ 11.2 Reaffirmed Avi Global Plast Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BB+ 210 Reaffirmed Babita Synthetics Pvt Ltd Fund based facility B- 50 Suspended Bharat Biotech International CC A- 950 Reaffirmed Ltd Bharat Biotech International Interchangeable A- 250 Reaffirmed Ltd between Fund based and non Fund Based Bharat Biotech International Secured TL A- 385 Reaffirmed Ltd Bharat Biotech International Unsecured TL A- 87 Reaffirmed Ltd Cargill Global Trading India Fund Based/Non-FB Fac AA+ Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (SO) /A1+ Cargill India Pvt Ltd Fund Based/Non-FB Fac AA+ Reaffirmed (SO) /A1+ Cooper Standard India Pvt Ltd CC* BBB+ 20 revised from A- *Cash Credit is sub-limit of Rs. 30.0 crore Fund based/Non-fund based limits D. M. Builders Fund Based (TL) BB 98.3 Assigned Dr. R L Khera Charitable Trust LT Fund based-TL BB- 250 Assigned Dr. R L Khera Charitable Trust LT Fund based-CC BB- 30 Assigned Limit Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A (SO) 410.7 Provisional Grama Vidiyal Microfinance PTC Series A1 A- 488.9 Provisional Ltd- Cadmus Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance PTC Series A2 BB+ 27.2 Provisional Ltd- Cadmus Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) Kaveri Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based BB- 11 Reaffirmed Facility -- TL Kaveri Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based BB- 315 Reaffirmed Facility -- CC Kaveri Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit BB- 6.2 Assigned Kotak Multi Asset Allocation Kotak Multi Asset AAAmfs Withdrawn Fund Allocation Fund Megh & Ami Exports Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 75 Assigned Neel Metal Products Ltd TL A+ 433.4 Reaffirmed revised from 70.83 CR Neel Metal Products Ltd Fund based & Non-FB A+ 450 Reaffirmed Fac Neel Metal Products Ltd CC/WCDL A+ 2880 Reaffirmed Neel Metal Products Ltd NFBL A+ 2570 Reaffirmed Neel Metal Products Ltd Unallocated A+ 350.6 Reaffirmed revised from 7.57 CR Patikari Power Pvt Ltd TL C 288.7 revised from B- Patikari Power Pvt Ltd Unallocated C 66.4 revised from B- Phoenix Conveyor Belt India FBL* AA- 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd * Interchangeable with Non Fund Based Limits Phoenix Conveyor Belt India NFBL AA- 1480 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Pioneer Urban Land And Non-FBL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Ltd Sevoke Motors Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 50 Reaffirmed Sevoke Motors Pvt Ltd FBL - E-DFS* BB 75 Reaffirmed *electronic dealer financing scheme Shiv Offset (I) Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB- 250 Suspended /A4 Shree Gita Ginning And Oil LT, FBL BB 120 Withdrawn Industries Ltd Shree Nakoda Global Ltd FB Limits (CC) B 10 Reaffirmed Shree Nakoda Ispat Ltd. TL B+ 2185 Reaffirmed increased from Rs. 167.74 crore Shree Nakoda Ispat Ltd. FB Limits (CC) B+ 481.9 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs. 78.80 crore Trident Sugars Ltd TL C 139.5 Reassigned from B (SO) Trident Sugars Ltd CC C 280 Reassigned from B (SO) Vichitra Constructions Pvt Ltd FBL C 50 Assigned Vichitra Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed FBL C 10 Assigned Vichitra Constructions Pvt Ltd Non-FBL C 20 Assigned Vichitra Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed Non-FBL C 40 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)