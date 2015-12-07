Dec 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 4, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allahabad Bank CD Programme A1+ 200000 Reaffirmed Krishna Electrical Industries ST non FB Fac A4 290 Suspended Ltd Margadarsi Marketing Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 2.1 Reaffirmed Micromatic Grinding NFBL A4+ 120 Upgraded Technologies Ltd from A4 (revised from Rs. 10.75 crore) Opera Global Pvt Ltd ST - Non FB Fac A4 100 Assigned Pvr Ltd CP A1+ 800 Reaffirmed Shakti Polytube Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 20 Suspended Utkal Manufacturing & Services ST - Non- FBL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Ltd Vaishnavi Life Care Pvt Ltd ST - Non-Fund Based * A4 Assigned * Short-term non-fund based limits are sub-limits of the long-term term loan limits York Print Pvt Ltd ST FBL - WCDL A3 30 Reaffirmed * Sublimit of Rs.10 crore CC facility LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- C.I. Finlease Ltd CC BB- 80 Assigned C.I. Finlease Ltd Unallocated BB-/ 20 Assigned A4 Cornerview Constructions And NCD BB- 1100 Assigned Developers Pvt Ltd Kohinoor Feeds And Fats Ltd LT Fund based - CC BB 315 Reaffirmed (Revised from Rs 26 crore) Krishna Electrical Industries FB Fac B 120.5 Suspended Ltd Margadarsi Marketing Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Margadarsi Marketing Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- / 43 Reaffirmed A4 Micromatic Grinding LT FBL BB+ 70 Upgraded Technologies Ltd from BB Namra Finance Ltd Preference Share BBB- 50 Assigned (SO) P. G. Enterprises TL facility D 103 Assigned P. G. Enterprises unallocated limits D 17 Downgraded from B Platinum Alloys Pvt Ltd TL D 237 Suspended Platinum Alloys Pvt Ltd CC Fac D 145 Suspended Quality Heightcon Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 337.5 Assigned (Enhanced from 30 Cr) Quality Heightcon Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BB+ / 130 Assigned/ A4+ Outstanding (Reduced from 15 Cr) R.S.G. Exports Pvt Ltd CC B+ 200 Assigned R.S.G. Exports Pvt Ltd TL B+ 200 Assigned S.B. Sahoo & Co. Pvt. Ltd CC facility B+ 70 Suspended Shakti Polytube Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 95.8 Suspended Shikshayatan Foundation TL facility BBB 250 Withdrawn Sona Processors (India) Ltd LT FBL BB+ 274.7 Reaffirmed Utkal Manufacturing & Services FBL A- 650 Revised from Ltd BBB+ Utkal Manufacturing & Services LT Non - FBL A- 400 Revised from Ltd BBB+ (enhanced from Rs. 20 crore) *Rs. 20 crore is fully interchangeable with the fund based limits Vaishnavi Life Care Pvt Ltd LT - TL B 65 Assigned Vaishnavi Life Care Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based B 1 Assigned Vanshika Sugar And Power Pledge Limits B 145 Assigned Industries Ltd Vanshika Sugar And Power TL B 120 Assigned Industries Ltd Vanshika Sugar And Power Unallocated FB Limits B 100 Assigned Industries Ltd Vision Pipes Pvt Ltd CC limits D 135 Suspended Vision Pipes Pvt Ltd TL D 5 Suspended Vision Pipes Pvt Ltd NFBL D 110 Suspended York Print Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC BBB- 100 Reaffirmed York Print Pvt Ltd LT FBL - TL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Zillion Infraprojects Pvt Ltd FB-limits BBB 750 Reaffirmed (earlier 70 Cr) Zillion Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Non-FBlimits BBB 2750 Reaffirmed (earlier 200 Cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)