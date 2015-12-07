Dec 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 4, 2015.
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
Allahabad Bank CD Programme A1+ 200000 Reaffirmed
Krishna Electrical Industries ST non FB Fac A4 290 Suspended
Ltd
Margadarsi Marketing Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 2.1 Reaffirmed
Micromatic Grinding NFBL A4+ 120 Upgraded
Technologies Ltd from A4
(revised from Rs. 10.75 crore)
Opera Global Pvt Ltd ST - Non FB Fac A4 100 Assigned
Pvr Ltd CP A1+ 800 Reaffirmed
Shakti Polytube Pvt Ltd ST non FB Fac A4 20 Suspended
Utkal Manufacturing & Services ST - Non- FBL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Vaishnavi Life Care Pvt Ltd ST - Non-Fund Based * A4 Assigned
* Short-term non-fund based limits are sub-limits of the long-term term loan limits
York Print Pvt Ltd ST FBL - WCDL A3 30 Reaffirmed
* Sublimit of Rs.10 crore CC facility
LONG TERM RATINGS:
C.I. Finlease Ltd CC BB- 80 Assigned
C.I. Finlease Ltd Unallocated BB-/ 20 Assigned
A4
Cornerview Constructions And NCD BB- 1100 Assigned
Developers Pvt Ltd
Kohinoor Feeds And Fats Ltd LT Fund based - CC BB 315 Reaffirmed
(Revised from Rs 26 crore)
Krishna Electrical Industries FB Fac B 120.5 Suspended
Ltd
Margadarsi Marketing Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 120 Reaffirmed
Margadarsi Marketing Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- / 43 Reaffirmed
A4
Micromatic Grinding LT FBL BB+ 70 Upgraded
Technologies Ltd from BB
Namra Finance Ltd Preference Share BBB- 50 Assigned
(SO)
P. G. Enterprises TL facility D 103 Assigned
P. G. Enterprises unallocated limits D 17 Downgraded
from B
Platinum Alloys Pvt Ltd TL D 237 Suspended
Platinum Alloys Pvt Ltd CC Fac D 145 Suspended
Quality Heightcon Pvt Ltd FBL BB+ 337.5 Assigned
(Enhanced from 30 Cr)
Quality Heightcon Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BB+ / 130 Assigned/
A4+ Outstanding
(Reduced from 15 Cr)
R.S.G. Exports Pvt Ltd CC B+ 200 Assigned
R.S.G. Exports Pvt Ltd TL B+ 200 Assigned
S.B. Sahoo & Co. Pvt. Ltd CC facility B+ 70 Suspended
Shakti Polytube Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 95.8 Suspended
Shikshayatan Foundation TL facility BBB 250 Withdrawn
Sona Processors (India) Ltd LT FBL BB+ 274.7 Reaffirmed
Utkal Manufacturing & Services FBL A- 650 Revised from
Ltd BBB+
Utkal Manufacturing & Services LT Non - FBL A- 400 Revised from
Ltd BBB+
(enhanced from Rs. 20 crore) *Rs. 20 crore is fully interchangeable with the fund based limits
Vaishnavi Life Care Pvt Ltd LT - TL B 65 Assigned
Vaishnavi Life Care Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based B 1 Assigned
Vanshika Sugar And Power Pledge Limits B 145 Assigned
Industries Ltd
Vanshika Sugar And Power TL B 120 Assigned
Industries Ltd
Vanshika Sugar And Power Unallocated FB Limits B 100 Assigned
Industries Ltd
Vision Pipes Pvt Ltd CC limits D 135 Suspended
Vision Pipes Pvt Ltd TL D 5 Suspended
Vision Pipes Pvt Ltd NFBL D 110 Suspended
York Print Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
York Print Pvt Ltd LT FBL - TL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Zillion Infraprojects Pvt Ltd FB-limits BBB 750 Reaffirmed
(earlier 70 Cr)
Zillion Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Non-FBlimits BBB 2750 Reaffirmed
(earlier 200 Cr)
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
