Dec 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 7, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anthem Biosciences Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A3+ 28.9 Revised from A3 Anthem Cellutions (India) Ltd ST NFBL A3+ 10 Revised from A3 B Harish & Co. Bk Limits A4+ 70 Withdrawn Blue Wings Tours & Travels Pvt LOC* A4 Reaffirmed Ltd * As a sub-limit of term loan Feedback Infra Pvt Ltd CP Programme A1 150 Outstanding Jindal Steel & Power Ltd CP A2+ 12500 Revised from A1 Jindal Steel & Power Ltd ST Loans A2+ 25000 Revised from A1 Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Unallocated A2+ 8992.5 Revised from A1 Mirha Exports Pvt Ltd FBL A3+ 1100 Reaffirmed Mirha Exports Pvt Ltd NFBL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Mirha Exports Pvt Ltd Unallocated A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Neelkamal Steels Pvt Ltd Non FBL - LOC A3 50 Reaffirmed Safeflex International Ltd Non Fund Based A3 30 Reaffirmed Working Capital Limits Shrinath Rotopack Pvt Ltd Bk Fac A3 63 Suspended Simola Vitrified Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC* A4 Reaffirmed *sublimit of term loan for import of capital goods Simola Vitrified Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC** A4 Reaffirmed **sublimit of CC for import of raw material Simola Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG A4 35 Reaffirmed Sumeru Agro Harvest Exports non-FB Fac A4 2.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Super Screws Pvt Ltd ST-Fund based Bk Fac A3 22.5 Upgraded from A4+ Super Screws Pvt Ltd ST- Non-fund based Bk A3 15 Upgraded Fac from A4+ United Breweries Ltd Fund based A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed (inter-changeable) Fac # # The Rs.600.00 crore fund based facilities and the Rs.150.00 crore non-fund based facilities may be utilized either as long-term or as short-term facilities. Total amount rated by ICRA is Rs.1,250.00 crore United Breweries Ltd Non-fund based A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed (inter-changeable) Fac # # The Rs.600.00 crore fund based facilities and the Rs.150.00 crore non-fund based facilities may be utilized either as long-term or as short-term facilities. Total amount rated by ICRA is Rs.1,250.00 crore United Breweries Ltd CP A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anthem Biosciences Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB 1382.5 Revised from BBB- Anthem Biosciences Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB 220 Revised from BBB- Anthem Cellutions (India) Ltd TL BBB 40 Revised from BBB- Anthem Cellutions (India) Ltd LT FBL BBB 38.5 Revised from BBB- Anthem Cellutions (India) Ltd Proposed Limits BBB 11.5 Revised from BBB- / A3 Blue Wings Tours & Travels Pvt TL B+ 82.5 Upgraded Ltd from B Blue Wings Tours & Travels Pvt BG B+ 6 Upgraded Ltd from B Eros International Media Ltd Proposed NCD programme A+ 7500 Revised from AA- Feedback Infra Pvt Ltd FBL and TL A+ 960 Assigned (earlier 74 Cr) Feedback Infra Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A+ 950 Outstanding (earlier 95 Cr) Gopinath Dairy Products Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL D 115 Downgraded from B+ Gopinath Dairy Products Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC D 5 Downgraded from B+ Gopinath Dairy Products Pvt Ltd LT limits - D 140 Downgraded Unallocated from B+ Jindal Steel & Power Ltd NCDs A 32120 Revised from A+ Jindal Steel & Power Ltd TL A 188387.5Revised from A+ Jindal Steel & Power Ltd FBL A 41500 Revised from A+ Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Non-FBL A 68000 Revised from A+ Kranti Cotton And Oil Fund Based- CC cum B 62.5 Reaffirmed Industries optionally convertible debentureBD* *ODBD- Overdraft against Book Debt Kranti Cotton And Oil Fund Based- TL B 7.7 Reaffirmed Industries Krishna Natural Fibre Pvt Ltd CC B+ 89 Suspended Krishna Natural Fibre Pvt Ltd TL B+ 10.5 Suspended Maharshtra Shetkari Sugar Ltd LT, FBL C 550 Suspended Maharshtra Shetkari Sugar Ltd LT, TL C 2091.7 Suspended Neelkamal Steels Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Neelkamal Steels Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Nomax Electrical Steel Pvt Ltd FBL - TL C 2.1 Assigned Nomax Electrical Steel Pvt Ltd FBL - CC C 175.8 Assigned Pansuriya Impex LT & ST Scale FBL BBB- 1973.2 Revised from / A3 BBB/ A3+ Pansuriya Impex Untied Limits BBB- 26.8 Revised from / A3 BBB/ A3+ S V Credit Line Pvt Ltd NCD BBB- 260 Assigned Safeflex International Ltd TL BBB 425 Reaffirmed Safeflex International Ltd Fund Based Working BBB / 242.5 Reaffirmed Capital Limits LT/ST A3 Shiv Vegpro Pvt Ltd FBL-CC BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Shreeji Construction FBL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Shreeji Construction Non FBL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Shrinath Rotopack Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB- 1015.3 Suspended Simola Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL BB- 152.8 Upgraded from B Simola Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC BB- 175 Upgraded from B Sumeru Agro Harvest Exports TL BB- 66.9 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Sumeru Agro Harvest Exports FB Fac BB- 44 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Super Screws Pvt Ltd LT- Fund based Bk Fac BBB- 437.5 Upgraded from BB+ Super Screws Pvt Ltd LT-Non-fund based Bk BBB- 5 Upgraded Fac from BB+ United Breweries Ltd Fund based AA- 6000 Revised from (inter-changeable) A+ Fac # # The Rs.600.00 crore fund based facilities and the Rs.150.00 crore non-fund based facilities may be utilized either as long-term or as short-term facilities. Total amount rated by ICRA is Rs.1,250.00 crore United Breweries Ltd Non-fund based AA- 1500 Revised from (inter-changeable) A+ Fac # # The Rs.600.00 crore fund based facilities and the Rs.150.00 crore non-fund based facilities may be utilized either as long-term or as short-term facilities. Total amount rated by ICRA is Rs.1,250.00 crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.