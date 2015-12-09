Dec 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 8, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dewas Metal Sections Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 97.1 Revised from A3 Dewas Metal Sections Ltd Unallocated Limits- A4+ 33 Revised from ST A3 RPG Life Sciences Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A2 309.2 Reaffirmed Sundaram BNP Paribas Home CP A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Finance Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sundaram BNP Paribas Home Fixed Deposits MAA+ Reaffirmed Finance Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accutest Research Laboratories TL BBB- 76.6 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd Accutest Research Laboratories Buyer's Credit BBB- 2.4 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd Accutest Research Laboratories Unallocated limits BBB- 71 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd / A3 Dewas Metal Sections Ltd Fund Based Working BB+ 250 Revised from Capital Facilitie BBB- Dewas Metal Sections Ltd TL BB+ 159.9 Revised from BBB- Florida Electrical Industries FBL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Ltd Florida Electrical Industries Unallocated B+ 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Hbs Realtors Pvt Ltd NCD Program BB- 535.5 Revised from BB Jindal Power Ltd TL A+ 56700 # Jindal Power Ltd Fund Based A+ 4410 # Jindal Power Ltd Non-FBL A+ 11000 # Jindal Power Ltd Non-fund based/fund A+ # based Interchangeable/ST loans Jindal Power Ltd Unallocated A+ 4770 # Jindal Power Ltd NCDs A+ 5000 # RPG Life Sciences Ltd Long-TL BBB+ 220 Reaffirmed RPG Life Sciences Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Sundaram BNP Paribas Home NCD AA+ 6900 Reaffirmed Finance Ltd Sundaram BNP Paribas Home NCD AA+ 1180 Withdrawn Finance Ltd Sundaram BNP Paribas Home NCD AA+ 5000 Assigned Finance Ltd Sundaram BNP Paribas Home Subordinated Debt AA+ 3700 Reaffirmed Finance Ltd Sundaram BNP Paribas Home LT Bk limits AA+ 11190.7 Reaffirmed Finance Ltd Tirupati Agro Food Products Bk lines B 114.8 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)