Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 8, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aastha Fashions Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based: A4 20 Reaffirmed LOC* *Sub-limit under cash credit facility Ags Transact Technologies Ltd ST fund based or non A1 5250* Outstanding fund based sub-limits* * Sub-limit of Rs 525.00 crore long term fund based / non fund based limits Ags Transact Technologies Ltd CP A1 250 Outstanding Dewas Metal Sections Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 97.1 Revised from ]A3 Dewas Metal Sections Ltd Unallocated Limits - A4+ 33 Revised from ST ]A3 Gina Engineering Company Pvt. ST: Non fund based A3 200 Upgraded Ltd. from A4+ Hindustan Hydraulics Pvt Ltd LOC (ST Scale) A4 100 Reaffirmed Indraprastha Automobiles Pvt BG A4 65 Reaffirmed Ltd reduced from 7.5 cr Jalaram Agriexports Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 20 Assigned / Outstanding Enhanced from Rs. 1.00 crore Janalakshmi Financial Services CP A1 1000 Reaffirmed/ Ltd Assigned enhanced from 75 Cr Mahindra Logistics Ltd ST, non-FBL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Mitter Fasteners NFBL A4 17 Reaffirmed Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd NFBL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd SLC A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Religare Enterprises Ltd CP/STD A1+ 7000 Assigned enhanced from Rs. 500 crore Rpg Life Sciences Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A2 309.2 Reaffirmed South India Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based-LOC A4 10 Withdrawn Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home CP A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Finance Ltd Usha International Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 2100 Downgraded from A2+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aastha Fashions Pvt Ltd LT, fund based: CC B+ 60 Reaffirmed enhanced from 3 CR Aastha Fashions Pvt Ltd LT, fund based: TL B+ 29.2 Reaffirmed reduced from 3.67 CR Accutest Research Laboratories TL BBB- 76.6 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd Accutest Research Laboratories Buyer's Credit BBB- 2.4 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd Accutest Research Laboratories Unallocated limits BBB- 71 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd / A3 Ags Transact Technologies Ltd LT fund based / A 5250 Outstanding non-FBL Ags Transact Technologies Ltd TL A 2088.2 Assigned enhanced from Rs. 175.00 crore Ags Transact Technologies Ltd Proposed LT limits A 1.8 Assigned Bericap India Pvt Ltd LT- TL BBB- Revised from /A3 BB+ /A4+ Bericap India Pvt Ltd LT/ ST BBB- Revised from Interchangeable /A3 BB+ /A4+ Bericap India Pvt Ltd LT/ ST-Fund based/ BBB- 406.4 Revised from Non fund based# /A3 BB+ /A4+ #Fully interchangeable with CC/PC/LC facilities Bericap India Pvt Ltd LT/ ST-Unallocated BBB- 3.6 Revised from /A3 BB+ /A4+ Dewas Metal Sections Ltd Fund Based Working BB+ 250 Revised from Capital Facilitie BBB- Dewas Metal Sections Ltd TL BB+ 159.9 Revised from BBB- Electronica Plastic Machines Bk Fac BB /A4 300 Suspended Ltd Enviro Green Alloys Inc. FBL/ CC Limits B+ 50 Assigned Enviro Green Alloys Inc. FBL/ TL B+ 20 Assigned Florida Electrical Industries FBL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Ltd Florida Electrical Industries Unallocated B+ 5 Reaffirmed Ltd G.N.R. Cotton Corporation FB Fac B- 200 Suspended Gina Engineering Company Pvt. LT: Fund based BBB- 140 Upgraded Ltd. from BB+ enhanced from 8 Cr Gina Engineering Company Pvt. LT: TL BBB- 16 Upgraded Ltd. from BB+ Hbs Realtors Pvt Ltd NCD Program BB- 535.5 Revised from BB Hindustan Hydraulics Pvt Ltd CC Fac (LT Scale) BB- 51 Reaffirmed Hindustan Hydraulics Pvt Ltd TL Fac (LT Scale) BB- 11 Reaffirmed revised from 2.19 Cr Hindustan Hydraulics Pvt Ltd Unallocated (LT Scale) BB- 38 Reaffirmed Indraprastha Automobiles Pvt Inventory Funding BB- 340 Revised from Ltd B+ reduced from 38.5 cr Indraprastha Automobiles Pvt CC BB- 65 Revised from Ltd B+ Indraprastha Automobiles Pvt Unallocated BB- 80 Revised from Ltd B+ reduced from 9 cr Jalaram Agriexports Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 200 Assigned / /A4 Outstanding Enhanced from Rs. 14.00 crore Janalakshmi Financial Services LT Bk Fac A 13000 Reaffirmed/ Ltd Assigned enhanced from 550 Cr Janalakshmi Financial Services NCD A 10260 Reaffirmed Ltd Janalakshmi Financial Services NCD A 5500 Upgraded Ltd from A- Janalakshmi Financial Services Subordinated Debt A 500 Reaffirmed Ltd Jindal Power Ltd TL A+ 56700 watch with developing implications Jindal Power Ltd Fund Based A+ 4410 watch with developing implications Jindal Power Ltd Non-FBL A+ 11000 watch with developing implications Jindal Power Ltd Non-fund based/fund A+ watch with based developing Interchangeable/ST loans implications Jindal Power Ltd Unallocated A+ 4770 watch with developing implications Jindal Power Ltd NCDs A+ 5000 watch with developing implications Krishna Construction Fund based working B+ 45 Suspended capital Fac Krishna Construction BG B+ /A4 35 Suspended Krishna Construction Untied non-FBL B+ /A4 15 Suspended M/S Divis Infratech India Pvt Fund based and non-FB B /A4 120 Suspended Ltd Fac M/S Padmaja Polymers Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 100 Suspended M/S Padmaja Polypacks Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB 60 Suspended Maharaja Agrasen Technical Fund Based Bk Fac BBB+ 462 Reaffirmed Education Society (TL) reduced from 53 cr earlier Maharaja Agrasen Technical Proposed Bk Fac BBB+ 68 Reaffirmed Education Society Mahindra Logistics Ltd LT, FB limits AA 500 Reaffirmed Mitter Fasteners FBL BB- 175.1 Revised Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd TL BB+ 4.9 Reaffirmed Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd Working Capital Limits BB+ 65 Reaffirmed Rathi Graphic Technologies Ltd Unallocated BB+ 8.2 Reaffirmed Rpg Life Sciences Ltd Long-TL BBB+ 220 Reaffirmed Rpg Life Sciences Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed S.S. Chemicals FB Fac B- 55 Suspended Sankar Cotton Traders FB Fac B 200 Suspended Shah Laxmi Narayan Satish LT, FB Fac B+ 35 Reaffirmed Chandra Exim Pvt Ltd Shah Laxmi Narayan Satish LT/ST, non FB B+ / 64.5 Reaffirmed Chandra Exim Pvt Ltd A4 Shankara Vehicles Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 90 Assigned Shankara Vehicles Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 5 Assigned Shankara Vehicles Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B 5 Assigned Sjs Motors CC B 87.5 Reaffirmed Sjs Motors Unallocated B 12.5 Reaffirmed South India Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC B+ 81.5 notice of withdrawal South India Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based-BG B+ 0.5 Withdrawn South India Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd Fund Based/Non Fund B+/ A4 18 Withdrawn Based-Unallocated Sri Balaji Industries FB Fac B- 200 Suspended Suman Proteins Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 70 Reaffirmed Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home NCD AA+ 6900 Reaffirmed Finance Ltd Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home NCD AA+ 1180 Withdrawn Finance Ltd Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home NCD AA+ 5000 Assigned Finance Ltd Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Subordinated Debt AA+ 3700 Reaffirmed Finance Ltd Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home LT Bk limits AA+ 11190.7 Reaffirmed Finance Ltd Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Fixed Deposits MAA+ Reaffirmed Finance Ltd Tirupati Agro Food Products Bk lines B 114.8 Suspended Unity Developers LT- TL B+ 112.3 Assigned Usha International Ltd FBL BBB 750 Downgraded from A- Usha International Ltd TL BBB 832# Downgraded from A- # including undrawn portion of sanctioned term loan Usha International Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB 628 Downgraded /A3+ from A-/ A2+ increased from 59.5 CR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 