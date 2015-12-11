Dec 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 9, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aajveto Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 40 Reaffirmed Alkali Metals Ltd NFBL A4 87.4 Reaffirmed (revised from 8.5 Cr) Alm Industries Ltd ST FBL A3 780 Reaffirmed Anjalee Granites Pvt Ltd FLC A4 66 Reaffirmed Barclays Invt And Loans CP Programme A1+ 15000 Assigned (India) Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 1,100 crore) Bora Agro Foods FB Fac A3+ 600 Suspended Bora Agro Foods ST non FB Fac A3+ 100 Suspended D.R. Coats Ink & Resins Pvt Ltd FBL A4 20 Reaffirmed D.R. Coats Ink & Resins Pvt Ltd non-FBL A4 94 Reaffirmed Dolphin Marine Foods & FDBP/FUDBP* A4 90 Reaffirmed Processor (India) Pvt Ltd * FDBP - Foreign Documentary Bill Purchase/ FUDBP - Foreign Usance Documentary Bill Purchase Dolphin Marine Foods & Packing Credit^ A4 Reaffirmed Processor (India) Pvt Ltd ^Sublimit of FDBP/FUDBP Kadvani Forge Ltd LOC facility A4 20 Reaffirmed Kadvani Forge Ltd Sale Bill Discounting A4 10 Reaffirmed - LCBD Kadvani Forge Ltd Forex Forward Limit A4 40 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs. 2.50 crore) Kadvani Forge Ltd BG facility A4 15 Reaffirmed Keltron Component Complex Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 127.5 Reaffirmed Platinium Tie-Up Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 62 Reaffirmed Platinium Tie-Up Pvt Ltd ST Unallocated Limit A4 45 Reaffirmed Prj Polymers Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 80 Reaffirmed Shyam Ferro Alloys Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 2460 Reaffirmed Sri Narasus Coffee Co. Ltd ST FB Fac A2 400 Revised from A3+ Supreet Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based - A4 5 Reaffirmed Inland Bill Purchase (IBP)* Supreet Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based - EPC*^ A4 100 Reaffirmed Supreet Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based - FBP*^ A4 100 Reaffirmed Supreet Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based - FBP*^ A4 100 Reaffirmed Supreet Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based - A4 100 Reaffirmed Buyers Credit# Supreet Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based - A4 100 Reaffirmed LOC Supreet Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based - BG A4 10 Reaffirmed T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Pvt ST: Non-FB Fac A1+ 900 Reaffirmed Ltd T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Pvt ST: CP A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Ltd Taj Gvk Hotels And Resorts Ltd ST fund based A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Taj Gvk Hotels And Resorts Ltd ST non fund based A1+ Reaffirmed (sub-limit) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aajveto Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL B 190 Reaffirmed Aajveto Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B 55 Reaffirmed Alkali Metals Ltd FBL BB 236.7 Upgraded From BB- (revised from 27 Cr) Alkali Metals Ltd Unallocated Limits BB / 95.9 Upgraded A4 From B+/ Reaffirmed (revised from 6.5 Cr) Analogics Tech India Ltd FB Fac and non FB Fac B+ / 480 Suspended A4 Anjalee Granites Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B/ 89.5 Assigned A4 Anjalee Granites Pvt Ltd CC B 300 Reaffirmed Anjalee Granites Pvt Ltd TL B 64.5 Reaffirmed Aurora Sri Venkateswara Swamy FB Fac B+ 123 Suspended Steels & Alloys Pvt Ltd Bhatia Coal Washeries Ltd LT Fund Based D 160 Assigned Bhatia Coal Washeries Ltd LT Non Fund Based D 300 Assigned Bora Agro Foods FB Fac BBB 100 Suspended Bora Agro Foods LT FB Fac BBB 600 Suspended D.R. Coats Ink & Resins Pvt Ltd TL B+ 24.4 Reaffirmed D.R. Coats Ink & Resins Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Dolphin Marine Foods & TL B 20.8 Reaffirmed Processor (India) Pvt Ltd (reduced from 2.30) Dolphin Marine Foods & CC B 20 Reaffirmed Processor (India) Pvt Ltd Dolphin Marine Foods & Unallocated Bk limits B / 19.2 Reaffirmed Processor (India) Pvt Ltd A4 (revised from 1.70) Drs Dilip Roadlines Pvt Ltd FB Fac C+ 100 Suspended Gripwell Forging & Tools LT Fund Based - FBP B+ 70 Assigned Kadvani Forge Ltd CC facility B 250 Reaffirmed Kadvani Forge Ltd TL B 14.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 2.32 crore) Kadvani Forge Ltd Working Capital B 13 Reaffirmed Demand Loan Keltron Component Complex Ltd FB Fac B- 112.5 Upgraded from C Mahima Real Estate Pvt. Ltd TL/FBL BBB+ 600 Upgraded from BBB Platinium Tie-Up Pvt Ltd CC BB 85 Reaffirmed Platinium Tie-Up Pvt Ltd TL BB 188 Reaffirmed Prj Polymers Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 80 Reaffirmed Rajasthan Vikas Sansthan Fund based Bk Fac-TL BB- 272 Upgraded From B+ Rajasthan Vikas Sansthan Fund based Bk BB- 50 Upgraded Fac-Overdraft from B+ Rajasthan Vikas Sansthan Unallocated BB- 54 Upgraded From B+ San Marine FBL BB- 90 Assigned Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 436.8 Provisional (SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB 24.8 Provisional (SO) Sf Dyes Un-allocated limits BB 35 Reaffirmed Sf Dyes LT FBL - CC BB- 65 Reaffirmed Shyam Ferro Alloys Ltd FBL A- 1460 Reaffirmed Sri Narasus Coffee Co. Ltd LT FB Fac BBB+ 200 revised from BBB Sri Venkatramana Paper Mills LT - TL Fac D 280 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from B+ Sri Venkatramana Paper Mills LT - CC Fac D 145 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from B+ Sri Venkatramana Paper Mills LT - Proposed Fac D 45 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from B+ Sri Venkatramana Paper Mills ST - LOC D 50 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from A4 Sri Venkatramana Paper Mills ST - BG D 20 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from A4 Supreet Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC - Stock* BB 25 Reaffirmed Supreet Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC - Book BB 15 Reaffirmed debts* T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Pvt LT: TL AA 1800 Reaffirmed Ltd T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Pvt LT / ST: FB Fac AA 5000 Reaffirmed Ltd (Stable) / A1+ Taj Gvk Hotels And Resorts Ltd TL A+ 2700 Reaffirmed Tvs Credit Services Ltd PTCs AAA 757.8 Assigned (SO) Tvs Credit Services Ltd Second Loss Fac AAA 43.6 Assigned (SO) Velko Infratek Projects Pvt Ltd FBL BB 190 upgraded from BB- Velko Infratek Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB 10 upgraded from BB- / A4 Wave Industries Pvt Ltd FBL B 2582.3 Reaffirmed Wave Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FBL B 250 Reaffirmed Wires And Cables (India) Fund Based-CC BB 100 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.