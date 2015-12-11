Dec 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of December 9, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aajveto Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 40 Reaffirmed
Alkali Metals Ltd NFBL A4 87.4 Reaffirmed
(revised from 8.5 Cr)
Alm Industries Ltd ST FBL A3 780 Reaffirmed
Anjalee Granites Pvt Ltd FLC A4 66 Reaffirmed
Barclays Invt And Loans CP Programme A1+ 15000 Assigned
(India) Ltd
(enhanced from Rs. 1,100 crore)
Bora Agro Foods FB Fac A3+ 600 Suspended
Bora Agro Foods ST non FB Fac A3+ 100 Suspended
D.R. Coats Ink & Resins Pvt Ltd FBL A4 20 Reaffirmed
D.R. Coats Ink & Resins Pvt Ltd non-FBL A4 94 Reaffirmed
Dolphin Marine Foods & FDBP/FUDBP* A4 90 Reaffirmed
Processor (India) Pvt Ltd
* FDBP - Foreign Documentary Bill Purchase/ FUDBP - Foreign Usance Documentary Bill Purchase
Dolphin Marine Foods & Packing Credit^ A4 Reaffirmed
Processor (India) Pvt Ltd
^Sublimit of FDBP/FUDBP
Kadvani Forge Ltd LOC facility A4 20 Reaffirmed
Kadvani Forge Ltd Sale Bill Discounting A4 10 Reaffirmed
- LCBD
Kadvani Forge Ltd Forex Forward Limit A4 40 Reaffirmed
(increased from Rs. 2.50 crore)
Kadvani Forge Ltd BG facility A4 15 Reaffirmed
Keltron Component Complex Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 127.5 Reaffirmed
Platinium Tie-Up Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 62 Reaffirmed
Platinium Tie-Up Pvt Ltd ST Unallocated Limit A4 45 Reaffirmed
Prj Polymers Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 80 Reaffirmed
Shyam Ferro Alloys Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 2460 Reaffirmed
Sri Narasus Coffee Co. Ltd ST FB Fac A2 400 Revised
from
A3+
Supreet Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based - A4 5 Reaffirmed
Inland Bill Purchase
(IBP)*
Supreet Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based - EPC*^ A4 100 Reaffirmed
Supreet Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based - FBP*^ A4 100 Reaffirmed
Supreet Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Fund Based - FBP*^ A4 100 Reaffirmed
Supreet Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based - A4 100 Reaffirmed
Buyers Credit#
Supreet Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based - A4 100 Reaffirmed
LOC
Supreet Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Non Fund Based - BG A4 10 Reaffirmed
T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Pvt ST: Non-FB Fac A1+ 900 Reaffirmed
Ltd
T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Pvt ST: CP A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Taj Gvk Hotels And Resorts Ltd ST fund based A1+ 300 Reaffirmed
Taj Gvk Hotels And Resorts Ltd ST non fund based A1+ Reaffirmed
(sub-limit)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aajveto Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL B 190 Reaffirmed
Aajveto Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC B 55 Reaffirmed
Alkali Metals Ltd FBL BB 236.7 Upgraded
From
BB-
(revised from 27 Cr)
Alkali Metals Ltd Unallocated Limits BB / 95.9 Upgraded
A4 From
B+/
Reaffirmed
(revised from 6.5 Cr)
Analogics Tech India Ltd FB Fac and non FB Fac B+ / 480 Suspended
A4
Anjalee Granites Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B/ 89.5 Assigned
A4
Anjalee Granites Pvt Ltd CC B 300 Reaffirmed
Anjalee Granites Pvt Ltd TL B 64.5 Reaffirmed
Aurora Sri Venkateswara Swamy FB Fac B+ 123 Suspended
Steels & Alloys Pvt Ltd
Bhatia Coal Washeries Ltd LT Fund Based D 160 Assigned
Bhatia Coal Washeries Ltd LT Non Fund Based D 300 Assigned
Bora Agro Foods FB Fac BBB 100 Suspended
Bora Agro Foods LT FB Fac BBB 600 Suspended
D.R. Coats Ink & Resins Pvt Ltd TL B+ 24.4 Reaffirmed
D.R. Coats Ink & Resins Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 120 Reaffirmed
Dolphin Marine Foods & TL B 20.8 Reaffirmed
Processor (India) Pvt Ltd
(reduced from 2.30)
Dolphin Marine Foods & CC B 20 Reaffirmed
Processor (India) Pvt Ltd
Dolphin Marine Foods & Unallocated Bk limits B / 19.2 Reaffirmed
Processor (India) Pvt Ltd A4
(revised from 1.70)
Drs Dilip Roadlines Pvt Ltd FB Fac C+ 100 Suspended
Gripwell Forging & Tools LT Fund Based - FBP B+ 70 Assigned
Kadvani Forge Ltd CC facility B 250 Reaffirmed
Kadvani Forge Ltd TL B 14.8 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 2.32 crore)
Kadvani Forge Ltd Working Capital B 13 Reaffirmed
Demand Loan
Keltron Component Complex Ltd FB Fac B- 112.5 Upgraded
from C
Mahima Real Estate Pvt. Ltd TL/FBL BBB+ 600 Upgraded
from
BBB
Platinium Tie-Up Pvt Ltd CC BB 85 Reaffirmed
Platinium Tie-Up Pvt Ltd TL BB 188 Reaffirmed
Prj Polymers Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Rajasthan Vikas Sansthan Fund based Bk Fac-TL BB- 272 Upgraded
From
B+
Rajasthan Vikas Sansthan Fund based Bk BB- 50 Upgraded
Fac-Overdraft from
B+
Rajasthan Vikas Sansthan Unallocated BB- 54 Upgraded
From
B+
San Marine FBL BB- 90 Assigned
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 436.8 Provisional
(SO)
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB 24.8 Provisional
(SO)
Sf Dyes Un-allocated limits BB 35 Reaffirmed
Sf Dyes LT FBL - CC BB- 65 Reaffirmed
Shyam Ferro Alloys Ltd FBL A- 1460 Reaffirmed
Sri Narasus Coffee Co. Ltd LT FB Fac BBB+ 200 revised
from
BBB
Sri Venkatramana Paper Mills LT - TL Fac D 280 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from
B+
Sri Venkatramana Paper Mills LT - CC Fac D 145 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from
B+
Sri Venkatramana Paper Mills LT - Proposed Fac D 45 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from
B+
Sri Venkatramana Paper Mills ST - LOC D 50 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from
A4
Sri Venkatramana Paper Mills ST - BG D 20 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from
A4
Supreet Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC - Stock* BB 25 Reaffirmed
Supreet Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT FBL - CC - Book BB 15 Reaffirmed
debts*
T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Pvt LT: TL AA 1800 Reaffirmed
Ltd
T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Pvt LT / ST: FB Fac AA 5000 Reaffirmed
Ltd (Stable) /
A1+
Taj Gvk Hotels And Resorts Ltd TL A+ 2700 Reaffirmed
Tvs Credit Services Ltd PTCs AAA 757.8 Assigned
(SO)
Tvs Credit Services Ltd Second Loss Fac AAA 43.6 Assigned
(SO)
Velko Infratek Projects Pvt Ltd FBL BB 190 upgraded
from
BB-
Velko Infratek Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB 10 upgraded
from
BB-
/ A4
Wave Industries Pvt Ltd FBL B 2582.3 Reaffirmed
Wave Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FBL B 250 Reaffirmed
Wires And Cables (India) Fund Based-CC BB 100 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
